Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/17/18

|
Includes: BBDC, BDGE, FHN, FRED, HY, RPM
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/17/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • First Horizon National (FHN),
  • Bridge Bancorp (BDGE), and,
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • RPM Intl (RPM),
  • Fred's (FRED), and,
  • Hyster Yale Materials Handling (HY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP),
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS),
  • Wayfair (W),
  • Twilio (TWLO),
  • Smart Global (SGH),
  • Carvana (CVNA),
  • Carnival (CUK),
  • CarGurus (CARG), and,
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Intrexon (XON), and,
  • Turtle Beach (HEAR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

TPG Group

BO

Allogene Therapeutics

ALLO

JB*

$12,150,000

2

Alden Global Capital

BO

Fred's

FRED

B

$3,061,069

3

Pfizer

BO

Allogene Therapeutics

ALLO

JB*

$1,000,008

4

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$811,172

5

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

B

$495,108

6

Basswood Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

Bridge Bancorp

BDGE

B

$429,955

7

Dowdupont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$366,907

8

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$337,480

9

Popwell David T

PR

First Horizon National

FHN

B

$250,077

10

Ballbach John M

DIR

RPM Intl

RPM

JB*

$200,018

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Sg Vtb

BO

Turtle Beach

HEAR

AS

$7,907,076

2

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,053,200

3

Argonaut 22

BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,211,000

4

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$3,165,039

5

Thamm Michael Olaf

CEO

Carnival

CUK

JS*

$2,635,322

6

Conine Steven

F,DIR,BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$2,187,382

7

Papermaster Mark D

CTO,VP

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD

AS

$1,308,500

8

Patel Mukesh

DIR

Smart Global

SGH

AS

$1,253,197

9

Liffman Joel D

VP,FO

Intrexon

XON

AS

$1,152,808

10

Kirkpatrick Lee

CFO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$1,056,051

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.