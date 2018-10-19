Emerging Markets Are Still A Problem

This week’s short-covering rally on Wall Street came to an abrupt halt on Thursday as a revival of concerns over China’s economic outlook stimulated selling pressure. In today’s report, we’ll examine the factors behind the latest U.S. equity market weakness and see why the correction likely hasn’t run its course yet. As we’ll see, one of the main ingredients for a bottom - capitulation among the bulls - isn’t in evidence yet.

Thursday’s session was a reminder to everyone that the selling pressure which has plagued the market for most of October is still a problem. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) declined for the ninth time in the last 11 sessions yesterday. Global equity market weakness further added to weak demand for U.S. equities as the SPX barely managed to close above its closely scrutinized 200-day moving average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) meanwhile shed 1.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite surrendered 2.1%.

It was a 3% drop in the Shanghai Composite Index, however, which really set the tone for weakness on Wall Street. China’s benchmark index fell to a new low for the year, having lost about 25% and finishing at a four-year low. Economic concerns for China, combined with weakness in the emerging markets, continues to exert a negative influence on U.S. equities.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is threatening to make a new low for the year. Even more than China’s equity market slide, persistent weakness in the emerging markets has been a constant source of concern for U.S. investors in recent months. EEM has actually served as a leading indicator of sorts for the U.S. stock market. With the emerging markets still probing new lows, the potential for additional spillover weakness in U.S. markets remains high.

Source: BigCharts

It’s not just the relentless weakness in overseas equities which is to blame for recent woes on Wall Street. Another reason why U.S. equities have been unable to establish a bottom after last week’s slide is the stubborn refusal of retail investors to pull in their horns and capitulate to the selling pressure. Capitulation is normally a prerequisite for a bottom since persistent optimism in the absence of a big increase in short interest means the market can still decline further if the sellers are willing. With the amount of downside internal momentum in evidence right now (as mentioned above), the sellers enjoy a definite advantage right now.

The refusal of the bulls to capitulate can clearly be seen in the latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). In the Oct. 17 poll, the percentage of AAII members who identified as bullish was 34%, which is a 3% increase from the previous week. However, it was in the percentage of bears that the latest poll underscored the lack of pessimism among investors. The bearish percentage was virtually unchanged at 35%, which is entirely too low given the extent of the stock market’s recent weakness.

After a sharp decline in the major averages in the magnitude of 5% or greater, there would normally be a huge spike in bearish sentiment. A bearish percentage between 40%-50% is typical at a major market low. We’re still a ways from that level of widespread pessimism, so this correction likely hasn’t ended yet.

Further confirming that the U.S. stock market correction hasn’t bottomed yet is the latest evidence from the “tape.” Specifically, the number of NYSE-listed securities showing up on the new 52-week lows list continues to be well above normal. On Thursday, there were 245 new lows compared to only nine new 52-week highs.

On the Nasdaq, meanwhile, the new highs/new lows ratio has been averaging around 1-to-8 lately. This reflects abnormal weakness and a definite lack of demand for equities. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, until we see the new 52-week lows on both exchanges shrink to below 40 for several days, stock prices will remain subject to additional downside potential.

Another point worth considering as we wait for a confirmed market bottom is the absence of relative strength among the major industry groups. Typically, when the market is in the process of bottoming, there will be at least a few isolated instances of relative price strength in which industry-specific indexes establish higher lows while the S&P 500 and other major averages are still making lower lows.

To date, the industries that often lead the S&P at turning points haven’t reversed yet. I’m referring in particular to the semiconductors, the transports, and the broker/dealer stocks. Each of these industries, especially the broker/dealers, often display relative strength immediately prior to a confirmed low in the SPX. However, each of the aforementioned stock groups are still probing recent lows and haven’t reversed yet. Shown here is the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), which should ideally establish a higher low before the major averages reverse their declines.

Source: BigCharts

What’s more, another leading indicator for the U.S. major averages also displayed relative weakness in the latest session. The Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) underperformed the Dow Industrials and tested its correction low on Thursday. As I explained in the previous report, the DJTA should lead or confirm a turnaround in the Industrials due to the economic sensitivity of the transportation stocks. Strength in the transports is one of the most important technical indications that vigor is returning to the broad market.

Source: BigCharts

As I’ve argued here, before the U.S. equity market can establish a tradable bottom, we should see a spike in bearish sentiment as reflected in the AAII poll. Also needed is a reversal of the recent expansion in stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges. Moreover, we should also see evidence of relative price strength in at least one or more key industry groups, e.g. semiconductors, transports, and/or broker/dealer stocks. Until we see evidence that this improvement is taking place, I recommend that investors hold off on initiating new long positions and remain defensive.

Participants should keep plenty of powder dry and wait for the market to confirm a bottom. Once we have a confirmed low, there should be plenty of bargain-buying opportunities, given the continued strength in corporate fundamentals, as well as the strengthening economy. The single most important factor for a market low is a diminution of the new 52-week lows on the NYSE. This will let us know that internal selling pressure has sufficiently dried up, allowing the market to recover its recent losses.

Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.