A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life

Co-produced with authors Long Player and Philip Mause for High Dividend Opportunities.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) recently traded at a price of $14.77 and pays a yearly distribution of $2.30 (on a quarterly basis) for a yield of 15.6%. Note that SMLP is a midstream MLP that issues K-1 tax forms.

This is a medium size midstream company with $1.1 billion in market capitalization. Its focus is on natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering and processing. SMLP has operations in seven different resources basins in the United States and therefore it has a highly diversified geographic footprint. It has stable and recurrent cash flows because its operations are fee based. Over 95% of 2Q 2018 gross margin was fee based.

Source: Summit Midstream Citi One-On-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference Presentation August, 2018

The distribution has been getting near that magic 1.0 coverage. But that is about to change significantly. Mr. Market has duly punished the shares by pushing up the yield to astronomical levels. But while Mr. Market focuses on yield coverage, there are conservative debt ratios and ongoing projects to bail out that yield coverage in the future.

The distribution coverage would be cause for concern in this market were it not for that low debt ratio. There is an additional $300 million of preferred stock that's included in the leverage calculation for common unit holders. That may be a little less leverage than some investors would like. However, several projects will be coming online in the second half of the year.

Companies such as this one make up for low leverage by finding above average profitability projects. Expanding in the middle of an industry boom caused by strong oil pricing should assure above average profitability for a while. Many of the contracts signed are long term. Management just reiterated guidance, therefore the coverage should climb as the new projects contribute to cash flow, EBITDA, and of course earnings.

Source: Summit Midstream Citi One-On-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference Presentation August, 2018

The current strong oil prices make additional investments by partnerships such as this one very attractive. Many investors focus on the returns of the big projects. But the small ones shown above have extremely high returns that slowly enhance the returns of the original project.

This company is expanding its operations in the Permian. That is one of the few places were additional capacity of any kind is coming online by a partnership. Pricing for any unused capacity could be extremely attractive in the near future. Admittedly, producers still need connections to the final sellers of the product but any help at all in the Permian is welcome at the current time.

The preferred stock sale at the end of fiscal year 2017 financed much of the projects shown above for the current fiscal year. The market is clearly demanding better distribution coverage. Therefore the distribution may not increase. Instead that additional cash flow will be reinvested in more capital projects to assure future growth. Currently strong oil pricing assures demand well into the future for many midstream expansion project proposals.

Source: Summit Midstream Citi One-On-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference Presentation August, 2018

Even if oil prices retreat in the future, midstream often takes years to catch-up to the requirements of boom times. Production and "Drilled-But-Uncompleted Wells" (DUCs) often keep requirements in a basin high after the commodity prices weaken. DUCs, in particular, are often very profitable to complete at very low commodity prices.

As shown above, the company already has an anchor customer. The activity in this area should assure a very warm welcome for this project. Management can minimize cash needs (if necessary) by providing the hookups to ongoing projects as well as the necessary planning, developments, and permits. In fact if the cash needs were great enough, management could forgo any cash needs and retain a small profit interest for work already completed. That is highly unlikely as this partnership has nearly $1 billion in liquidity at the current time. However, the need to diversify may make such a cash conservative strategy viable.

Source: Summit Midstream Citi One-On-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference Presentation August, 2018

The major "elephant in the room" for these shares is the uncertainty regarding financing of the "deferred purchase payment obligation" (DPPO) shown above. By 2020, SMLP will have to pony up a payment based on the performance of certain drop down assets acquired in 2016. There is a good news/bad news aspect to the calculation of the amount which will be owed. The more EBITDA that the assets generate in 2018 and 2019, the higher the payment obligation will be.

The obligation that will be due in 2020 is currently estimated at $538.4 million but that may change based on the performance of the assets. SMLP has enough space in its revolver to cover that payment but leverage considerations may militate against funding it entirely with debt. SMLP also can issue shares to the GP in satisfaction of the "deferred purchase payment obligation" DPPO based on the average market price for the 10 days leading up to the issuance. This could get dicey if the announcement of the share issuance leads to a selloff in the shares. On the other hand, SMLP could raise cash through either debt or ATM offerings (or a combination of both) long before the payment due date.

Using currently available data, we have modeled a debt only and an equity only satisfaction of the DPPO. Assuming that an additional $538.4 million in debt was incurred, leverage would pop up to slightly over 5.5 times EBITDA - much higher than the company's long-term target of four but not in nosebleed territory. Assuming 6% interest rates on the debt, the interest expense would reduce DCF by some $32 million a year.

An all equity approach would require the issuance of an additional 35.6 million shares at the current price and would increase share count to 119.0 million. This would reduce DCF per share substantially.

Potential investors may not agree with the idea of shifting the risk of performance from the general partner to the partnership. These assets were sold to the partnership in 2016. Some investors would have liked the general partner to accept the lower pricing prevailing back in 2016. The idea that the general partner gambled on better industry conditions a few years later may not agree with this notion. Nonetheless, the purchase price of less than 7 times EBITDA is attractive, and was at the time to the best interest of SMLP. To the extent that add-on projects are available, the EBITDA ratio could be reduced more in the future.

Valuation

Based on trailing 12-month DCF at $193.3 million or $2.63 per unit, SMLP is trading at just 5.6 times DCF. This suggests that SMLP is a fabulous bargain. It also provides a comfortable distribution coverage level of 114%. It is obvious that the burden of the DPPO and the uncertainty about its resolution is weighing on the stock here.

It is, therefore, necessary to factor in the impending DPPO situation in order to achieve a fair valuation.

1- Using debt issuance: If we assume that the all debt approach to paying off the DPPO is utilized, then the increased interest rate expense would reduce DCF to $161.3 million or $2.20 per unit implying a valuation of price/DCF ratio of 6.9 times.

2- Using equity issuance: On the other hand, if the all-equity approach is used the increased unit count would reduce per unit DCF to $1.62 and the implied price/DCF valuation of 9.3 times.

Both of these approaches are conservative in that they do not factor in any growth in cash flow due to pending projects.

3- Combination of debt and equity: The most likely outcome is a mixture of equity and debt. Assuming that SMLP takes leverage to 5.0 and generates the rest of the payment by the issuance of new units, DCF per unit would work out to $2.02 which implies a 7.5 times price/DCF ratio at the current price.

It should be noted that all three of our hypothetical DCF levels fall short of providing full 100% coverage of the current distribution of $2.30 per unit per year. SMLP is presumably counting on growth to close the gap and cover the current distribution of $2.30 per unit. There's certainly evidence to support this assumption but readers should be aware of the issue.

Remembering that:

These calculations are conservative because they do not factor in the growth which is very likely to materialize. That the post-DPPO SMLP would have a huge uncertainty lifted off its back, it would not be unreasonable for the "new" post-DPPO SMLP to trade at 9 times DCF or $18.18. This implies a potential 23% upside gain without factoring in any growth expectations at all, and without factoring in the 15.6% dividend yield.

IDR Structure

At its current price, SMLP has a very favorable IDR structure. 15% IDRs kick in when distributions exceed 46 cents per quarter. At 50 cents, the rate goes up to 25% and once the distributions exceed 60 cents, the rate tops out at 50%.

One way to think about this is to compare an investment in SMLP at the current price with a typical "private" limited partnership deal in private equity or real estate. Typically, the passive investor gets limited partnership units with a "preferred equity" feature. The passive investor typically gets back his money and a preferred return before sharing any profits with the promoter/general partner. That preferred return is often 8% or 10%. After the passive investor gets back his preferred return, additional profits are often shared on a 50/50 basis.

An investor in SMLP at the current price gets a distribution of 46 cents per unit or $1.84 per year (roughly 12% on an original cost of $15.11) before IDRs kick in and he has to share profits with the GP. So his "preferred return" is actually a bit more than 12%. Even then, profits are not shared 50/50 until the distribution exceeds $2.40 a year (60 cents a quarter times 4) - which provides a yield of nearly 16.1% on original cost of $14.90. These terms are much more favorable than a typical private deal in which a passive investor has to share profits on a 50/50 basis with the GP as soon as his yield exceeds 8% or 10%.

Our Price Target compared to Analysts Ratings

We believe that there's +23% upside potential for this stock over the next 12-24 months, in addition to the current yield.

It seems that our price target is in agreement with that of other analysts. Based on the latest data from the Wall Street Journal, there were nine analysts who cover the stock with an average consensus price target of $18.30/share, suggesting a ~ 24% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com).

This price target is actually very close to the target generated by our DPPO pay off model of $18.18. We believe that a price target in the range of these two numbers is very reasonable, and once the distribution gets a higher coverage, we expect that analysts' price target to start going even higher.

Other risks

Major risks other than the deferred payment risk that we mentioned above, readers should take note of the following other major risks:

SMLP's income and profitability depends on the oil and gas production in the United States which is booming today. Should we see reduced production, SMLP's profits could decline. There's always the risk that SMLP will reduce its dividend in order to fund the differed payment. Should a dividend reduction occur, this would produce price volatility.

Solid Outlook Confirmed by Management

The outlook for SMLP is greatly improving. Based on management latest earnings call (Q2-2018):

We feel really good about where our balance sheet is for both the deferred payment and the timing of some of the Permian projects that we’re talking about.... We feel like we’re well positioned as we are growing coverage, growing cash flow into 2019, and it’s going to be pretty significant. "

Summary

Despite the relatively flat comparisons so far, growth projects are about to contribute and enhance reporting results. The relatively conservative financial profile gives the company a whole lot of flexibility regarding future projects and growth.

The biggest negative is the remaining financing of the deferred payment from the 2016 asset drop down. As described above, this can be financed with all equity units (lowering leverage still more and enabling borrowing to finance more growth) or, more likely, a combination of equity and debt. Mr. Market has demanded better distribution coverage. That better unit coverage appears to be at hand within the next six months. Continuing capacity enhancements and use of idle capacity will continue to contribute some organic growth.

Investors should not expect a distribution increase in the near future. But unit price appreciation as the distribution coverage increases would be a realistic expectation. The final financing arrangements of the deferred payment also would aid market clarity. Mr. Market just hates uncertainty.

Over the next 24 months, a 23% appreciation combined with the continuance of the distribution of 15.1% is realistic, allowing for a very attractive return. Once the market recognizes the conservative financing of this partnership, the unit could increase still more. The partnership has a prominent position in some of the key basins. It could therefore become an attractive takeover target by a larger midstream operator in the future.

Most acquirers want well-run partnerships with few problems. This partnership clearly fits that description. In the meantime, investors can enjoy a distribution that will only become safer in the future.

We rate SMLP as a Solid Buy at the current price. While we view the stock price as highly attractive, investors should note that it's a higher-risk/high-reward stock due to the deferred payment issue. Therefore we recommend to keep your exposure small to a maximum of 1% of your overall portfolio.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9%-10% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2%-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks such as SMLP and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange-traded products (such as ETF, ETNs, and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.