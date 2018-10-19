SI-BONE: Fairly Valued Medtech After Opening Day Jump

There is still a lot to learn about the growth and impact on margins, as growing small caps always remain very interesting to watch at this stage.

SI-BONE (SIBN) is a minimally invasive medtech company, with narrowing losses and reasonably modest sales growth. The company has gone public in an IPO which was well received by the market. SIBN is an interesting play and is still a relatively small player in a huge potential market.

Valuations remain reasonable at nearly 8 times annualised sales, as revenue growth comes in around 15% and losses are coming down. On the other hand, idiosyncratic risks are very high, which include the reliance on a single product, losses, and potentially superior competitive offerings.

Considering shares to be reasonably valued, I have a neutral stance at this point, looking for further clues about growth and operating leverage before reconsidering this neutral stance.

Minimally Invasive Medtech

SI-BONE is a medical device company which has developed a minimally invasive implant system named iFuse. This implant system fuses the sacroiliac joint to treat the so-called sacroiliac joint dysfunction, which is a major cause of lower back pain.

The system was introduced in 2009, and to date, 1,700 surgeons have performed an average of 20 procedures for a total number of procedures being performed of roughly 34,000. iFuse is therefore specifically used to "fix" the two largest joints in the body, while the second version "the iFuse-3D" has been developed in 2017.

The market for this solution is big, as an estimated 15-30% of all chronic lower back pain is associated with the sacroiliac joint. That represents a huge number given that 30 million US adults suffer from chronic lower back pain.

The company believes that it has a potential market of roughly 280,000 procedures a year (that is in the US alone). This number closely resembles the actual number of procedures performed this year, of which the company holds a market share of just around 1.5%.

The Offering & Valuation

SI-BONE sold 7.2 million shares at $15 per share, raising $108 million in gross proceeds. With 23 million shares outstanding, those shares represent an equity valuation of $345 million. If we include existing cash holdings of $16 million, $38 million in debt, and the net proceeds from the offering, I peg pro-forma net cash at around $75 million. This values operating assets at around $270 million at the offer price.

As shares have swiftly risen to $21 per share following the offering, the market valuation has risen to $483 million, with operating assets valued at roughly $408 million.

The company has seen some growth to justify the valuation, but nothing truly impressive. Revenues were up by 14% last year to $48.0 million, yet the company is still reporting sizeable losses for now. Operating losses fell from $17.6 million to $17.4 million in 2017, still creating a significant burn rate, although the company has a strong cash balance following the offering. Note that last year's revenue number was based on 4,319 iFuse procedures for an average of $11k apiece.

The good news is that growth has accelerated a bit in the first half of the year, which the company attributes to greater reimbursement coverage. Further coverage wins might be limited, as 250 million people in the US are covered by August of this year.

Revenues rose by 17% to $26.4 million in the first half of the year. What is impressive is that costs were down on an absolute basis, which resulted in the operating losses narrowing by $6 million to $4.6 million. Based on the annualised revenue number, operating assets are valued at 7-8 times sales at $21 per share.

What Now?

In the filing documents, the company announces that it sees third-quarter sales at $13.3 million, plus or minus $100k. This suggests that growth has slowed down to 14% again on an annual basis. Operating losses are pretty much seen at around $3 million, not showing much improvement from the rate in the first half of the year.

Reality is that the situation looks pretty balanced. The offering of the company looks decent, but competition is pretty stiff from direct competitors like Globus Medical (GMED) and Medtronic (MDT), as well as other players such as Stryker (SYK), among others.

Many of these established players trade at around 5 times sales, although Globus Medical trades at a higher sales multiple as well. Contrary to SI-BONE, many peers are very profitable and are growing sales by (mid) single digits. Reality is that SI-BONE is showing more rapid growth, yet still has a long way to go in terms of margins, as the company continues to lose money.

Furthermore, coming from a small sales base, the revenue growth percentage is not that impressive, if you ask me. Another risk other than losses, moderating growth, and superior competing products is the company's reliance on a single product, which is a big risk in this industry. On the other hand, if the company can outperform its competitors, it will result in rapid growth acceleration and will make SI-BONE an interesting bolt-on deal for M&A-hungry peers.

For now the situation looks largely "balanced" in my eyes, as I rate the current situation as neutral, making me not in a great hurry to chase the shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.