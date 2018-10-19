BB&T's Outlook And Discipline Seem To Be What The Street Wants

This is a more challenging part of the cycle for banks now, but BB&T looks undervalued enough to merit consideration as a long-term holding.

BB&T's third quarter was basically in line, but loan growth looked a little better than many peers, and the deposit beta compares favorably.

In a more challenging environment for banks, BB&T (BBT) seems to be poised to deliver what the Street wants – decent loan growth, improving operating leverage, and capital discipline. Although I don’t expect exceptional organic growth from BB&T over the long term, it doesn’t really take robust expectations to support a healthy fair value today. Possible M&A activity remains a wildcard, as I believe a sizable deal is a virtual certainty at some point, but the timing is very much unknown today.

Good Enough Is Good Enough, Particularly With Decent Loan Performance

BB&T’s third quarter earnings weren’t exceptional, but they were fine relative to expectations, and perhaps more importantly, they were strong in the places where the Street now seems to be focusing.

Revenue was up 4% from the prior year and 2% from the prior quarter, which was good enough for a small beat relative to expectations, with both net interest income and fee income slightly better than expected. Net interest income rose 2% on very slight sequential spread margin improvement and ongoing growth in earning assets. Fee income was up slightly (1%) sequentially, as the acquisition of Regions’ (RF) insurance business could only partly offset a seasonal sequential decline (insurance earnings were down 7% sequentially).

Expenses were in line with expectations, and coupled with slightly better revenue, that allowed the company to post 7% yoy pre-provision earnings growth.

Although provisions were a little better than expected, which is an ongoing theme in bank earnings, the Street isn’t really paying for that anymore. Loan growth was better than many peers, though, with BB&T reporting 3% yoy loan growth, with growth in C&I, CRE, and mortgage lending. Relative to peers like PNC (PNC) and Wells Fargo (WFC), BB&T is modestly outperforming on commercial lending growth, in part I believe due to its focus on more specialized subsectors of commercial lending. Loan yields were up 13bp sequentially, with the bank showing a roughly 50/50 split between fixed and variable rate loans.

BB&T posted slight sequential growth in deposits on a period-end basis, and a slight contraction on an average balance basis. Deposit costs rose modestly, with interest-bearing deposit cost up 9bp sequentially and overall deposit costs up 6bp, as BB&T seems to be doing a better than average job of hanging on to non-interest-bearing deposits (a recent challenge at PNC) and shaving down some of its more expensive funding sources. With a cumulative deposit beta in the low 20%’s, BB&T is now one of the lowest-beta banks among its peer group, outperforming the likes of PNC, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) by about 3% to 8%.

Guidance Suggests Decent Lending, Improving Leverage, And Discipline

Management’s guidance for the fourth quarter wasn’t thesis-changing by any means, but in an environment where investors are increasingly worried about loan growth, spread leverage, and operating leverage, it hit the right notes. Management’s guidance was slightly better than expected across the board, with management targeting another 70 branch closures in the fourth quarter to help drive operating leverage.

Loan growth looks likely to putter along in the low-single digits, and for most banks in this size category, that’s just how it is now. Commercial lending growth is being limited by healthy liquidity among businesses and some signs of caution regarding capex spending, while CRE lending is being held back by higher payoffs and more competition from non-bank lenders. Spread growth is also relatively limited at this point, as although BB&T’s deposit beta is comparatively attractive, it’s still high enough to where rate increases aren’t going to help all that much.

Operating leverage seems to be starting to come through now, and I’m cautiously optimistic that it will continue in the coming years as BB&T benefits from branch closures and past IT investments that will reduce back office costs and shift more of its customer-facing business to digital channels.

BB&T management also seemed to back off on the immediacy of its M&A plans. Readers might remember that management’s comments in conjunction with second quarter earnings regarding a willingness to get back to M&A were not well-received by the Street, and most investors are taking a rather dim view of large bank M&A. I fully believe that BB&T will make meaningful deals in the future, but for now, I think the Street is going to react favorably to management’s commentary regarding no particular sense of urgency and a desire to do not only the right deal, but at the right price.

The Opportunity

As I said in reference to PNC, and as I’m sure I’ll say more than once in regards to other banks this earnings cycle, this is no longer the optimal part of the banking cycle. Rates could still head higher from here, but the benefits to banks will be smaller, and outperformance is now much more dependent upon loan growth and expense leverage – two drivers that have largely been disappointing relative to expectations on a sector-wide basis for some time now.

BB&T’s near-term outlook for loan growth and operating leverage does look better than average, but I wouldn’t go crazy expecting BB&T to be a marked outperformer, particularly as it has disappointed the Street on both relatively recently.

My baseline expectations haven’t changed all that much, as my earnings estimates for 2018 to 2027 change by less than half a percent on average and the cumulative change is practically nil. With that, my fair value estimates remain in the low $50s, with an assumption of long-term mid single-digit earnings growth.

The Bottom Line

I think BB&T is a solid enough candidate for a long-term hold, and I’m more bullish than most seem to be on the prospects for value-additive M&A in the future. By the same token, the pullback in bank stock valuation has created some new options and opportunities and I can’t really argue with an investor who would rather own PNC or perhaps even Wells Fargo at this venture. Still, absent a really ugly de-rating cycle across the sector, I think BB&T is still worth owning and worth considering for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.