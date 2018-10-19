Transocean: 3 Big Expectations

Time really does fly. To think that already the management team at Transocean (RIG) will be reporting financial results for the third quarter of the rig operator's 2018 fiscal year after the market closes on October 29th really puts into perspective just how close we are to the end of the year. As we near that time, I felt it would be in my readers' best interests if I lay out some thoughts about what I think investors in the company should expect from the quarter and what those expectations, if they come to fruition, should mean for the business and its prospects in the future.

Expect some sort of guidance

No, I don't necessarily mean that Transocean will lay out precisely what they think this year or any future period will result in for the firm. Unlike many of the E&P firms I cover in my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, Transocean (which is not an E&P firm to be clear) doesn't offer a significant look into what they think their future might hold. Rather, what I believe is warranted and likely from management is some train of thought about the future.

The reason behind this is simple: already this year, the fundamental business that makes up the company has seen several changes. Earlier this year, for instance, management finally closed their purchase of Songa Offshore. This third quarter release will cover only the second consecutive quarter of complete results from the acquisition. In addition to that, there have been multiple contract awards that should help the company's prospects moving forward.

In mid-July, for instance, the rig operator closed a 13-well contract for its Transocean 712 unit worth $75 million, and it closed an 11-well contract for its GSF Development Driller I that was worth more than double that at $158 million. Both of these contracts have options for the customers. Also during the quarter, management inked a 6-well contract for its Transocean Norge unit worth $89 million, and perhaps most interesting was its $185 million, 790-day contract for its Petrobras 10000 rig to Petrobras (PBR) that also includes a 5% royalty that is expected to add on another $16 million to the business's take.

No doubt, these awards will be insufficient to completely offset the amount of backlog coming off the books as a result of the normal course of business, but with $11.7 billion in backlog as of the end of Transocean's second quarter, they aren't exactly immaterial. Perhaps more important than that, though, is the story they tell about the industry. For years now, the offshore space has suffered as a result of the energy downturn, but these contract awards indicate that the tide, ever so slowly, is changing. I do believe that it's because of all of this, as well as the pending purchase of Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) that should be completed in the first quarter of 2019, that management will give us some thoughts on the state of the industry, and I suspect those thoughts will be cautiously-optimistic.

Costs will likely remain troublesome

For years, the management team at Transocean was able to improve margins even as its revenue fell. This was due to necessary fat-cutting, and it was also attributable to the scrapping of various rigs that were incredibly outdated. That said, no company can continue to see revenue drop while simultaneously expecting to improve margins. And if, instead of seeing sales drop, they stay flat or actually rise year over year (like they did in the second quarter of this year when contract drilling revenues were 12.1% higher than in the same quarter last year), margin contraction could take place anyways.

It is highly probable, especially now that additional contracts are being granted, that the company will see its cost structure worsen. Some of this may be in the form of one-time items, like the $40 million it incurred in the first half of the year related to its launch of its latest newbuild, or it could relate to its acquisition of Songa, which pushed operating and maintenance costs up $130 million in the first half of this year compared to last year. Either way, I suspect the picture won't look all that great.

*Created by Author

To put this into context, let's look at the table above. In it, you can see that in the first half of this year, the company's operating and maintenance costs totaled 58.8% of sales, up from 47% last year. General and administrative costs, meanwhile, rose from 5.1% last year to 6.8% this year. I don't believe that the margin situation will necessarily look as bad in the third quarter as it did in the first two since the firm already incurred so much for its newbuild launch, but some margin contraction should still exist year over year.

Cash flow should remain positive, but not by much

In a prior article where I looked at Transocean, I made the case that management appears to think that we may be more or less at the bottom of the cycle for the offshore industry. This is great news for shareholders, and if we do see a true recovery, then upside potential for investors could be attractive over the next few years, but it's also important to keep in mind the fact that the company's focus on long-term projects, in a part of the industry that is cost-inefficient compared to some alternatives like shale, means that everything should occur in a more or less lagged manner.

Case in point, we need only look at operating cash flow for this year versus last year. Due in large part to higher costs this year, operating cash flow for Transocean in the first half of 2018 came in at just $106 million. This compares to $544 million for the same two quarters of 2017. I do still think, thanks to the company's history of robust financial results even throughout the downturn, that operating cash flow will be positive year-to-date, but certainly not by as much as last year. Fortunately, even if operating cash flow for the third quarter was less than ideal, the free cash flow picture should still be alright. In the first two quarters of 2018, the company allocated just $92 million toward capex, down from $258 million a year earlier. Current future capital outlays total $561 million, but this should be spread over an extended period of time.

Takeaway

This quarter will be an interesting one for Transocean. The company has fought long and hard and sacrificed a great deal to come out of the energy price downturn, and it appears that the worst is over. Unfortunately, because of the nature of the offshore space, any sort of recovery will likely be slow, but if management has held the firm together this long, they can likely continue to do so for as long as needed for a turnaround to come to fruition. Sure, in some ways, the company might look bad for the quarter, but long-term investors understand that that's what a bottom looks like.

