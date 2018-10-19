Buffered By The Headwinds

We are getting blown about, no doubt. We are once again experiencing notable moves in both the bond and stock markets. I think these will continue until the midterm elections. The ground is shifting and nothing feels very safe. Even some of the very large money managers that I speak with are getting nervous. Hedge funds are drawing in their leverage.

Watch out. Take care. Beware.

The little Italian dinner party organized by the nationalistic parties is starting to cause indigestion. The European Commission wrote a formal letter to Italy in response to their budget proposal. They did not mince words. The letter stated:

In line with the provisions of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 473/2013 and following up on our letter of 5 October 2018, we are writing to consult you on the reasons why Italy plans 'an obvious significant deviation of the recommendations adopted by the Council under the Stability and Growth Pact' for 2019, which is a source of serious concern for the European Commission. The recommendation addressed to Italy regarding the requirements under the Stability and Growth Pact was, as for all Member States, endorsed unanimously by the European Council of 28 June 2018 and adopted by the Council of the European Union on 13 July 2018, including Italy. The DBP plans a nominal rate of growth of net primary government expenditure of 2.7%, which exceeds the recommended maximum increase of 0.1%. The (recalculated) structural deterioration in 2019 amounts to 0.8% of GDP, which points to a significant deviation from the structural improvement of 0.6% of GDP in 2019 recommended by the Council on 13 July 2018. Both the fact that the DBP plans a fiscal expansion of close to 1% of GDP, while the Council has recommended a fiscal adjustment, and the size of the deviation (a gap of around 1.5% of GDP) are unprecedented in the history of the Stability and Growth Pact. Moreover, with Italy's government debt standing at around 130% of GDP, our preliminary assessment also indicates that Italy's plans would not ensure compliance with the debt reduction benchmark agreed by all Member States, which requires a steady reduction of the debt level towards the 60% threshold referred to in the Treaties. While Italy was found in non-compliance with the debt reduction benchmark in the past, we would like to recall that when the Commission assessed the deficit and debt situation of Italy in preparing its reports under Article 126(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (including the last one in May 2018), broad compliance with the preventive arm of the Stability and Growth Pact was a key relevant factor. The conclusions of that Article 126(3) report may need to be reviewed if such broad compliance can no longer be established in light of the planned significant deviation. Related to this, we note that, according to Italy's DBP, the Medium Term Budgetary Objective is not planned to be achieved by 2021.

One upcoming event is the opinions to come on Italy from S&P, Moody's and Fitch. The country could get downgraded into junk territory by one or more of these ratings agencies. If so, then the ECB could no longer buy their bonds and watch out below!

If this were to happen then Italy would be the largest junk sovereign on the planet with over $3 trillion in debt heading into the scrap pile. Brazil is at $900 billion and Greece is at 400 billion and Italy would just swamp them both, if not the sovereign market. I note that the Italian Treasury was in again yesterday purchasing over $3 billion in their sovereign debt and yet the 10-year still closed down over a point yesterday and is down further this morning as Bloomberg quotes a 3.74% yield.

The other foreign activity having an impact on our markets is China. Their main equity index, the Hang Seng, is down 14.92% for the year while the Shenzhen Index is down 35.14% for the year. Further currency devaluations may be in the cards and their regional debt bonds are certainly troubled.

On the home front, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield index broke below the lowest spread since before the financial crisis, dipping to 309 bps, the tightest level since late 2007. The key reason for this is a relentless demand for "junk paper" that has been accelerating. Last month was the slowest September for junk bond issuance since 2011.

Meanwhile, with rates continuing to rise, investor demand has shifted ever more aggressively to floating-rate debt and leveraged loans, which provide buyers with interest rate protection as the cash interest is indexed to Libor or Prime which rises alongside the Fed Funds rate. This brings us to another inflection point. According to Bloomberg calculations, in the past week, the total notional of outstanding USD leveraged loans has just hit $1.27 trillion for the first time, overtaking the high-yield bond market which dipped to $1.26 trillion.

The other area of focus, for me, are the midterm elections. I am not expecting any sort of "Blue Wave," as I have stated publicly in the Press, but I am expecting surprises. Should the Democrats get ahold of the House then all sorts of chicanery might ensue including an effort to impeach President Trump. Let me state categorically, any sort of impeachment actions would be a serious negative for the markets and would likely drive foreign money from the American markets as the process ensued. At the present time, I would not be "going with the flow."