M&A Updates: Cox Oil/EGC Deal Brought 16% In One Month

Finally, after deadlines being already expired and nervous guesses that the merger could again be extended, Cox Oil/Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) announced that they have completed the merger. EGC should be awarded for the most awkward public communication, which created a lot of unnecessary stress for the investors. Nonetheless, the deal is closed and it has brought sweet 16% profit in one month. Congratulations to everyone who has participated.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) - Rockwell Collins (COL) Merger

Spread: 6%

A biggest merger in the aerospace history between two aerospace system suppliers. This deal is dragging for more than a year already and has overcome many problems mainly concerned with competition issues. It even had one their main customers Boeing (BA) protesting against the merger, but later on BA calmed down after signing a cost-cutting plan. Recently this deal made a major step by receiving DOJ approval, that came with the condition to divest certain assets. According to UTX the deal had already taken more time than expected to complete, mainly because of the previous divestments requirement from EU regulators and additional divestments will take even more time. DOJ conditions made COL shares drop, which now provides 5% spread opportunity for arbitrage players. The approval of Chinese regulators is still pending, however according to UTX it should not be a problem and especially after DOJ approval, Chinese should give their blessing. Merger consideration: $140 in cash and stock.

First Interstate Bank (FIBK) - Idaho Independent Bank (OTCPK:IIBK)

Spread: 4%. Expected closing: Q2 2019

First Interstate Bank is on acquisition spree and this time it signed a merger agreement with Idaho Independent Bank for a consideration of 0.5 FIBK. The boards of both banks have unanimously given their approvals, but the deal is still subject to IIBK shareholder approvals as well as regulatory and customary approvals. This is a very small $180m deal, which I believe explains the spread. Recently FIBK has completed another similar size ($160m) merger with Northwest Bancorporation with less than four months passing between the announcement date and closing of the deal.

The same buyer has also agreed to buy Community 1st Bank (OTCPK:CMYF) for a price of 0.3784 FIBK. The spread is currently a bit less than 3%. Also, this is an even smaller deal of $20m. Same conditions apply.

FIBK currently has 183 locations in US and these two acquisitions will increase its presence in Idaho with 13 new locations (11 from IIBK and 2 from CMYF).

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) has rejected the hostile offer from Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) saying that it undervalues the company. It also plans to run a strategic review and search for other buyers.

After IFA’s (independent financial advisor) letter, which recommended Spring REIT (1426.HK) to reject PAG’s offer of HKD4.85/share, PAG has responded stating that Spring shares were never traded close to NAV and “ has underperformed all Hong Kong listed REITs between its IPO and the Last Trading Day”. It also noted that currently planned shopping mall acquisition, which was the reason PAG has decided to acquire Spring REIT, is going to further decrease it’s NAV and dilute the value to shareholders. The offer is conditioned on the target company's shareholders rejecting the shopping mall acquisition on the 29th of October. Since the last time I've mentioned this deal, the spread has widened from 20% to 28%.

Takeda(OTCPK:TKPYY)/Shire(SHPG) has received a green light from Japan. This is an important step, however the attention is now put on EU regulators, which should decide by the 6th of November and both company’s shareholders.



Linde(OTCPK:LNAGF)/Praxair(PX) merger has reportedly received a verbal confirmation of incoming green light from FTC. Upon the news, the spread has been completely eliminated. Under the German laws, the deal is facing a deadline on the 24th of October.

