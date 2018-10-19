Dividend Stock Analysis: 3M Company

October has been an interesting month for the market, and it is difficult to predict the mood of MR. Market from one day to the next. During times like these, I like to patiently wait for my favorite dividend stocks that typically trade at a premium to trade at a lower multiple. That way, I can take advantage of a downturn and add to one of those foundation dividend stock positions. One of those companies, in my opinion, is 3M Company (MMM). The Dividend Aristocrat, diversified machinery powerhouse. Today, I will perform a dividend stock analysis to determine if the company is considered "undervalued" based on the metrics of our dividend stock screener. Based on the results of our analysis, 3M is trading at a slight discount compared to the market but not compared to one of their peers. Let's dive in!

3M is a large company that impacts our lives on a daily basis. The company has a strong presence in the following sectors: consumers, technology, automotive, electronics, machinery, manufacturing, transportation, etc. I would be shocked if each person doesn't use one of their brands on a daily basis. 3M owns Ace bandages, Post-it notes, Scotch, Scotch-Brite, Command, Filtrate, and others. There are many products that may not have brand recognition but can be found by any person wandering the large aisles of Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Target (NYSE:TGT). This industry diversification and the company's strong presence in these industries is one of the reasons why I love having this company in my portfolio.

The company last reported earnings at the end of July and should be doing so again in the coming weeks. We will perform a brief review of the company's income statement and balance sheet using their most recent earnings release and 10-Q. Thus, we will review the 6/30/18 information. First, let's start with the income statement. The company's top and bottom line continue to grow. Sales increased 7.4% compared to the previous year, and EPS increased 19%, from $2.58/share to $3.07/share. Great numbers, right? In the earnings release, management even discussed upward revised numbers.

Remembering that the earnings release was in July, a lot has happened since then. Tariffs have been waged between the US and China, and this will certainly impact the multi-national companies. The tariffs have caused raw materials and other costs to increase for companies such as 3M. This upcoming earnings release will be very interesting as it will allow us to see the true impact of the new policies. While costs will rise, how much will it truly impact the bottom line? Time will tell, and we shall know soon when earnings are released in the upcoming weeks. Since I am a dividend investor, I wanted to consider the potential impact of increased costs on the company's ability to pay a dividend going forward. I considered the dividend payout ratio. Currently, the company's payout ratio is slightly above 50%. So, even if costs increased slightly and there is a slight pullback in earnings this quarter, I am not expecting the company's payout ratio to increase that significantly to the point where the current dividend is not safe.

I also like to take a look at the balance sheet quickly. The company's current debt-to-equity ratio exceeds 1X. While no one likes too high of debt levels, I next wanted to focus on the company's current ratio to see if the company's current assets can cover their current liabilities. If this ratio is greater than 1, I will be a lot less concerned about the debt levels since the company can cover their short-term obligations. The company's current ratio was 1.6X as of the last balance sheet date. Perfect. I have no further concerns about the balance sheet at the moment.

The income statement and balance sheet analyses are behind us, so let's take a quick look at the fun metric.... 3M's dividend. The company is a Dividend Aristocrat, has paid a dividend for over 100 years, and increased its dividend for nearly 60 consecutive years. Music to a dividend investor's ears! 3M did not disappoint when they announced their dividend increase in January either. All year long, we have observed and commented on the fact that companies have announced stronger than usual dividend increases in the post-tax reform era. 3M announced a 16% dividend increase at the end of January. That blew the company's 5.8% dividend increase from the previous year out of the water. As a 3M shareholder, I was ecstatic this day.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener - MMM

Now, it is time to move on to the fun part. It is time to run MMM through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. For comparison's sake, I will compare the results of MMM to a competitor: Illinois Tool Works (ITW). I built a position in ITW earlier this year, so I own both companies in this analysis!

Ticker Price - 10/18/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio MMM $200.38 $10.29 $5.44 2.71% 52.87% 16.34% 19.47 ITW $128.43 $7.62 $4.00 3.11% 52.49% 16.50% 16.85

**Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo! Finance. The 5-year average dividend growth rate was obtained from Dividend Investing | Best Dividend Paying Stocks. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield - Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund, or ETF. Currently, MMM's dividend yield exceeds this mark by 71 basis points. However, MMM's dividend yield is below ITW by 40 basis points.

2) Payout Ratio - We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. The table above shows that MMM's dividend payout ratio is 52.87%, which is below our threshold. So, MMM passes this metric. Interestingly, though, their payout ratio is essentially the same as ITW. I was expecting a lower payout ratio compared to their peer, given the disparity in their dividend yield. It isn't that big of a deal since both companies are below our threshold, it was just an interesting tidbit that caught my attention.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate - As dividend investors, we look for companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend for an extended period of time. MMM's metrics look great in this screen, and I would say the company easily passes this metric. I previously discussed that MMM is a Dividend Aristocrat and announced a strong dividend increase in January. The last dividend increase was a continuation of MMM's recent trend of strong double-digit dividend increases. MMM's five-year average dividend growth rate is 16.34%. ITW also performs well in this screen. ITW is a Dividend Aristocrat as well, and its five-year average dividend growth rate is 16.5%.

4) P/E Ratio - The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20X and a forward P/E ratio between 17X and 18X (per The Wall Street Journal). Per our calculations, MMM's P/E ratio is 19.47X, indicating the company is not trading at a significant value compared to the market. MMM is also trading at a much higher multiple compared to its peer, as ITW's P/E ratio is 16.85X. MMM does not pass this metric due to the fact the company's current P/E ratio is only slightly below the broader market and much higher than ITW.

Summary

MMM is a great company, with many great brands and a strong presence in many different industries. The company has a stellar dividend record, and the company has clearly demonstrated its ability to grow its dividend annually for an extended period of time. MMM has also rewarded shareholders like myself with strong, double-digit percent dividend increases recently as well. However, this is the hard part since MMM did not pass our final screener. The purpose of our stock screener is to identify "undervalued" dividend growth stocks. Due to the fact that MMM is only trading at a multiple slightly below the market and at a multiple much higher than ITW, I cannot say the company is considered undervalued at this time. Thus, I will pass on adding to MMM at the moment unless the price continues to fall. With that being said, I may look to add to my position in ITW in the coming days as the company also passed each metric of our stock screener, is a Dividend Aristocrat, and is trading at a multiple lower than the market and its industry peer.

What are your thoughts about investing in MMM at the company's current valuation levels? Would you invest in MMM or ITW if you could only select one?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.