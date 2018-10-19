QQQ: The Netflix Effect

Clear examples of this growth can be found in NFLX, MU, and AMZN - and this should help the QQQ ETF reverse higher from its recent lows.

Share values for the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) have dropped sharply since the beginning of October. Given that selling pressure has plagued most of the stock market in recent sessions, this is not entirely surprising. But recent earnings beats in the fund’s core holdings suggest valuations are ready to reverse higher. Perhaps the clearest example of these positive influences can be found in Netflix (NFLX), and stocks representing alternative areas of the tech sector are showing similar levels of strength. Ultimately, this suggests recent declines in QQQ are overdone and the ETF looks set to rally higher into the final months of this year.

As a diversified ETF holding for technology investors, keys to gains require broad-based earnings performances which show growth relative to expectations. Roughly, 61.51% of the fund is devoted to the technology space, while another 21.12% is devoted to consumer cyclical stocks. Since this marks a clear majority of the valuation influence on the QQQ, it is important to look at stocks which represent industry trends in each of these areas.

Recent activity in fund flows tells us a large part of the story in explaining the cause for recent declines in QQQ. Over the last four weeks, the fund has posted outflows of $469.4 million. This activity has had a substantial bearish influence on QQQ's valuation. But the longer-term trends remain much more encouraging. QQQ has benefited from inflows of $2,423.9 million over the last 26 weeks, and inflows of $5,087.0 million over the last 52 weeks. The broader momentum here is clearly bullish, and the fund’s expense ratio of only 0.20% creates added incentive for potential long investors.

As one of the market’s beloved FAANG stocks, Netflix has a great deal of influence on the broader technology space and on valuations of QQQ, in particular. Netflix posted third quarter results which showed adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share (which includes tax and currency benefits equal to $0.10 per share).

This surpassed analyst estimates by a wide margin, and went far to quell the fears which have been directed at the streaming media company since the release of its prior earnings report for the second quarter. Furthermore, it should be noted that Netflix reported earnings of only $0.29 per share during the third quarter of 2017, so the company’s growth and revenue generation has been nothing short of impressive.

During the most recent reporting period, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.68 per share. Total revenues posted roughly in line with the market’s expectations of $3.997 billion (at $3.999 billion). But while this may not seem like a significant performance, it represents revenue growth of roughly 34% on an annualized basis. Strong subscriber growth helped drive these gains, as the company added 7 million new subscribers during the third quarter of 2018.

Netflix now shows a total of 137 million users in its global subscriber base, and the company’s rising popularity has generated stable revenue growth for nearly five years. Guidance figures show that Netflix expects to see roughly $4.2 billion in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018. If realized, this would mark gains in the top-line figure of roughly 28%.

Given the recent pullback in NFLX share prices, it is not surprising to see that investors looking to buy the dip still have an opportunity to buy the stock at relatively cheap levels. As one of the fund’s top-10 holdings, NFLX makes up 1.89% of QQQ's share valuation. As a result, I expect this Netflix news to bring more attention to the ETF over the next few weeks. Moreover, the company’s positive quarterly performance could drive optimism for the technology space as a whole and provide supportive sentiment for its FAANG counterparts.

Another important tech company to watch is semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology (MU). Share prices have traded under significant selling pressure for most of this year, but the company’s second quarter earnings report suggests that this bearish activity has become increasingly irrational.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Micron posted earnings of $3.53 per share, which was firmly above analyst expectations of $3.34. The company also surpassed market estimates for revenue, posting a figure of $8.44 billion for the period (against estimates of $8.25 billion). Negatives were to be found, however, in Micron’s guidance commentary which suggested lower expectations for earnings and revenue in the quarter ahead.

Micron Technology represents 0.59% of the total holdings in the QQQ ETF, and the company is often viewed as a bellwether for the broader trends in semiconductor demand. As a result, Micron’s solid earnings numbers for the most recent reporting period imply supportive positives for the fund at current levels.

Last, we will look at recent market activity from Amazon (AMZN), which gives us an idea of how consumer activity is proceeding through e-commerce. Of course, Amazon is a very different type of tech company but its shares contribute a significant influence relative to the share valuation of QQQ (at 10.36% of the total holdings).

For the second quarter, Amazon’s earnings generated mixed results. Problematic performances were seen in Amazon’s revenue figures, which posted at $52.9 billion. The analyst consensus showed expectations of $53.41 billion, and guidance for the third quarter fell below Wall Street’s prior estimates.

On the positive side, we can see that the broader trend for Amazon revenues are firmly bullish, and this suggests that negative media headlines following the quarterly report have been largely misguided. Moreover, the company’s earning per share for the period came in far above expectations. For the second quarter, earnings posted at $5.07 per share, which more than doubled the $2.50 per share consensus amongst analysts. Overall, this points to superior operational efficiency and this should serve as a comforting factor for anyone with long positions in QQQ.

On an annualized basis, Amazon’s most recent net income figure ($2.5 billion) is actually 12 times the result from the second quarter of 2017. This is a record for the company, and it marks the third straight quarter Amazon has produced profits of more than $1 billion. This incredible earnings growth was driven by gains in the company’s advertising and cloud service businesses. These are both high-margin segments and this activity helped revenues from Amazon’s web services business, AWS, were beat market expectations at $6.1 billion for the period.

Overall, the month of October has not been kind to the Invesco QQQ ETF. But strong earnings beats from companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Micron Technology suggest valuations may be ready to reverse higher. Ultimately, the recent declines in QQQ look overdone and these bearish trends may have created a new buying opportunity for the ETF as investors travel forward into the final months of this year.

