Assembly Biosciences: A Horseman Of The HBV Core-Pocalypse?

Its QD-based dosing regimen gives Assembly an upper hand in the race over many of its competitors and allows for the development of simple oral-based combination therapy regimens.

The new Chinese-domiciled entity (Assembly China) grants the company direct access to the largest HBV market in the world and allows the company to compete with industry heavyweights.

Introduction

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) is a small-cap biotech company focused on the development of HBV therapeutics and microbiome-based therapies. The company has decidedly focused on a new and promising drug target which has already attracted many startup biotech companies and big pharma- the HBV core protein. With an FDA-fast track designation, Assembly has taken the lead position in the race to bring the world's first HBV core inhibitor to market. It's first-generation compound, ABI-H0731 is currently in phase 2a testing and has been shown to be safe and effective in early clinical testing.

There is no guarantee that Assembly will be the first-to-market with their HBV drugs but it is likely to be one of the major players in the core inhibitor space. In order to secure a future for themselves, Assembly's management team continues to expand their core inhibitor program in order to explore newer and more potent inhibitors. Furthermore, they have made great strides to enter the world's largest hepatitis B market in order to be able to compete with the likes of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

As the battle for dominance continues in this hot field of HBV research, it becomes more and more evident that Assembly Biosciences will be one of the horsemen of the coming HBV core-pocalypse.

Figure 1: The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse by Viktor Vasnetsov.

A Primer on Hepatitis B and HBV

Hepatitis B is an infectious blood-borne and potentially deadly liver disease that is caused by the Hepatitis B virus (“HBV”). The Hepatitis B Foundation has reported that 2 billion people (over 33% of the global population) have been infected with the virus around the world, of which 780,000 will die each year from the disease and related complications. Despite effective global vaccination, the CDC estimates that there are anywhere between 850,000 to 2.2 million people in the United States and 240 million people outside the United States suffering from the chronic form of hepatitis B. Although the disease is much more prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, South America, Caribbean, and parts of Asia, one-third of the global hepatitis B-positive population reside in China.

Figure 2: Global Hepatitis B prevalence. Source: Center For Disease Control and Prevention.

Hepatitis B infections can are grouped under two major categories: acute and chronic infections. Acute hepatitis B is a short-term illness that occurs within the first six months after someone is exposed to the hepatitis B virus. Patients over the age of 5 with healthy, non-suppressed immune systems are able to clear the virus and develop anti-hepatitis B surface antibodies following an acute infection in 90-95% of cases. Many patients are unaware of the acute infection due to a lack of symptoms or mild, nonspecific symptoms. However, some patients, including children under the age of five and immunosuppressed patients are more likely to develop a condition known as chronic hepatitis B (“CHB”). CHB is a condition in which the host is unable to clear the virus within six months post-infection. Chronic hepatitis B is a life-long condition that may require medication (for patients with high viral loads and/or liver fibrosis) in order to control viral replication and prevent the progression of liver fibrosis. Left unchecked, chronic hepatitis B may lead to potentially life-threatening conditions such as liver fibrosis, liver cirrhosis, liver failure, or hepatocellular carcinoma.

Treatment Options for Chronic Hepatitis B

Although tremendous research efforts have been devoted to finding a cure for Hepatitis B, no such curative medicines exist today. The difficulty in treating HBV, a double-stranded DNA virus, is due in part to the inaccessibility of modern-day medicines to tackle source of the disease. The viral DNA resides in the nucleus of the host's cells, where it is found in both a separate covalently closed circular DNA form and an integrated DNA form. From the safety of nucleus, the viral DNA has free reign to transcribe viral messenger RNA ("mRNA") and viral pregenomic RNA ("pgRNA") unabated. The viral RNAs are transported into the cytoplasm, where they are translated into functioning viral proteins and enzymes. The viral core proteins produced by the pgRNA strands will create a functional capsid around a strand of pgRNA and the viral polymerase protein. Once encapsulated, the viral polymerase will reverse-transcribe the pgRNA into relaxed circular DNA ("rcDNA"). The encapsulated rcDNA will either be recycled back in the nucleus of the cell to produce more copies of cccDNA or it will be transported to the ER/Golgi complex where it will be enveloped by the small, medium, and large surface antigens ("HBsAG") for extracellular export.

Figure 3: The HBV Replication Cycle. Source: World Journal of Gastroenterology (2016).

Today, patients suffering from Chronic Hepatitis B are afforded three treatment options: liver transplantation, nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor antiviral ("NUCs") therapy, and interferon immunotherapy.

Liver transplantation is generally reserved as a last resort for patients with advanced disease progression and liver failure.

Nucleoside/Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors are the most commonly prescribed class of HBV therapeutics. They a direct-acting antivirals which prevent the reverse transcription of viral pgRNA into relaxed circular DNA. Reverse transcriptases are enzymes which are only found in viruses and are critical for RNA transcription into DNA. Although NUC therapy is generally considered to be safe, effective at lowering the viral load (HBV DNA levels), and well-tolerated, its life-long use rarely leads to a functional cure for patients. Furthermore, chronic NUC therapy has been associated with renal and bone toxicities as well as the potential for the emergence of drug-resistant viral mutations.

Interferon ("IFN") drugs are a class of immunotherapeutic agents that work by recruiting the host's immune system to fend off the virus. Interferons are naturally occurring cytokines with immunomodulatory, anti-proliferative, and antiviral properties. Unlike direct-acting antivirals such as NUCs, IFN agents interact with the host’s cellular receptors, invoking an overwhelming immune response. These agents enhance antigen presentation to immune cells, activate natural killer cells, increase production of cytokines, degrade viral mRNA, inhibit viral protein synthesis, and prevent the infection of healthy liver cells. Although interferon agents have been associated with insignificantly higher cure rates than NUC monotherapy, they are less commonly prescribed due to tolerability issues. Due to the severe side effects associated with interferon drugs such as flu-like symptoms, psychological symptoms, abnormal blood counts, system-wide vital organ damage, fatigue, and nausea their use is limited to under one year. Furthermore, these agents are contraindicated for patients with liver fibrosis and cannot be taken during pregnancy.

Although the use of these potent drugs has been shown to decrease death rates by only 40 to 70%, they are ineffective in about half of the patient population. Furthermore, the use of these agents rarely leads to a cure (<5% sustained virologic response rate). Despite their ability to nearly eliminate any traces of viral DNA circulating in the blood for prolonged periods, NUC agents have been powerless to inhibit the production of viral RNA or clear reservoirs of cccDNA and integrated genomic viral DNA ("vDNA"). Any cessation of NUC therapy would generally result in a viral rebound. Immune activation by interferon agents has also been shown to be largely insufficient at turning the tide on viral replication.

As prolonged HBV DNA suppression has been shown to be an inadequate marker for sustained virologic response rates, researchers have focused their attention on the suppression of other key viral antigens as a possible gateway to immune re-activation.

Researchers have hypothesized that the cure for Hepatitis B therapy should not only be focus on HBV DNA suppression but the inhibition of other key viral proteins, such as the 'e' and 's' antigens, to clear the path for an effective immune response.

The hepatitis B surface antigen ("HBsAg") is a biomarker that is used in order to diagnose patients and to gauge whether or not the infection was resolved during a course of therapy. NUC therapy and interferon have been shown to be ineffective at HBsAg clearance. Although many researchers have hypothesize that a prolonged knockdown of HBsAg below quantifiable levels can lead to total HBsAg loss and the development of Hepatitis B surface antibodies (“HBsAb”), there are no marketed Hepatitis B drugs which are able to achieve this feat.

The hepatitis B 'E' antigen ("HBeAg") is an independent viral protein that is produced by the precore mRNA in some variants of HBV. The presence of HBeAg corresponds to an actively-replicating virus and has long been associated with higher viral load levels and infectivity. HBeAg-positive patients tend to be younger and show less dramatic responses to antiviral therapy. HBeAg seroconversion, also known as the development of anti-HBe antibodies, can occur in some patients on or off-treatment, leading to a better prognosis. Although it is unclear whether the current standard of care (NUCs and IFN) increases the rate of HBeAg seroconversion or "speeds up" the process, there are no marketed drugs designed to directly inhibit the production of HBeAg or improve seroconversion rates.

The Market for New Classes of HBV Therapeutics

NUCs and interferon agents have been the mainstay treatment for patients with hepatitis B. Despite their demonstrated efficacy, issues with long-term safety, tolerability, clinical response rates have called for newer, safer, and more effective drug candidates. Furthermore, low sustained virologic response rates, an opportunity to enter into a relatively uncrowded $3.5 billion per year industry, and the wide array of yet-to-be-explored viral, host, and immune targets, including HBsAg and HBeAg-targeting therapeutic agents, has attracted plenty of biotech and large pharmaceutical interest in the hepatitis B space. Among those who hope to become the next big name in hepatitis B therapeutics is the young and promising biotech startup, Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences' Roots and Pipeline

Carmel, Indiana-based Assembly Biosciences is small-cap biotech company that focuses on the development of hepatitis B and microbiome-based therapeutics.Assembly Biosciences was formed in July of 2014 following a reverse merger between NASDAQ-listed Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and privately-held Assembly Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The merger came on the heels of Ventrus' Phase 3 VEN307 clinical trial failure. VEN307, a cream-based therapeutic for anal fissure pain, represented Ventrus' second and final setback since the clinical failure of its drug candidate VEN309 back in 2012.

At the time of the merger, Ventrus Biosciences was in the early stages of developing its microbiome-based program, codenamed VEN310, for the treatment of intractable diseases such as C.difficile colitis. Assembly Pharmaceuticals, on the hand, was working on a novel class of oral-based small-molecule therapeutics for hepatitis B known as Core Protein Allosteric Modulators ("CpAMs").

Figure 4: Assembly Biosciences' Pipeline as of October 2018. Source: Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Since the merger, Assembly Biosciences has continued to develop its HBV and microbiome pipeline with some noted success. Drug candidate ABI-H0731, initially licensed from the Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation, is Assembly's first-generation and lead CpAM agent. Now in mid-stage clinical trials, ABI-0731 is being trailed by Assembly's second-generation CpAM, ABI-2158, and an unnamed third-generation CpAM.

With phase 1 trials completed and fast track designation awarded to ABI-H0731, Assembly is currently enrolling patients for two ABI-H0731 phase 2a trials. At the International Liver Congress in April 2018, the company had presented interim data from its healthy volunteer phase 1 study, ABI-H0731-102, and phase 1b/2a study, ABI-H0731-101B. The results demonstrated that ABI-H0731 was safe, tolerable, and effective in reducing the HBV DNA. Assembly has recently announced that it be presenting the final results of these trials at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases ("AASLD") Annual Meeting in November 2018.

Figure 5: ABI-H0731 Phase 1 Study Designs. Source: Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

The microbiome program remains in the preclinical stages but has already attracted the attention of big Biopharma. In January 2019, Allergan plc (AGN) entered into a licensing agreement with Assembly to obtain worldwide rights to its microbiome candidates ABI-M201 and ABI-M301. The deal included $50 million in upfront cash to Assembly, shared developmental costs until proof-of-concept ("POC"), and Allergan's assumption of all developmental costs follow the POC. Additionally, Assembly is eligible to receive up to $630 million in payments related to seven developmental milestones and up to $2.5 billion in payments related to sales and commercial developmental milestones for ABI-M201, ABI-M301, and potentially two more unidentified compounds. The two companies will work to co-develop these agents to potentially target conditions such as ulcerative colitis (ABI-M201), crohn's disease (ABI-M301), and irritable bowel syndrome (unidentified preclinical compound). Assembly is now working to bring ABI-M201 and ABI-M301 into the clinical setting and is looking to develop new microbiome compounds to target conditions such irritable bowel syndrome, Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), and colorectal cancer.

Figure 6: Assembly Biosciences' Microbiome program. Source: Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Licensed from Therabiome, LLC., Assembly's microbiome portfolio utilizes an oral delivery system known as Gemicel. Gemicel is novel dual release system that uses a capsule-in-a-capsule design in order to deliver live biotherapeutic products such as vegetative bacteria, bacterial spore, vaccines, biologics, complex macromolecules, genetic material, and small-molecules to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Assembly is anticipating to begin clinical testing of ABI-M201 in the first half of 2019.

Assembly's Finances

On August 8, 2018, Assembly Biosciences published their Q2 2018 earnings report. In the report, Assembly noted that they had approximately $54 million in cash on hand and $97.5 million in current assets as of June 30, 2018. The company had spent approximately $27 million in operating expenses since March 2018 and had received $3.2 million in collaboration revenue from Allergan, putting their monthly cash burn rate at approximately $8 million.

Figure 7: Assembly Biosciences' Q2 2018 Balance Sheet. Source: Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

In July 2018, Assembly raised $165.6 million in gross proceeds from a secondary offering of its common stock. The company sold 4.6 million common shares at a price of $36 per share. In their Q2 2018 report, Assembly noted that the net proceeds from the secondary offering totaled $155.4 million after underwriting expenses. As of August 7, 2018, the company reported to have 25,446,479 shares of common stock outstanding. With today's share price of approximately $24 per share (October 15, 2018), Assembly's market cap stands at just over $610.7 million.

The Coming HBV Core-pocalypse

Core Protein Allosteric Modulators, also known as capsid inhibitors, are a novel class of direct-acting small-molecule therapeutics designed to target the HBV capsid/core at some of the most critical stages of the viral life cycle. The significance of the HBV's core protein to the viral cycle has been known to researchers for quite some time but, until recently, capsid assembly inhibition has been completely uncharted territory. A number of biotech companies have now begun to exploit the opportunity to enter into the HBV space with their very own CpAMs in order to reap the financial gains of this vast market and improve upon the current standard of care's shortcomings.

Compound name Company Clinical status Dosing Regime (As of October 2018) ABI-H0731 Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Phase 2a QD ABI-H2158 Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Preclinical QD EP-027367 Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Preclinical BID AB-423 Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Phase 1 BID AB-506 Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Preclinical BID RG7907/RO7049389 Roche AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) Phase 1 BID JNJ-379 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Phase 2a QD JNJ-632 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Preclinical Unknown GLS-4 Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. Phase 2 QD Bay 41-4109 Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) N/A Unknown

Figure 8: CpAMs Under Development

CpAMs are compounds whose mechanism of action is to increase the rate of capsid assembly, resulting in the formation of empty or aberrant capsid devoid of the pgRNA-polymerase complex. By preventing the encapsulation of pgRNA and the viral polymerase, the pgRNA is prevented from being reverse-transcribed into rcDNA. With the inhibition of rcDNA synthesis, the virus is unable to recycle its genetic payload back to the host cell's nucleus or other hepatocytes. The inability to deliver rcDNA to the nucleus prevents the synthesis of new pools of cccDNA in the cell. Furthermore, a recent study has shown that CpAMs also interfere in the early stages of the viral life cycle. It is hypothesized that prior to capsid assembly inhibition, CpAMs also inhibit the uncoating of intact viral particles, preventing the entry of rcDNA into the nucleus and the subsequent formation of cccDNA.

Figure 9: Reduction in cccDNA-derived biomarkers by a Reverse-Transcriptase Inhibitor versus a Core Inhibitor. Source: Assembly Biosciences.

With a dual mechanism of action in the early and late stages of the viral life cycle, CpAMs are able to effectively prevent the formation of new cccDNA and the progression of the disease. By inhibiting the production of new strands of cccDNA, the virus is unable to produce more viral RNA (pgRNA and mRNAs) and viral proteins (HBsAg, HBcAg, reverse transcriptase, and HBeAg). Unlike, CpAMs, however, reverse-transcriptase inhibitors such as Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Vemlidy or Viread, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Baraclude, or ContraVir's (CTRV) TXL are only able to inhibit the replication cycle in the later stages of the viral replication cycle. Thus, these NUC agents are unable to inhibit the production of new cccDNA from incoming and intact HBV particles.

Figure 10: Dual Mode of Inhibition by CpAMs. Source: Arbutus Biopharma.

Although capsid inhibitions share the same mechanism of action, researchers have developed two distinct classes of CpAMs. Class I CpAMs are heteroaryldihydropyrimidine ("HAP") compounds which form non-functioning pleiomorphic polymers. Class II CpAMs are comprised of propenamide ("PP") and sulfonylbenzamide ("SBA") compounds which form empty capsids devoid of the pgRNA-polymerase complex.

Figure 11: HBV Capsid Classes and Compounds. Source: Arbutus Biopharma.

Assembling Its Future In HBV Therapy

As biotech companies continue to descend upon the HBV therapeutics sector in the hopes of striking it rich, many have decidedly taken up research and development in the core inhibitor space. Assembly Biosciences is now facing competition from six other formidable companies who all hope to become the next big thing in hepatitis B therapeutics. Although Assembly has a clinical lead advantage over their peers with ABI-H0731, it does not in any way guarantee their first place to the finish line. In fact, any clinical setbacks or failures for ABI-H0731 will put the company at the back of the pack. Furthermore, many of the experimental CpAM agents are either in preclinical or early clinical testing and it is too early to call a winner in the competition. However, Investors who wish to capitalize on the growing multi-billion dollar hepatitis B market should strongly consider making a long-term investment in Assembly Biosciences.

Safety and Efficacy

In April 2018, Assembly reported excellent interim safety and efficacy data from their ABI-H0731 Phase 1b study. The drug was reported to be well tolerated with treatment-emergent adverse effects beyond grade 1 AEs for the 100mg, 200mg, and 300mg cohorts. In the 300mg dose cohort, the mean viral load reductions were 2.9 log10 IU/mL (99.87%) for HBeAg positive patients and 2.5 log10 IU/mL (99.68% reduction) for HBeAg negative patients. The median viral load reductions were 3.0 log10 IU/mL (99.9% reduction) for HBeAg positive patients and 2.5 log10 IU/mL (99.68% reduction) for HBeAg negative patients. HBsAg and HBeAg serum results were not recorded. Based on these study results, Assembly chose to pursue its phase 2a clinical studies utilizing the potent yet safe 300mg dosage.

Figure 12: Interim Phase 1 Results for ABI-H0731. Source: Assembly Biosciences.

But where exactly does Assembly stand in today's CpAM crowd? According to the latest from data from Roche's RG7907/RO7049389 and Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-379 phase 1 studies, the viral load reduction numbers appear to be in line with those reported with ABI-H0731. The data from Roche's ongoing RG7907/RO7049389 phase 1 trial showed a median HBV DNA reduction of 2.7 log10 for all patients (HBeAg positive and HBeAg negative) in 200mg BID cohort. Neither the HBsAg or HBeAg serum levels were recorded. Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-379 showed similar results with a mean HBV DNA reduction of 2.89 log10 in their 75mg QD cohort. Interestingly, no relevant HBsAg reductions were noted in the study.

Figure 13: JNJ-379 HBV DNA and HBV DNA Reductions. Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Although Assembly does not appear to have any notable advantage over either Roche or Johnson & Johnson in terms of drug efficacy, I believe that the market for HBV therapeutics is big enough to accommodate all three companies. With no clear winner in the core inhibitor race, the market for CpAMs will likely mimic that of the HBV NUC market where Gilead Sciences, Novartis (NVS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb competed for market share.

The Chinese Market

How can Assembly, a small-cap biotech, ever compete with global behemoths such as Roche and Johnson & Johnson? In order to be able to capture a significant market share, Assembly had to gain direct access to the world's largest HBV market. In 2015, Assembly Biosciences began its efforts to establish a Chinese-domiciled entity called Assembly China. With its headquarters in Shanghai and a regulatory office in Beijing, Assembly China will have the ability to work alongside Chinese regulators and government agencies in order to sell its drugs directly to the majority of the world's HBV-positive population.

Figure 14: Assembly China. Source: Assembly Biosciences.

Once-a-Day Dosing and Combination Therapy Potential

Another key advantage that Assembly is likely to possess over many competitors in the CpAM pipeline is its dosing regimen. Unlike the CpAM compounds being developed by Enanta, Roche, and Arbutus, Assembly's ABI-H0731 and the second generation ABI-H2158 have been designed to be taken once per day. QD dosing is not only likely to result in better patient compliance but opens the door to a single-pill combination therapy regimen with a reverse-transcriptase inhibitor nucleot(s)ide analog.

Single-pill combination therapy regimens have been the standard of care for HIV-1 and HCV. These oral-based combination therapies have significantly increased the life expectancy for those afflicted with HIV and have resulted in near-perfect cure rates for hepatitis C patients. Unfortunately, multi-agent single-pill combination therapy is not currently available for hepatitis B patients as multi-NUC regimens have not been shown to provide any benefit over NUC monotherapy and no other oral-based classes of therapeutic agents have been approved for HBV. Academic researchers and HBV-focused biotechs have hypothesized that the cure for hepatitis B lies in the combination of distinct yet synergistic drug classes, which taken together, will improve the knockdown of key viral biomarkers and to prevent drug-resistant viral mutations commonly seen in single-agent NUC therapy.

In fact, Assembly's in-vitro studies alongside Baraclude (entecavir) have shown that their core inhibitor agents were not only more potent than NUCs in reducing viral loads and viral antigens, but that the combination of the two agents was synergistic and resulted in higher viral load knockdowns than monotherapy. However, despite the potential advantages of combination therapy, researchers have advised against complex dosing regimens, as they are likely to result in lower adherence rates.

Figure 15: Baraclude, ABI-H2158, and Combination Therapy In-Vitro Viral Load Reductions. Source: Assembly Biosciences.

It is therefore important for Investors to note that Assembly's true strength lies not only in their compounds' excellent safety and efficacy profiles, a clinical lead that is accelerated by an FDA Fast Track designation, and Chinese market exposure, but also their ability to partner with QD-based NUC agents to create simple, convenient, and highly potent combination therapy regimens.

Conclusion

Assembly Biosciences is shaping up to be a major player in the future of Hepatitis B therapeutics and the harbinger of the HBV core-pocalyse. The company has a healthy cash hoard, a strong and promising HBV pipeline, direct exposure to the Chinese HBV market, and an Allergan-partnered microbiome program that may be a significant source of revenue in the years to come.

Assembly is currently at the forefront of the HBV core inhibitor race with its fast-tracked ABI-H0731 compound. Although the company has demonstrated an excellent safety and efficacy profile in its phase 1b trial, Assembly continues to work on newer, more potent CpAM agents in order to secure their place in the field of HBV therapeutics. Assembly's new Chinese-domiciled entity (Assembly China) grants the company direct access to the largest HBV market in the world and allows the company to compete with industry heavyweights such as Roche and Johnson & Johnson. ABI-H0731's comparable safety and efficacy profile to Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-379 and Roche's RG7907/RO7049389 is likely not to be a cause for concern for Investors as the $3.5 billion market is large enough for all three CpAM players to rake in handsome profits.

Its QD-based dosing regimen gives Assembly an upper hand in the race over many of its peers including Enanta, Arbutus, and Roche. The once-a-day dosing scheme will not only allow for better adherence rates but will also give the company an opportunity to create a simple and potent single-pill combination therapy with QD-based NUC agents.

For these reasons, Assembly Biosciences remains a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.