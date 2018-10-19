What Happens To Sears Stock In Bankruptcy?

After 132 years of being in business, Sears (SHLD) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Based off a lack of assets on their balance sheet it is unlikely that stockholders will receive any payout after a bankruptcy, but bond holders may be compensated.

In my years working at a popular discount broker there were few events that created more stock interest than a bankruptcy filing. Typically, a company stock's symbol will change and have a "Q" added to the symbol shortly after entering bankruptcy. After big filings like WorldCom, Kmart and General Motors (GM) we saw a huge uptick in clients interested in buying these stock. The consensus thought that they would buy the stock at pennies on the dollar, and then they would be rewarded when the new stock was reissued after the company successfully reemerged from bankruptcy.

How does this strategy typically work out? When a company enters bankruptcy (whether publicly traded or not), they must provide for the courts a list of assets and liabilities. Liabilities are things like wages owed to employees, pension benefits, and debt. The structure of these liabilities is a complex part of modern corporate finance, and different liabilities may have liens against assets making them more likely to be paid off first during bankruptcy. Should all of these liabilities be paid off in a bankruptcy, then the remaining assets are in line to be paid to the stock holders of a company.

With very few exceptions during this century, there are rarely any assets left to pay stock holders after bankruptcy. This means that if a company emerges from bankruptcy, the old company stock will stop trading and be declared worthless. Those who bought the old stock typically are very angry and ask the question, "who the heck is being issued the new stock?"

The investors most likely to be issued the new stock in a formerly bankrupt company are the debt holders of a company, not the stock holders; and this is the aspect of bankruptcy that the general population is most perplexed by. I suspect the Sears bankruptcy will be another good lesson in the dangers of buying a stock ending in the letter Q. As of their February 2018 balance sheet, Sears had listed liabilities of nearly $11 billion and assets of around $7 billion. So, there is a several billion dollar shortfall in their ability to restructure their assets and payoff the entirety of their liabilities. This means that the long term value of their currently trading stock is most likely $0.00.

Where the Sears bankruptcy starts to get interesting is the value of their publicly traded debt. Since they have listed $7 billion in assets, there is a possibility that half of their debt holdings may be repaid in some fashion during bankruptcy. After doing a bond desk search which is shown below, it appears several bonds issued by Sears are currently trading in the range of 35 cents on the dollar. This would indicate that the bond market currently thinks that there are enough assets at Sears to ensure bond holders do not end up receiving $0 at the end of the day -- which is the expected return for stock holders.

Charles Schwab Fixed Income Desk Showing SHLD Bids (Oct. 14, 2018)

Source: Created by author using the Charles Schwab encrypted system.

Over the coming weeks we're likely to see some wild trading in Sears stock which will most likely have a symbol change to SHLDQ. If you're still a fan of Sears (I assume someone out there is), and looking to invest, then you'd be wise to skip over the stock and venture into the debt markets. However, Sears bonds are not without significant risk. Eddie Lampert has spent most of the last decade liquidating many of the best assets at Sears, which has greatly depleted their balance sheet.

While trading in bankrupt debt can be a long process and a fairly illiquid market, at least at the end of the bankruptcy process the savvy debt investor may end up holding some profits while the sad stock investor will most likely be holding the bag. Based off the Sears balance sheet and recent bond trades, our expectations are for bond holders to see around 30-40 cents on the dollar on average at the end of bankruptcy.

