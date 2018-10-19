Why Snap Might Go Lower, Much Lower

However the fundamentals of the business continue to deteriorate, and now user growth is the biggest problem the company faces.

On my last article on Snap (SNAP) back in May (please consider: Snap: New Price Target Of $6.40 Per Share), I had lowered my price target for SNAP shares to $6.40 a share, after my previous $7.40 price target back in August of 2017. Yes the market has been in a tailspin for several weeks now, however please note Snap shares have been on a downward trend even longer.

In any case, the question is, now that Snap shares have reached my price target, are they worth buying?

First of all let's start by comparing Snap to Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) on a revenue basis. As a reminder, when a company is not profitable, I use the Price/Sales ratio on a comparative basis to try to come to some conclusion.

SNAP PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The above chart is the forward Price/Sale ratio. As you can see from the chart above, for the very first time Snap is trading at a similar PS ratio as FB and TWTR. Or in other words, for the very first time its valuation has come down to planet Earth.

However this is not the only metric I look at. In the case of Snap, there are many other things to consider when trying to come to some valuation conclusion.

source

As was the case with Facebook and Twitter in the past, another valuation metric was user growth. And as the recent data from the company's Q2'18 results shows (link below the chart), user engagement growth was negative Q/Q.

And while many will say this is because of the redesign of Snap's app, I beg to differ. Snap's user growth has been shrinking ever since the company went public, it's not a new issue. The market has been aware for a very long time now that user growth is diminishing. What I think shocked many investors recently is negative growth. And to be honest, even I didn't expect it would happen so soon.

So if we see negative user growth in the upcoming quarter once again then we probably have to come to the conclusion that the user growth for Snap's platform has reached its limit for the time being.

And the problem with stagnant user growth is, that there is a limit to your revenue growth in the absence of user growth. Simply because, there is a limit to how much money you could squeeze from your users.

So if one compares the valuation of Facebook to Snap on a Price/Sales ratio and profitability basis, you will come to the conclusion that Snap is a much more expensive stock than Facebook. And if investors decide to be in the social space, is there no reason that I can see to buy Snap vs Facebook.

So what am I willing to pay for Snap

When looking at analyst estimates, the current consensus calls for Snap's revenue to be about $1.15B for 2018, and $1.56B for 2019, growing by 40% and 35% respectively. However please note that back in May analysts were estimating 2018 revenue to come in at $1.33B, so estimates have come.

Also note that back in August of 2017, 2018 revenue estimates were even higher at $1.86B. So in other words estimates have come down a lot, and I would not be surprised if revenue estimates come down once again.

However today I am feeling generous, so I will take analysts at face value and take into consideration that Snap's revenue will grow by 35% in 2019. In theory I am be willing to pay 1X revenue for each 10% of growth. In the case of Snap, that would be 3.5X revenue plus cash on hand. This of course would be for a profitable company which Snap is not, but like I said today I am feeling generous.

So assuming Snap does $1.56B in revenue for 2019, I would be willing to pay $5.46B (3X 2019 revenue of $1.56B) plus cash and equivalents of $1.57B, or for a grand total of $7B. And if we do the math and divide by the total number of shares (1.277 billion), then the fair value for Snap shares might be around $5.48 per share.

Please note I am not taking into account that:

Snap is still losing money Shareholders have no control over the company, Q/Q user growth is negative Or that revenue estimates might come down once more.

Because if I start adding haircuts for each of the above issues, then the fair value figure (according to my book), will come down substantially.

Bottom line

Snap was a bubble stock ever since its IPO (please consider: Snap: A Bubble Is Born). I never understood why investors were willing to pay the multiples they paid back then. Nevertheless I have been right all along in saying its stock price will be in the single digits soon, primarily on valuation concerns (all my Snap articles here).

Today however one has to consider that Snap's user growth might have plateaued, and revenue growth might stagnate in the next several quarters also.

And if both are confirmed, not only will investors who bought the stock at much higher levels never see their money again, but I am also afraid that the stock will go much lower even than the figure I came up with in this article (which as I said is generous).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.