Trevena Is Toast

Shares of biotech Trevena (TRVN) have fallen below $1 as the market digested the negative implications of a highly contentious review from the FDA’s Anesthetic and Analgesic Advisory Committee review and eight to seven vote against approving the company’s lead drug candidate, Oliceridine. Given the hostile tone of the FDA minutes, the negative view on safety, and the negative vote on approval, I believe shares of Trevena are essentially worthless, as I do not believe Oliceridine will be approved.

Negative FDA Tone Demonstrates Poor Agency Communication and Approval Process Knowledge

One of the most damning parts of the entire Advisory Committee process for Trevena was the negative tone from the FDA intertwined throughout the meeting materials. On page seven, FDA immediately notes that it disagreed with Trevena’s secondary endpoint with regards to respiratory safety, saying:

“FDA did not agree with Trevena’s proposed endpoint due to concerns with its clinical meaningfulness.”

This is the FDA saying your respiratory depression benefit, a secondary endpoint but the key differentiator from morphine, wasn’t particularly meaningful. Later in the document, FDA expands on the safety endpoint, saying:

“However, there is no precedent for use of this endpoint [RSE] in a clinical study and the FDA did not agree that this was a clinically interpretable endpoint for the evaluation of a potential respiratory claim. During development, FDA informed the Applicant that their definition of RSE was not clearly defined and relied largely on clinical acumen.”

There are bad ideas, and there is submitting a drug to FDA with an endpoint that the Agency is not convinced is relevant.

The thread of disagreement runs throughout the meetings, and, more importantly, there is no clear indication that Trevena was able to persuade the FDA to sway them on disagreements.

“February 21, 2016 – Initial PSP Non-agreement with the initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) due to multiple issues, including the study design (which needed to be changed to an add-on design) and dose selection.” “March 29, 2016 (meeting minutes April 28, 2016) –End-of-Phase 2 Meeting • FDA did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies. The Sponsor proposed dosing up to 100 mg daily (including a 0.75 mg every 1 hour as needed clinician administered dose), but had only studied maximum daily doses of 36.8 mg. Further, the Sponsor did not have adequate non-clinical support for the proposed doses. • FDA did not agree with the proposed primary endpoint, as it was unclear how a 30% improvement from baseline based on SPID correlates to an improvement in pain intensity scores on the NRS in the proposed setting of acute postoperative pain and if that change is clinically relevant. • FDA did not agree with the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine” “November 8, 2016 (meeting minutes December 19, 2016) – Type C teleconference • FDA did not agree with Trevena’s proposal to evaluate the respiratory safety of oliceridine as compared to morphine because the definition of Respiratory Safety Events (RSEs) was not clearly defined and the determination of the presence of an RSE relied largely on clinical acumen.”

You don’t have to be a regulatory expert to understand that Trevena lacked some of the regulatory expertise necessary to obtain product approvals simply based on the high volume of important disagreements.

Negative View On Safety Kills Approval Prospects

Safety is amongst the most important prospects for a drug approval, and I would classify Trevena’s performance in this category as below average at best. Opioids typically carry dangerous safety profiles due to their addictive nature, as well as their negative impact on respiratory performance, liver damage, nausea, and vomiting.

Due to the nature of pain, the FDA admitted that the safety analyses performed by Trevena are exploratory. In the event that oliceridine was approved, I suspect FDA would request a post-marketing safety study.

One of the FDA’s primary concerns with safety was related to QT/QTc interval elongation, a measure of cardiac safety. Trevena’s ATHENA study demonstrated several cases of QTc prolongation. However, it is unclear whether or not the prolongation is related to oliceridine. The data was tough to interpret primarily due to a lack of a control arm as well as a lack of ECG replicates at nominal time points.

In addition to cardiac concerns, the FDA clearly stated that they believe oliceridine has high abuse potential. This is perhaps the most important safety concern, as it immediately stratifies oliceridine with the opioids responsible for the current epidemic. In summary, oliceridine has a high affinity for mu opioid receptors, produces a euphoric response from patients taking it, and produces physical dependence in animals, similar to other opioids. Oliceridine is quite potent, making it a high-risk drug in an environment where even perioperative pain specialists are looking for opioid alternatives.

Lastly, respiratory safety was one of the key clinical and commercial points of differentiation for oliceridine. Trevena aimed to demonstrate a reduction in the respiratory burden for oliceridine relative to morphine, but the FDA made clear that it did not agree with the endpoint. To compound matters, the FDA noted that it could not make a definitive call on respiratory safety relative to morphine.

7-8 Vote: Likely A No Go

After the Advisory Committee hearing, the Committee voted on whether or not to approve the drug. The vote came in 7-8 in favor of not approving the drug. This makes sense given the extremely negative meeting materials, as well as the clear inability of oliceridine to demonstrate that it is a superior drug to morphine. Given the overwhelmingly negative sentiment towards opioids at the moment, it seems highly unlikely that the FDA would want to approve another opioid with high abuse potential without clearly demonstrable safety and efficacy benefits.

Although a 7-8 vote does not necessarily mean that the drug won’t get approved, I think the FDA will be reluctant to approve the product given the lack of differentiation versus morphine. In addition, I believe the unclear respiratory safety, and more importantly, the inability to make a label claim about respiratory safety, would force Trevena to execute a post-approval study to drive commercialization. The data available today suggests additional data generation will not culminate in a superior respiratory profile versus morphine.

In my view, the company has virtually no future with oliceridine. I think the company should consider shuddering operations, paying off its debt, and returning cash to shareholders. Oliceridine is not likely to get approved, and if it does, a narrow label will not show that the product is much different from morphine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.