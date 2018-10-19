Remember All Of That 'Barrick Is Going Bankrupt' Talk A Few Years Ago?

Debt is no longer a concern for Barrick. A few years ago, I was highly confident that the company would survive, now this story is about thriving.

In 2014-2015, it seemed few investors (or analysts for that matter) had faith that Barrick Gold (ABX) would be able to survive given the company's massive debt burden. However, I didn't share that opinion. Barrick had some of the best gold assets in the sector and they were one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world. This gave them tremendous flexibility, as asset sales combined with free cash flow from operations would allow the company to significantly reduce their net debt.

As I stated almost four years ago:

If Barrick was a high cost gold producer with assets in questionable regions and billions of debt due in the short term, then this would be a company I would strongly recommend to avoid. But it's the exact opposite. The debt is high but it shouldn't be a problem. Barrick's low all-in sustaining costs will allow the company to pay down its debt even in a $1,250 gold price environment.

Fast forward to today, and Barrick has reduced its debt to just $5.8 billion. That's down $10 billion from where it was five years ago. They didn't receive much help from the gold price during this time either, as all of this debt reduction took place in a relatively low gold price environment.

After accounting for the recent $629 million debt repayment (made in July) of the 4.4% notes due 2021, the company has less than $100 million of debt due before 2020 and more than 85 percent of their outstanding debt matures after 2032.

The cash on the balance sheet is around $1.5 billion after factoring in the debt repayment made after the quarter closed, which puts net debt at just $4.3 billion. In 2013, net debt was over $13 billion.

What many investors might not realize is this large of a debt reduction has a gigantic impact on interest payments. In 2013, Barrick was dishing out, on average, around $600 million in interest per annum. Today, the interest due per year going forward is around $300 million - accounting for the $28 million in annualized interest savings that Barrick will realize from the $629 million note repayment discussed earlier. That $300 million of interest savings each year is going straight to the bottom line - which could be used for further debt reduction, increased dividends, etc.

But we aren't done yet, as this story just took on a whole new dimension.

A few weeks ago, Barrick announced it was merging with Randgold (GOLD) and in the process possibly creating the first real super company in the gold space.

There's so much to like about this combination (being referred to as "New Barrick"), including the fact that Randgold is bringing $600 million of net cash to the table. Using the latest cash/debt estimates for each company, ABX/GOLD would have a net debt position of $3.7 billion. This deal doesn't close until early next year, and each company will likely be generating strong free cash flow between now and then. Which means net debt will be even lower than the just stated figure.

With this merger, Barrick also will own five out of the top 10 tier one gold assets in the world. The criteria that ABX is using for this ranking is: Over 500,000 ounces of production annually, greater than 10-year mine life and bottom half of the cost curve. Barrick owns three of these operations (Cortez, Pueblo Viejo and Goldstrike), while Randgold has two in its corner (Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali). When combined, these ABX/GOLD tier one mines will spin off ridiculous amounts of operating cash flow at current gold prices, which means that the cash balance of Barrick will continue to build and further debt reduction will take place.

Let's just do some quick math.

Earlier this year, Barrick projected that AISC over the next four years will be $750-$875 per ounce of gold. Attributable gold production is forecasted to be steady at around 4.5 million ounces during that time, while capex will be about $250 million per year (factoring in construction of approved projects: Goldrush, Cortez Deep South and Turquoise Ridge 3rd Shaft).

Randgold is projected to have steady production as well at around 1.2 million attributable ounces of gold per year. AISC for the company should be in the same range as Barrick's, if not a little lower as Kibali is expected to see continued declining opex and capex over the next few years.

The annual production and AISC profile of the combined entity will likely be 5.5-6.0 million ounces of gold at a $750-$850 per ounce AISC. Use the average of those estimates and at $1,200 gold that equates to $2.3 billion of pre-tax operating cash flow for the gold side of the business. Figure about $100-$200 million extra in OCF from Barrick's annual copper output (assuming $2.75-$3.00 copper prices and AISC of $2.50-$2.75 per pound).

Back out taxes (assume 45% just to be very conservative), interest ($300 million) and capex (~$250 million), and "New Barrick" will be generating around three-fourths of a billion dollars of free cash flow per year at $1,200 gold and $2.75 copper. Increase those Au and Cu prices by just $100 per ounce and 50 cents per pound, respectively, and free cash flow soars to $1.15 billion. At that rate, Barrick could be net cash positive in a little over three years.

If/when that occurs, the shares will command a hefty premium, as you would have the largest and most profitable gold company in the world without an "ounce" of net debt on the balance sheet.

If one is bullish on gold, I don't see why you wouldn't want to own ABX. Although maybe wait until the stock cools down a bit as it has been charging higher over the last month.

The critics for Barrick already have been silenced over the last 1-2 years as it became clear that the company was not headed into the abyss. Anybody that's still concerned about the balance sheet doesn't understand what's going on and what has already taken place.

This really is the "New Barrick."

