IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) CEO Daryl Byrd on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Jefferson Parker - Vice Chairman and Director, Capital Markets & IR

Daryl Byrd - President, CEO & Director

Anthony Restel - Vice Chairman, CFO & Treasurer

Robert Kottler - EVP and Director, Retail, Small Business & Mortgage

Terry Akins - Senior EVP & Chief Risk Officer

Nicolas Young - EVP & Chief Credit Officer

Michael Brown - Vice Chairman & COO

Michael Rose - Raymond James & Associates

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Jennifer Demba - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jeff Parker, Vice Chairman, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jefferson Parker

Thank you, Denise. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for this conference call. On our call this morning, Daryl Byrd, our President and CEO will make summary comments on our earnings report, after which we will move into Q&A. Anthony Restel, our Chief Financial Officer; Michael Brown, our Chief Operating Officer; Fernando Perez-Hickman, Director of Corporate Strategy; Terry Akins, Chief Risk Officer; Nick Young, Chief Credit Officer; and Bob Kottler, Director of Retail and Mortgage are all available for the Q&A session following Daryl's comments.

If you've not already obtained a comment -- excuse me, a copy of the press release and supplemental PowerPoint presentation, you may access those documents from our website at www.iberiabank.com under Investor Relations.

Furthermore, a replay of this call will be available until midnight on October 26. Information regarding this replay is provided in the press release. Our discussion deals with both historical and forward-looking information. Our safe harbor disclaimer is provided in the press release and in the supplemental presentation.

I'll now turn it over to Daryl for his opening remarks. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

Well thanks, Jeff. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you being with us today. We are pleased to report another very strong quarter for the company. Core EPS was $1.74 compared to $1 in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of nearly 74%. During the quarter, we continued our focus on improved operating leverage and financial performance, which resulted in loan growth, increased revenues and a reduced expense pace. We are pleased to see core and GAAP EPS numbers converging as most of our merger-related and onetime expenses are behind us. Obviously, we've -- we had been quiet on the M&A front this year, and you should expect us to remain that way.

We again exceeded our 2020 Strategic Goals in the quarter, achieving a 135% core ROA and a 16.34% core return on tangible common equity. I'm extremely proud of the team's work on reducing expenses. We reduced expenses almost $7 million on a core basis during the quarter and saw our tangible core efficiency ratio fall to 52%.

As we had previously announced, during the third quarter we closed 22 retail branches and expect to realize $2 million in operating expense savings per quarter. While we've been able to reduce expenses and gain synergies, we've also continued to invest in new technologies, as noted on Page 9 of our supplemental PowerPoint presentation. These investments will enable us to create a better client experience, while continuing to gain long-term efficiencies.

We're very pleased with the franchise we've built. With the most recent Sabadell and Gibraltar acquisitions we added $7.1 billion or over 32% of tangible assets, while only increasing our employee base by roughly 7%. We are pleased with our efforts to achieve the merger synergies as we had anticipated and improve our operating leverage as a result. As we thought it would be, Gibraltar has proved to be one of the best deals we ever did. Gibraltar cost savings and acquisition synergies are approximately 68% compared to original expected savings of 60%. Year-over-year, we've improved the core tangible efficiency ratio 10%, as a result of strategic acquisitions in South Florida and strong expense discipline.

I believe there is still further opportunities for improvement in the efficiency ratio moving forward. Our reported and cash net interest margin dropped 2 basis points to 3.74% and 3.47%, respectively. Loan recoveries were $1.1 million less in the second quarter. We do expect to, again, see significant recoveries in the fourth quarter on our acquired impaired loan portfolio and into 2019, similar to the last -- past 2 quarters, although, it's difficult to predict the exact amount. Let me reemphasize. We have realized recoveries consistently over the last 8 quarters, and we have a clear line of sight into additional recoveries on the acquired impaired loans in the fourth quarter and into 2019. As we discussed, we were impacted by rising deposit betas and lagging LIBOR increases during the quarter. 60% of our loan portfolio is floating-rate, and of that, 46% is tied to 1-month LIBOR.

Loan growth came in at 5% annualized for the quarter, and we believe a bit better than the industry. We originated and funded almost $1.5 billion in total loans during the third quarter, a 12% increase quarter-over-quarter. Our energy team is having a great year. We also saw growth in our corporate asset finance business and our relatively new permanent residential mortgage product. Like others, we are seeing periodic payoffs in our loan portfolio, some of them being rather lumpy at times. For example, during the quarter, a large loan acquired from Sabadell paid off as planned. If we were to exclude this payoff, our loan growth would have been approximately 7% annualized for the quarter. Our view is at this point in the cycle, the nonrecourse secondary market remains vibrant and with rates rising, we should expect to see our real estate clients accessing that market in favor of traditional commercial banks. We're just not in the business of doing long-term, nonrecourse transactions. However, given the health of the economy, pretty sure our real estate clients will find new opportunities and will continue to use us. Deposits were down 4% annualized. Third quarter deposits were significantly influenced by several large commercial deposit outflows, which we expected. During the quarter, we saw a continued growth in the number of deposit accounts and expect positive deposit trends to resume moving forward.

Periodic lumpy inflows and outflows are not unusual, given the commercial nature of our franchise. For the quarter, our noninterest income was essentially flat with the second quarter, which can be expected given our typical third quarter seasonal declines in our fee businesses. That said, our client derivatives and Treasury Management businesses continued to grow nicely. Our mortgage business was off $1 million for the quarter. We continue to retool this business and while still not finished, we've reversed what was a significant negative impact in 2017. Additionally, as we've grown the rest of our franchise, our mortgage business makes up only 4% of total revenues.

Asset quality continues to remain stable for the company. Again, we believe our track record across cycles on credit is very good, and we've remained focused on top-tier client acquisition. We successfully exited the remaining loss share agreement with the FDIC, which we acquired with the Sabadell acquisition. As a reminder, we no longer have any loss share agreements with the FDIC outstanding.

From a capital management perspective, we brought -- bought back approximately 363,000 common shares in the third quarter at an average price of $83.63 per share. We have a little over 700,000 shares remaining on the currently authorized repurchase plan, and we expect to remain active in our repurchases, particularly given our view that the stock remains undervalued. Today, we announced a fourth quarter cash dividend equal to $0.41 per common share, payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. The announcement marks a third common dividend increase in 2018, an 11% increase for the year. We have returned 54% of earnings through repurchases and dividends year-to-date.

Recently, we filed our 2017 income tax returns and anticipate recognizing a noncore permanent net income tax benefit of approximately $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Once finalized and received, management and the Board of Directors will evaluate deployment opportunities or alternatives for the $55 million, which may include increased dividends, additional share repurchases and/or balance sheet management strategies.

Given all of our progress, we're confident that we will meet or exceed our expectations for 2018. While we continue to adjust the guidance range, our 2018 midpoint is slightly ahead of Street consensus. Today, we're providing additional guidance for 2019 as disclosed in our press release. We expect continued revenue growth, a solid net interest margin, stable credit and continued diligence on expenses. We have a clear, steadfast focus on achieving or beating the 2018 and 2019 guidance. We are expecting to reach our 2020 Strategic Goals in 2019.

I want to thank all of our associates for the hard work, as we yet achieved another very strong quarter. All right, at this point, I'll open the call for questions. Denise?

Question-and-Answer Session

And your first question will be from Michael Rose of Raymond James.

Michael Rose

Just wanted to get some color on the loan growth. I know you called out some areas in the press release. But the residential mortgage growth has been pretty solid, both sequentially and year-on-year, and I just wanted to get a sense for how big you want that portfolio to grow. And then separately, looks like you have did have some energy growth this quarter, and just wanted to kind cap your appetite for growth in the energy book going forward.

Daryl Byrd

Yes Michael, I'll start and then ask Michael and Bob Kottler to maybe make a few comments. Look, we're very proud of our energy team. They're having a really good year. We think we have some good runway there, and in particular, just proud of that group. On the residential mortgage side, we felt like we were a little lower than peers historically, and have done a good job using that product to move up and using that product as a way to build relationships from a wealth management perspective that we think are attractive. Michael, Bob your comments?

Michael Brown

Yes, what I would say is the way we're looking at loan growth as a company instead of targeting -- in terms of absolute growth, let's say, 2/3 from our commercial franchise is split between real estate, C&I, residential would be the other 1/3 and offset would be consumer, which both declined during the quarter. On the consumer side, we've seen -- we've tightened up our guidelines as it relates to HELOC and then we've seen some runoff as home equity rolls into mortgage. The only reason we didn't hit what I described as sort of our goal for the quarter was a function of the large payoff Daryl described, if you've factored that in we would've ended up with 2/3 commercial, 1/3 residential, which I think is a reasonable target for us.

Robert Kottler

On the residential side, we like the product. It's high quality, it's granular. It's really an outgrowth of our private banking and wealth strategy. We really worked very hard to continue to try to get a full-deposit relationship. So I don't know that we've set a target, but we'll continue to grow it moderately as we move forward.

Daryl Byrd

Yes, Bob, it's really a low-risk product.

Michael Rose

All right, and then maybe as a follow-up, so as we think about next year, looks like loan and deposit growth will be up kind of, and Mike -- and so I assume that the goal is to keep the loan-to-deposit ratio below 100%, but obviously with that kind of deposit growth, it's going to come at a cost. So just trying to get a sense for your ability to fund with sources maybe outside of traditional funding, wholesale borrowings, maybe something on the broker side? Just -- yes, I know it's all reflected in the margin guidance, which has the margin coming down from here, so maybe that's all reflective. But just wanted to kind of get your thoughts as to the way you're thinking about it.

Daryl Byrd

Yes, let me answer -- let me start. Michael in my comments, I talked a little bit about having some lumpy outflows. You'd remember we're pretty commercially oriented franchise and in particular, in the energy business, we had in the first half of the year some fairly significant deposit inflows, most of those were noninterest-bearing deposits. We see those come in. They went out a bit this quarter. We do expect to see deposit inflows that will be fairly significant from the energy perspective coming in the fourth quarter. Also, fourth quarter is typically a pretty good quarter for us from a deposit perspective. Anthony, your thoughts?

Anthony Restel

Yes, Michael, the only thing I would add is as we've come through the year, we continue to see just kind of raw deposit account growth, client growth overall, our Treasury Management products continue to grow and that'll help us along and then don't forget, relative to deposits, we did pick up a nice virtual bank with the Sabadell acquisition that we can always relative to deposit flows can tweak -- I'll call it tweak the knob there to get as much really as we need to get. So we've tried to bake into the guidance next year, what we think -- a broad-based scenario, what we might need to do deposit wise to be able to fund the loan growth. We've been pretty consistent that we'd like to between 90%, 95% on the loan-to-deposit ratio. We've recognized that this quarter we ended a little bit above that, and I would tell you that my expectation would be as we'd move back down into more of our normal range over the next couple of quarters.

Michael Rose

Okay, maybe just one final one for me. You guys are going to have the $55 -- $55 million tax benefit. So just, I know you guys didn't bake any deployment of that into the outlook, but might we expect that, that could be used to fund buybacks?

Michael Brown

Anthony?

Anthony Restel

Yes. And so Michael, certainly, as we've watched unfortunately our stock price decline to levels that we think is extremely low, right? That -- debt is an alternative. I don't think that we've made a decision yet. So very well could go ahead and finish out the plan with the dollars available to us. We may do some level of balance sheet restructuring. So more to come on that and we'll update. The good news is, whatever we do, it'll be incremental to the guidance for next year.

Daryl Byrd

Yes, we're excited about the $55 million and feel really good about our tax group and the work they did helping us get there.

The next question will come from Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ebrahim Poonawala

So just wanted to touch upon your efficiency ratio target, Daryl. So means again, it looks like you should hit the sub-55% target, which you have for 2020 sooner than expected. But -- and I'm not sure if you are planning to update those targets, but would love to get your thoughts philosophically where you think IBERIA should go. I know you mentioned branch-lite model in the slides, Anthony mentioned the virtual bank. Would love to understand like, do you think this is eventually headed sub-50%, like where do you think the business model is headed in terms of a core efficiency ratio? Maybe over the next 2 to 3 years?

Daryl Byrd

Look, Ebrahim, we want to be realistic. But look, we're pretty proud, we're down at 52%. Sort of suspect a lot of people didn't think we could get there if you go back maybe a year. And we worked pretty hard at it and yes, we would love to be sub-50% and you probably will see us update some guidance at some point over the next couple of quarters, because and we've -- I've been pretty clear, we want to beat '18, obviously. We want to do better than what we've given you for '19, and we want to get the 2020 goals done in '19. So it would be appropriate to provide some update.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And just switching gears to the 2019 guidance it just looks like at the midpoint of the range, it implies an EPS about $7.30. Would love to get your thoughts, Anthony, in terms of where you think the biggest sort of risk factors to that guidance could be to the downside? Is it the cash margin? Like are you baking in the sensitivity to the core margin? And any color there would be helpful.

Anthony Restel

Yes, so clearly, our margin will be impacted by just the pure competitive dynamics of deposit beta flows and where that goes. I think we've been -- obviously, we're modeling and accelerating deposit beta as we move through the year, and I think we've got.

Daryl Byrd

And you've been very consistent talking about that.

Anthony Restel

Yes. And so I'm not -- obviously that'll move around, and I don't know where it'll go. But I think the broad range of the guidance, as it exists today, should cover us from that. Obviously, recoveries can be lumpy, and we've benefited quite a bit from that. We have some good visibility into recoveries at least out of the gate as we move into fourth quarter and next year. It'll be interesting to see what happens towards the end of the year, but overall, feel pretty good there. Credit's been good, the economies solid, not expecting a whole lot to change from a credit perspective. I think our -- if you look at our classified assets on a year-over-year basis, things are moving the right way. So I think we feel really good about credit. Look, noninterest expense has been a little bit of a challenge this year. We're looking for about $20 million worth of growth and I would say, if you ask me where we could be a couple million short, could be in that particular bucket, but I still feel pretty good -- I think it's important to recognize that the first quarter of this year was particularly soft. We had lost a lot of individuals in our mortgage company, also we completed an acquisition during the year, right? So the full impact of the acquisition, plus some of the activities, plus rehired in the mortgage business, makes me we feel that it's not as stretchy as it might look. And then I like to think we're all over the -- of the expense side.

Daryl Byrd

Anthony, you might comment how many originators we've brought into the mortgage group?

Anthony Restel

Yes, I think year-to-date, we're up 30 originators versus where we kind of started the year. And so again, those are items that make me feel good about where we are. I do think you're going to have the loan growth. I don't know about pay downs and when that -- if that subsides and when it does, Ebrahim. But I think we've tried to be relatively balanced in our guide that we've put out there.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Makes sense, and just the core -- the cash margin at $3.47, should that at least drift higher with incremental fed rates hikes for now? Or is that...

Anthony Restel

You know what, I'll tell you is, I think we're pretty close to the inflection point on the margin and it's all going to be driven by kind of the inflows and outflows in the mix, right? So I think you'll see quarters where you're able to grind a couple of basis points higher, and then dependent on how mix moves, you may grind a couple of basis point down, but I think we're kind of in a -- more in a stable range right now.

Your next question will be from Catherine Mealor of KBW.

Catherine Mealor

Just want to follow up on the expense side. Can you just give a little of color, it feels like the expense guidance next year is really low in terms of growth and expenses, so are there any other things that you're doing on the mortgage side that's within that? Or kind of other expense plans that's really driving that to kind of give us color about where that lower expense guide is coming from?

Daryl Byrd

Catherine. And Anthony will answer this one. But we've worked really hard as a company this year on expenses, and we're going to continue to work pretty hard. Anthony, your thoughts on terms of how you guide?

Anthony Restel

Yes, so let me just walk forward, kind of, from where we are today, right? So we had a core expense rate of $168.7 million in the third quarter. We did realize about 1 month of benefit this quarter from closing the branches in August. So if we eliminate that, the remaining kind of drop of 1.4 that we expect next quarter incremental from the branch closures, right? I've got a run rate of $167.3 million. So if we annualize that, we're at about $669 million. So if you look at the midpoint of the guide, it implies that we'll have a total expense growth of 3.5% across the board next year. And against that, right? If you think about it that's 3.5% growth on all expenses, obviously a lot of our expenses are not going to be going up and certainly, as Daryl mentioned, we were kind of repositioning some different things. And have some expenses leave and some new expenses coming. Obviously, we're investing in some technology at the same time. So I think it's reasonable, Catherine, as you look at it. I know that it -- from a high-level perspective, it looks a little bit challenging, but I'm very comfortable with the expense side.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, that's helpful. And then one follow-up on the cash margin. I remember last quarter there were the little bit of the -- of your accelerated recoveries, part of that was in cash, part of that was in reported. Do we have that similar dynamic this quarter?

Anthony Restel

Catherine, let me do a little look in here as we go through the call, and I'll try to jump back on at the end. Then I can give you the answer for that.

And we'll move on to the next question from Christopher Marinac of FIG Partners.

Operator

And we'll move on to the next question from Christopher Marinac of FIG Partners.

Christopher Marinac

Daryl, I just wanted to ask a little bit deeper about the -- your M&A comment. Is the reason that it's not more interesting to you, just a function of your own internal focus? Or is it external market forces that are kind of driving your thought process?

Daryl Byrd

Chris, it's a little bit of both. If you remember, we did an Analyst Day a year or so ago, and I made the comment I thought pricing had getting a lot of hand from an M&A perspective. And I see franchises trading that just don't look that attractive to us at the prices they're going. And then the second piece is, yes, we are very focused on our expenses on beating the guidance that we've provided whether it's '18 or '19 or 2020. So we're very focused on making more money.

And the next question will be from Jennifer Demba of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Jennifer Demba

Two questions. Could you give us some details on your BSA investment that you mentioned in your slide deck? And then second, your -- had a little bit higher nonaccrual loans this quarter, was that 1 loan -- 2 loans related? Is there any detail there?

Daryl Byrd

Jenny, I'll start and then ask Terry and Nick. Look, our MPA's have been frankly pretty flat across the last multiple quarters. So there's nothing there that concerns us at all. And you've got to remember that we closed 22 branches and those that were owned, we moved across into OREO, so that's a big part of that number. The one we're really proud of is the classified assets I think are down about 20%. So if you look at where credit's going for the company, it's not only been benign, but frankly, getting better. Terry, Nick your thoughts?

Terry Akins

Daryl, I really wouldn't have much to add on that. I think that we really are seeing credit benign and no systemic concerns. We -- again, everything from an MPA perspective, when you really look and include that on the OREO, really is flat.

Daryl Byrd

Yes. How about BSA, Terry?

Terry Akins

As we've talked about continuing to invest in technology, this is obviously a very important area in the company, and we continue to make that investment. We are actually bringing that system on board towards the end of fourth quarter early first quarter. And really, with adding to our franchise in South Florida, this is just a normal, traditional area of emphasize, and our BSA has always been very strong, but we need to continue to enhance that and prepare for additional growth.

Daryl Byrd

Yes, in line with the other technology investments we've made. Nick, anything else on credit?

Nicolas Young

No, not really.

I would like to hand the conference back to Daryl Byrd for his closing remarks.

Daryl Byrd

Yes, Anthony, go ahead.

Anthony Restel

I'm sorry to jump in. Catherine, before we go back to Daryl real quick, we had $6.3 million of the recoveries in the quarter and the third quarter were all embedded within the margin.

Daryl Byrd

So I think that gets Catherine's question. I want to thank all of you for joining us today. I hope everybody has a really great weekend. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.