Hoth Therapeutics Files For $10.5 Million IPO

HOTH is still pre-clinical stage and hasn't provided proof-of-concept data.

The firm is attempting to begin an expedited regulatory process for its reformulation of a proposed treatment for eczema.

Hoth Therapeutics intends to raise $10.5 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) intends to raise gross proceeds of $10.5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing atopic therapeutics for skin conditions such as eczema.

The IPO is a challenge, since HOTH’s status is still pre-clinical, management hasn’t provided even proof of concept data, and its reformulation approach is untested.

Company & Technology

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Hoth Therapeutics was founded in 2017 to develop targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Robb Knie, who was previously President at Lifeline Industries.

Hoth has sub-licensed and developed the BioLexa Platform, a combination of a zinc chelator and an antibiotic that prevents ‘biofilms’ from forming, leaving the bacteria susceptible to elimination by an antibiotic.

Biofilms are specialized bacterial colonies that are resistant to antibiotics and immune system responses. Staph bacteria require zinc to form the biofilms, allowing the bacterial colonies to resist treatment.

The company is developing two products, one for the treatment of eczema and one that promises to reduce post-procedure infections, accelerate healing and improve clinical outcomes for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

Below is the current and forecasted status of the firm's pipeline:

(Source: Hoth)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is projected to grow to $6.4 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 6.6% during the period between 2016 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the emergence of novel therapeutics and growing uptake of targeted therapies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing atopic dermatitis drugs include:

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Pfizer (PFE)

LEO Pharma

Mylan (MYL)

Sanofi (SAN)

Financial Status

HOTH’s recent financial results are typical of a pre-clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant operating costs and expenses associated with its pipeline development.

Below are the company’s financial results since inception (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Hoth S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1.47 million in cash and $128,908 in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

HOTH intends to raise $10.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO (not including customary underwriter options) by selling 1.75 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $6.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. It is typical for at least one existing investor to ‘support’ a life science IPO by purchasing shares at the IPO price, so the absence of this element is a negative signal in the current environment.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $81.5 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use approximately $5 million to $8 million of the net proceeds from this offering to fund the development of the BioLexa Platform for the treatment of eczema, including the commencement of Phase 2 clinical testing under the 505[b](2) regulatory pathway and the proof of concept study, should we determine to undertake such study. The balance of the net proceeds is expected to be used for other general working capital purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed underwriter of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Conclusions

Hoth is an extremely early stage firm that hasn't started clinical trials yet.

While management is considering a Phase 2 proof of concept, it hasn't done so and there is no hard data for its reformulation approach.

Other firms are attempting the reformulation strategy to improve on an existing, approved drug while reducing regulatory time, cost, and risk.

The reformulation approach makes sense on paper, but it hasn't succeeded in creating shareholder value. That's not to say it won't, just that as of now, I haven't seen any successes yet.

Investing in an IPO for a pre-clinical biopharma is extremely risky and a long-term endeavor.

In my view, these types of IPOs are more suited to institutions with long holding period assumptions.

I wish HOTH well, but I'll be sitting this IPO out.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

