A New 9% Floating Rate Hybrid Just Hit The Market Below Par Value

The current yield is 8.89%, with coverage of over 3X.

This new vehicle offers future rising rate protection, and it's selling below its $25.00 call value.

Last week we wrote an article about LNG vessel owner Dynagas LNG Partners LP, 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (DLNG.PA), which have been a safe harbor during the latest market turbulence. In fact, they're even up a bit over 1% since last week, while the market has been roughly flat, but veering up and down and all around on a daily basis.

The ink was hardly dry on last week's article when the issuer, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), put out a press release this Tuesday, 10/16/18, announcing another preferred series, the Dynagas LNG Partners LP, 8.75% Series B Fixed To Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units.

These are cumulative units, meaning that DLNG must pay you for any skipped distributions before paying common distributions.

In addition, they rank senior to the common units in a liquidation scenario, and they have much better distribution coverage.

(Source: DLNG site)

These units are so new that they won't trade under their permanent ticker, of DLNG.PB or DLNG-B, until sometime next week. At $24.62, the current yield is 8.89%. The temporary ticker is DGAGF.

One negative aspect is that they won't pay their first quarterly distribution until February 2019, so you'll have a four-month wait until those payments start rolling.

However, if you can buy them below their $25.00 call value, your yield will be a bit higher than the 8.75% coupon rate. Also, judging by how the DLNG.PA units have consistently traded over $25.00 in the past year, you could have a bit of a price cushion.

There's no maturity date, but there's a call date of 11/22/2023, after which the floating rate feature kicks in. This table details your annualized yield to call date, if your preferred units were to be redeemed on the call date.

Since they're $.38 below the $25.00 call value, the yield to call date is 9.02%, a bit higher than the current 8.89% yield.

We'll add DLNG.PB to our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables, (in the Services section), when the permanent ticker becomes active next week.

Taxes:

Preferred and common unit holders receive a 1099, not a K-1, at tax time, since the issuer, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), has elected to be classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. All of its common and preferred distributions in 2017 were treated as return of capital, which has a tax sheltering advantage, but will decrease your basis, and impact your taxable profit, if you sell the units in the future.

Risks:

Falling Interest Rates - Although it sure looks like rates are headed upward for a while, there's no guarantee that they'll be higher 4.3 years down the road, when the floating rate kicks in. The floating rate is based upon the three-month LIBOR rate

This table details two scenarios - one in which the three-month LIBOR stays flat in 2023, at the current 2.44% rate. This would give you a lower yield of 8.16% vs. the current 8.89% yield.

The second scenario illustrates a much higher 3M LIBOR rate of 5%, in which case, the yield would jump to 10.76% after the 11/22/2023 call date:

LIBOR vs. SOFR - (reprinted from last week's article): The Fed is moving to replace LIBOR with another rate, called the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR. "SOFR comprises a broad universe of overnight Treasury repo trade activity, making it a benchmark for all seasons, impervious to future structural shifts in market preferences between bilateral repo versus tri-party repo. It's based firmly on transaction data drawn from multiple and diverse sources.

(Source: CME Group)

This transition could create some uncertainty for LIBOR-related vehicles, but we wonder if the powers that be would be so reckless as to endanger all of the thousands of mortgages and LIBOR-related vehicles that currently exist. We're betting that the transition will be handled prudently, without disruption.

Tailwinds:

LNG and LNG Vessel Demand - As in any business, LNG and LNG vessel supply and demand waxes and wanes though the years. As it happens, LNG supply and demand continue to be on the upswing, and are expected to remain so for the next few years. At the same time, LNG vessel supply has come down, so that spot rates have shot up much higher in the past months.

"The price of shipping liquefied natural gas - LNG, has spiked in September and is likely to remain high next year, buoyed by rising production from new plants and concerns that demand for LNG vessels will outpace supply.

The rate for vessels shipping LNG from the Atlantic Basin to Asia has jumped to $90,000 to $95,000 a day this week from $75,000 a day at the end of August, brokers and traders said." (Source: Reuters)

(Source: DLNG site)

Preferred Coverage:

DLNG operates on long-term charters, with an estimated contract backlog of $1.44B, with average term of 10.1 years. Five of its vessels are designated as ice class, out of a total of 11 LNG carriers in the global fleet with ice class designation. The vessels average age is ~8 years in an industry where expected useful lifetime is usually ~35 years.

(Source: DLNG site)

In order to estimate the future preferred coverage for both preferred series, took DLNG's 10.1 year $1.44B backlog, and constructed this table, in order to guesstimate the future average distributable cash flow - DCF per quarter per vessel. This comes out to roughly ~$1.93M/quarter:

With the addition of the B series, total quarterly preferred distributions should be ~$3.07M, starting in Q1 '19:

On August 14th, DLNG's Yenisei River vessel commenced its new charter six months early, so we could see a bump up from Q2 '18's DCF of $8.67M in Q3 '18. The Yenisei River will contribute full quarterly DCF after Q3 '18, which we added to the DCF totals for Q4 '18 and Q1 '19. However, management gave $3.5M survey/drydock cost for each of Q3 and Q4 '18, which we deducted from the higher DCF totals.

Preferred coverage should remain strong for the balance of 2018, running ~3.6X to over 4X.

The new B series preferred payouts won't start until Q1 '19. We expect that total preferred coverage for both units will run ~3.45X in Q1 '19.

Financial Impact Of Preferred Issuance:

DLNG should net ~$61M from this issuance, net of costs, if the full 2.2M initial units and 330K optional units all get fully subscribed.

Management's press release stated that they would "to use the net proceeds from the public for general Partnership purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment of indebtedness, including the Partnership’s outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due on October 30, 2019, or the funding of acquisitions or other capital expenditures" (Source: DLNG site).

The notes maturing in October 2019 have a principal of $250M. After that maturity, DLNG's next major maturity isn't until 2023.

You can get much more detail about DLNG's underlying financials and earnings by referring to last week's article.

(Source: DLNG site)

Summary:

We rate the DGAGF - DLNG.PB preferred units a buy, based upon their attractive yield, which should have good coverage. These units, like the A series units, should offer income investors a stable income stream with price stability.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.



