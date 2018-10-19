Series D Preferred Shares Of Pennsylvania REIT Offer Good Value

Source: Photo images used herein are from PREIT's Website.

Introduction

In September 2018, I purchased shares of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cum Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares D (PEI.PD) of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (referred to herein as PREIT) at a price of $23.30. In connection with the recent run up in interest rates, those shares have since fallen to around $22; my timing was not particularly good. Nonetheless, PEI.PD shares still offer good value in my opinion because (I) PREIT has materially improved the quality of its mall portfolio over the last several years, (II) PREIT management has exercised capital discipline and maintained reasonable liquidity, and (III) PEI.PD shares offer a dividend yield near 8% and that dividend is covered by FFO.

PREIT (PEI) is a mall REIT with a market capitalization of approximately $630 million. Its properties are primarily located in the densely populated mid-Atlantic region.



PREIT reports earnings for Q3 2018 at the end of this month.

Improving Portfolio Quality

Starting in 2012, PREIT management has been in the process of transforming the company, executing a mall disposition plan emphasizing portfolio quality as well as balance sheet strength. Per its September 2018 Investor Presentation (linked above), pursuant to its disposition program, PREIT has gone from 38 malls to 21, sales per square foot have increased from $379 to $489, and average rent per square foot has increased from $42.18 to $59.90.

In addition to dispositions, repositioning efforts have also borne fruit for PREIT. Specifically, such efforts have reduced PREIT's exposure to potential (additional) department store closures. In this regard, in a recent press release, the chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) allowed the company to highlight its successful repositioning efforts:

PREIT [NYSE: PEI] outlined its proactive Sears replacement strategy, resulting in minimal exposure to the troubled department store, down from 27 stores in 2012 to just four active stores today... PREIT's four stores compares to a Mall REIT peer average of over thirty stores. Since 2017, PREIT has proactively replaced five Sears locations and has reached agreement to recapture a sixth store. As part of its overall anchor repositioning and remerchandising strategy, PREIT has diversified the tenant roster with unique and experiential concepts to reflect the new mall model and drive traffic and sales while improving the underlying tenant credit within the portfolio. 'Just as we were proactive in disposing of lower-productivity malls, we have positioned ourselves well with minimal exposure to Sears in the event of potential material store closing event. As we look to redefine the mall experience, we are finding great success in replacing department stores with a variety of uses and experiences in line with the interests of today's consumer,' said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT."

PREIT also highlights its anchor replacement program in its September 2018 Investment Presentation:

In summary, as a result of its disposition and anchor replacement programs, PREIT has materially improved the quality of its mall portfolio. While some execution risk still remains, PREIT's improvements have been impressive to date.

Liquidity

PREIT's liquidity position is reasonable with approximately $298 million of available liquidity at the end of June, other key metrics include a bank leverage ratio of 51.5% and net debt to EBITDA of approximately 8.3x, with 92% of debt outstanding either fixed or synthetically fixed via interest rate swaps (ensuring PREIT is well-positioned to manage through a period of rising interest rates). Source: Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

PREIT's debt maturities are not unreasonable, as can be seen from the slide below from its September Investor presentation.

Per the Q2 2018 earnings call transcript (linked above):

PREIT's FFO as adjusted payout ratio is 52%;

PREIT's FAD payout ratio was 88%;

PREIT reported FFO (as adjusted) of $0.39 a share;

After adjusting for the dilutive impact of asset sales, FFO was up 9.5% for the quarter;

Same-store NOI growth of 10.7% was driven by a 6.4% increase in revenues, including lease termination fees;

Total occupancy at PREIT's core malls was up 20 bps to 93%; and

Non-anchor occupancy was up 30 bps to 91%.

Overall, PREIT's reasonable liquidity, its near-term well-laddered (mostly fixed rate) debt maturities, and its reasonable dividend payout ratio provide me with comfort that PREIT has the financial flexibility to weather a downturn/extended period of rising rates, and during such a downturn, the company should be able to pay the dividend on its preferred shares.

Series D Preferred Shares of PREIT

As noted above, I first purchased shares of PEI.PD back in September. I was attracted to the turnaround story that was unfolding and was also impressed with management's foresight in executing its disposition and repositioning plan well before it was seemingly in vogue for retail REITs to do so.

In terms of the PEI.PD shares, I was intrigued by the yield (then above 8%, now around 7.8%), the discount to par (now even larger), the cumulative nature of the dividend (i.e., if PREIT's common dividend is suspended and the preferred dividends are suspended/reduced, such unpaid portion of the preferred dividend will accumulate on a perpetual basis), and the first call date (exclusively into cash) being approximately four years away. Moreover, since PEI.PD is trading under par ($25.00), there is currently limited call risk associated with owning the shares.

From a macro perspective, however, with interest rates rising, oil prices rising and the bull market appearing long in the tooth, I wanted to take some risk off the table but still collect meaningful dividend income. Given PEI.PD's ranking above common shares in PREIT's capital structure and since the dividends on the preferred shares have to be paid before dividends are paid to the common stockholders, PEI.PD shares seemed to fit the bill.

Of course, investors considering buying PEI.PD should also consider the following two (2) preferred stocks series of PREIT which are also publicly traded:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.38% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares B (PEI.PB)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.2% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares C (PEI.PC)

Arbitrage opportunities among the three series of preferred shares usually exist, so don't blindly buy one PREIT preferred series over another.

Strategy

After the sell-off, I have determined that Step 1 of my PEI.PD investment strategy is to reinvest the dividends. This feature is available for my Schwab brokerage account, and so long as PEI.PD shares are below $23.30, I expect to reinvest the dividends.

Step 2 of my investment strategy will be to evaluate PREIT's next earnings announcement carefully to determine whether I want to further add to my existing position. I'll be specifically looking to see how occupancy is faring and what kind of progress/guidance PREIT will provide with respect to paying down debt in the future. At 8.3x, the net debt to EBITDA ratio is higher than I would like. I will also want an update of PREIT's re-development projects to see when these revenues will be coming online; also, any project delays or projects not filling up as fast as anticipated will be red flags. Stay tuned!

In short, near $22, I am looking to accumulate further shares of PEI.PD as described above. I think PREIT has generally been making the right moves and doing so in a proactive way.

