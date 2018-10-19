TripAdvisor: Impressive Growth

TripAdvisor (TRIP) is an incredibly well-run business that's operating in a highly supportive fundamental environment and its idiosyncrasies help support an overall solid investment. The company’s large and prevalent platform is in the consumer’s daily view and continues to scale nearly two decades after being founded. This stock is geared towards late cycle macro and micro factors, but also highly sensitive to broader market sell-offs. Thus, investors need to approach dips with caution. However, at an undemanding valuation for the growth, I believe the most recent dip is a buying opportunity.

Source: Downing College

Non-Hotel Growth Is A Double-Edged Sword

One of the things I think shareholders need to pay more attention to is the strategy shift away from hotels and towards non-hotels, which is attractions, restaurants, and vacation rentals. Hotel EBITDA is on the decline and has been prone to volatility in recent quarters, but is still the majority of revenue so it's correct for investors to spend a majority of their time evaluating this segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

Yet, non-hotel revenue growth is the stronger side of the business and that's growing at a 22% YOY rate on a Q2 basis and a 28% YOY on a 1H basis. In fact, when it comes to profitability, non-hotels are accelerating. Non-hotel EBITDA growth in Q2 was up 18% YOY vs. 6% for hotels. The group level impact was +8% because of the mix being skewed towards hotels.

Currently, hotels make up 72% of sales and 82% of EBITDA. However, it is worth noting that the non-hotel EBITDA margin is 17% relative to Hotel's 28% (combining for a group level margin of 25%). That means if the business mix shifts more towards non-hotels, it'll dilute the group level EBITDA margin, despite adding a diversification benefit.

Both segments, fortunately, are geared to late cycle economics, especially global growth as dictated by GDP. Additionally, I think the microeconomic factors to right now, pay attention to are disposable income growth and wage growth in the United States. The revenue split by geography for TripAdvisor is 56.4% in North America, 30.2% in Asia Pacific, and 13.4% in EMEA, which is Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

As the majority, North America is really the key driver here (for which the United States is virtually all of the revenue in the North American segment) and as such, we’ll pay attention to the specific wage and income dynamics in that market.

One way to look at a micro fundamental is to view US household debt to disposable income. Currently, it's at the lowest level since 2002 and has been on a steady ten-year downtrend. Until we see these indicators deteriorate, there is a positive economic basis for buying this stock. That means individuals in the US have more money to spend on incremental experiences, which leaves TripAdvisor well-positioned to capture the increase in spending.

Source: Trading Economics

In terms of wage growth, investors should look at the Atlanta Fed Wage Growth tracker, which is a decent barometer for nationwide wage growth. As this index moves higher, the percentage of disposable income that Americans have also moves higher, all else equal. Wage growth peaked in late 2016 at around +4%, before trailing off into Q1 2018 below the 3% mark. Now, it’s started to reverse the near 18-month long trend and is currently tracking at +3.5%. This acceleration creates support for TRIP.

Source: Trading Economics

What Do I Expect From Trip?

TripAdvisor has never paid a dividend and true to my investment process, this is something I count against companies, especially those with significant balances of free cash flow. In TripAdvisor’s case, there’s over 450 million monthly average users (MAUs), with over half of those on mobile. A higher mobile skew is the trajectory I’ll continue to look for. Additionally, it’s that user base’s engagement that really makes this platform valuable – and that can’t be said for every travel site.

The company has 661 million reviews and opinions across millions of accommodations, travel activities and experiences, as well as restaurants, airlines and cruises. It’s safe to say that the scale built out already is a real competitive advantage for the company, especially considering the number of unique visitors is growing at a 14% CAGR over the last three years.

Source: Investor Presentation

On the subject of group-level growth, what I think is interesting is the forward-looking consensus estimates for both the top and bottom line. Right now, for Q3 and Q4, the Street has the top line growth rate at 7.2% and 8.2%, respectively. Both of these are on a YOY basis. That represents a sequential acceleration from Q2, where revenue growth was just 2.1% YOY. Additionally, it’s an acceleration on a YOY basis where the comps were +4.3% and +1.6%, respectively. The Street is telling investors that they expect TRIP to have a strong quarter and to significantly improve upon last year’s results.

On the bottom line, interestingly enough, the expectation is also for an acceleration of growth. However, the key thing to highlight here is that consensus is expecting more than a doubling of EPS on a YOY basis. This seems like a high bar to hit with the hotel segment (the higher EBITDA margin business) growing slower than the non-hotel segment (the lower EBITDA margin business). Now, these figures might not mean anything in a few weeks’ time as guidance, as well as an update on the status of the buyback, will be of material importance to shareholders who are diligently watching the current economic backdrop.

TRIP is expensive if you are looking at this company on a relative valuation and that is a headwind if the high level of growth doesn’t remain intact. First, TRIP’s peers are all considerably larger than it and they are Expedia (EXPE) at a $17.7 billion market cap and Booking Holdings (BKNG) at $86 billion. Those companies should trade at a discount because of the sheer size. Next, on a P/E basis, TRIP trades at 29.7x forward earnings versus 19.6x for Expedia and 18.2x for Booking.

TRIP also trades at premiums on both an EV/EBITDA basis and an EV/EBIT basis. On the former, TRIP’s multiple is 14.2x versus Booking’s 12.5x and Expedia’s 8.8x. On the latter, TRIP trades at 19.7x versus Booking’s 13.4x and Expedia’s 13.7x. However, I did find it interesting that on an EV/Sales basis, a more common metric to evaluate web-based businesses, TRIP actually trades at a discount to Booking. TRIP’s EV/Sales is 3.3x versus Booking’s 5x. Expedia trades at what arguably looks cheap at 1.5x EV/Sales.

The stock has had a great run this year, up nearly 38%, even after last week’s sell-off. Despite the high trading multiples, investors are compensated by the company's strong growth profile. We’ve just kicked off earnings season and TripAdvisor is due to report on November 7th, which is just a few weeks out. It’s beat on the bottom line the last two reports and four out of the last five, which does leave me with a slightly higher confidence level as we get into year-end positioning.

I think if the stock retakes its 200 DMA in the next few weeks, investors need to buy before the end of the year as the fundamentals are quite positive. Additionally, I don't see ample reason for the stock to move lower or any sort of negative catalyst as trade war concerns impacting travel websites look to be well priced into this year's trading performance.

Source: StockCharts

It's also worth noting that the company is utilizing its free cash flow and continues to be optimistic. The company has an ongoing stock repurchase plan, with $250 million authorized and about $100 million of that already completed. Another $150 million bought back, perhaps across the second half of the year, as management might want to take advantage of the current dip, is another 2.5% of the market cap reduced. That's direct value to current shareholders just for owning the stock.

Conclusion

TripAdvisor’s scale is a primary reason why I want to own this stock. Set against a backdrop of a growing $1.6 trillion global travel market that is increasingly focused on mobile, TRIP is well-positioned to not only maintain its current growth but accelerate and the wage fundamentals in the U.S. are supportive, as well. That's going to lead to a group-level EBITDA uplift and a more positive resonance with investors. I think the stock is a buy ahead of Q3 earnings, as well as ahead of year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRIP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.