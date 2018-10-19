Rowan: October Fleet Status Report Analysis

Rowan EXL II

Rowan (RDC) has recently published its fleet status report, which is especially interesting in light of the upcoming merger with Ensco (ESV). Without further ado, let's look at the indicated changes in the company's fleet status.

Drillship Rowan Resolute will work until December 2018 as LLOG has exercised one of the two priced options for the rig. Rowan indicated that the second option will come at a higher rate. As previously reported, jack-up Rowan Norway will work for Turkish Petroleum in Turkey from mid-November 2018 to March 2019. The dayrate remains undisclosed. Jack-up Rowan Stavanger will start accommodation work in early November 2018 compared to the previous estimate of early September 2018. Currently, the rig receives a standby rate. Other parts of the contract remain unchanged, and the rig is expected to finish work by April 2019. As indicated in the Q2 earnings release and conference call, jack-ups Arch Rowan, Charles Rowan and Rowan Middletown were leased to ARO Drilling and now have contracts until September 2021. Jack-up Rowan EXL III received two new contracts. The rig will begin a one-well contract with McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in late October 2018. This contract will be followed by a contract with Cantium with a firm duration of six months and a three-month option period. Dayrates for these contracts are undisclosed. Jack-up Gorilla VI will work until December 2018 compared to the previous estimate of October 2018. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) has priced options for four additional wells. Jack-up Rowan EXL II will work for BP (BP) in Trinidad until April 2019 compared to the previous estimate of March 2019.

So, Rowan's jack-up segment continues to look strong. Even if we exclude all the contracts that come from Saudi Aramco due to Rowan's special position in the region - the ARO Drilling joint venture - demand for Rowan jack-up rigs is very healthy. At present, Rowan has all jack-up rigs except for the cold stacked ones (which will ultimately go to the scrapyard) fully booked. The situation on the drillship segment remains the same - Rowan Resolute and Rowan Relentless have work until December 2018 (and options to keep them busy at the beginning of 2018), while Rowan Renaissance and Rowan Reliance remain idle.

In short, Ensco is getting a very good company with the upcoming merger. Rowan's decision to merge with Ensco remains fundamentally strange. The company has a solid balance sheet, a great joint venture with Saudi Aramco which solidifies its position on this crucial jack-up market, 4 modern drillships to play the ultra-deepwater market recovery and a very robust jack-up fleet outside of ARO Drilling. As Noble Corp. (NE) has recently showed, one can buy a rig from the shipyard and immediately set it on a long-term contract if the marketing team has done the job well. I fail to fundamentally understand why Rowan did not go this route, especially after its successful purchase of two jack-ups earlier, and instead chose merging with Ensco.

The news of the merger supported Rowan's shares in recent days. However, I still expect that the third-quarter earnings release will be a tough test for the stock, which went from $12.00 to almost $21.00 in a straight line. Currently, Rowan shares trade in a tight $18.00-19.50 range, but it's still too early to treat this level as a support that will pave way for further upside. Rowan will report its third-quarter results on October 31 before the market open, so stay tuned - we'll soon see the magnitude of the gap between actual financials and stock market expectations.

