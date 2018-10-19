After Aurora Comes Aphria: Canadian Cannabis On The NYSE

Based on a relative valuation, I will continue to avoid Tilray but I like Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria.

On October 18, Aphria filed for a NYSE listing as well - expect an NYSE listing in one to three weeks.

On October 9, Aurora filed for a NYSE listing - it will receive that listing on October 23, trading as "ACB".

Summary

Back on October 9, I wrote "Aurora Cannabis Files For NYSE Listing - Who's Next?" (no paywall). That article was about Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) filing a Form 40-F, requesting an up-listing to the New York Stock Exchange. I also suggested that Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) could be next to uplist to major US stock exchanges.

Today, Aurora has received an uplisting date: October 23. Shares of ACBFF will automatically convert to shares of NYSE:ACB.

Aphria has also filed a Form 40-F to be traded on the NYSE. It has taken 5 to 23 days for other Canadian cannabis companies to uplist from the filing of their Form 40-Fs. Aphria is likely to be similar.

Neither Aurora nor Aphria will be plagued by the low-float issues that have made Tilray (TLRY) prices sky-high and made Tilray (in my view) uninvestable.

Based on a relative valuation of Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray, Aurora, Aphria, and Cronos (CRON), I believe that Tilray continues to be far too costly to invest in.

I rate each of Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria as a buy and am neutral on Cronos. I rate Tilray as a sell, but do not recommend shorting shares due to high borrow costs.

Aurora Uplisting - October 23 as NYSE:ACB

Yesterday, Aurora received approval for a listing on the NYSE. Today, Aurora has announced that shares will be up-listed on October 23:

"Aurora Cannabis Inc.(TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) (Frankfurt: 21P; WKN: A1C4WM), announced today that its common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and will commence trading effective the open of markets, October 23, 2018. Aurora's shares will trade on the NYSE under ticker symbol 'ACB', the same symbol the Company's common shares currently, and will continue to, trade under on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Existing shares of Aurora, which previously traded on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol 'ACBFF', will now trade on the NYSE." Aurora Cannabis Press Release, October 18, 2018

Aurora will trade as NYSE:ACB as of October 23, 2018. Existing ACBFF over-the-counter shares will convert to NYSE:ACB shares - investors do not need to do anything.

This uplisting will not affect Canadian shares of TSE:ACB (aside from potential price changes).

Because of this uplisting, we will also be able to trade US-listed options for Aurora. Aurora already has Canadian stock options, but the US options are likely to have much higher liquidity than the Canadian options. Additionally, most retail US investors would not have access to Canadian Aurora options to begin with - unless using a professional brokerage like Interactive Brokers (IBKR) - so this uplisting will allow a new class of investors to invest in Aurora Cannabis.

I recently covered Aurora Cannabis in depth in my article "Aurora Cannabis: This One Is 'Just Right'" (no paywall - Author's Pick) and rated Aurora as a buy. I continue to rate Aurora as a buy, and it is a part of my personal portfolio and my Model Cannabis Portfolio for The Growth Operation subscribers.

Aphria Files for NYSE Listing - Form 40-F

As I speculated about in my previous article, Aphria has filed for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange as well, filing a Form 40-F on October 18, 2018. In addition to the Form 40-F, requesting an uplisting to the NYSE, Aphria filed a litany of supporting documents: 152 supporting documents including news releases, annual meeting notes, past quarterly results, and so on.

Based on this filing and the experiences of Cronos, Canopy Growth, and Aurora, I expect Aphria to receive a NYSE uplisting in ~one to three weeks.

As shown, times from a Form 40-F to trading on a major US exchange vary. For Cronos, it took only five days while it will take 23 days for Aurora.

As with Aurora, having a US listing will help Aphria shareholders by increasing the pool of possible investors in the company - increasing demand without increasing supply should lead to higher prices. With a US listing, Aphria will be an investable asset for the large market of retail investors who do not have access to - or trust in - OTC stocks and will also allow many institutional investors to invest in Aphria. This will also mean that Aphria will get US-traded stock options.

I recently covered Aphria in depth in my article "Aphria: Firing On All Cylinders Headed Into Legalization On Wednesday" (no paywall) and rated Aphria as a buy. I continue to rate Aphria as a buy as a US listing only strengthens the stock, and it is a part of my personal portfolio and my Model Cannabis Portfolio for The Growth Operation subscribers.

The Tilray Bubble Won't Happen Here

Note that the table above excludes Tilray, which is the other Canadian cannabis producer which has a US stock listing.

Each of Cronos, Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria uplisted over-the-counter shares to a major US stock exchange. Each of these companies had traded for years on Canadian exchanges prior to this uplisting. None of these companies will have low floats when they trade on US stock exchanges.

Each of Cronos, Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria has sufficient float to allow for rational stock pricing.

In contrast, Tilray was a direct IPO onto the Nasdaq. (I even wrote a pre-IPO article about Tilray, and estimated it to be worth ~20-30% as much as Canopy Growth.) Shares of Tilray have never been available on any Canadian exchange.

In Tilray's IPO, very few shares were released to investors and the majority of shares (81%) - and nearly all voting rights - were maintained by Privateer Holdings, a private equity firm that owns Tilray. Both Privateer Holdings and Tilray are run by Brendan Kennedy:

(LinkedIn)

Privateer Holdings owns ~81% of Tilray - and those shares are locked up. Thus, Tilray's float is much, much smaller than its total shares outstanding - leading to a massive bubble which I wrote about in "Avoid Tilray And Buy Literally Anything Else Instead". Other authors on this platform have also seen the danger, with the Julian Lin penning a short thesis on Tilray just two days ago.

While I do not advocate for a short on Tilray - shares are too costly to borrow - I also do not advocate for long investments on Tilray based on its relative valuation.

Relative Valuations of Big Five Cannabis Companies

Tilray is far too expensive to be investable, in my view.

This graph shows the enterprise values of each of the "big five" cannabis companies graphed against their total number of provincial and territorial supply agreements. Canopy Growth has agreements with all 13 provinces and territories, while Aphria has 11 agreements, Tilray has 8 agreements, Aurora has 6 agreements, and Cronos has 4 agreements. (Figures for Tilray, Aurora, and Cronos do not include Saskatchewan, which may be incorrect - if so, each may be one higher than shown.)

As shown in this graph, Aphria has a very impressive number of supply agreements given their enterprise value.

The graph above is based on enterprise value ratios to two quantities:

Sold grams refers to total supply agreements with disclosed quantities - including both private supply agreements and public supply agreements. The percentage figure listed is the percentage of Canadians who live in provinces where a company has a supply agreement but where that supply agreement doesn't provide a quantity - so higher is better, since it means more potential sales that aren't graphed.

A lower EV/sold grams ratio is better.

Produced grams refers to the anticipated "funded capacity" of a company, with some amount of estimation. This could be looked as something akin to "potential sales", since cannabis production will be an ~cap on potential earnings. Note that many of these companies (especially Canopy Growth, Aphria, and Aurora) have huge production plans that are likely to be far too much cannabis for the Canadian market alone. Achieving production on that scale will help with costs, but will also require that these companies find international outlets for their cannabis.

A lower EV/produced grams ratio is better.

By both metrics, Tilray is extremely overpriced.

Changing the scale of this graph helps to show the relative valuations of the other four companies:

(Author based on company filings and other data; Tilray extends far off this chart)

As shown, Canopy Growth is the costliest of the other four producers by sold grams. I believe (and have previously argued) that Canopy Growth is worth this premium based on their optionality from having a surplus of cash (see, e.g., their recent purchase of Ebbu) and based on their international expansion ambitions. Aphria and Cronos are the best values by this metric.

Based on production capacity, Aphria is again the best value with Aurora in second. I would caution, however, the Aurora's production is likely to come online much later than that of Aphria and other companies - meaning that if there is a cannabis surplus, Aurora's production upgrades may be unable to take advantage of early high prices during initial shortages.

I rate each of Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria as a buy. I am neutral on Cronos and recommending selling (but not short-selling, due to costs) Tilray.

Takeaways

CGC data by YCharts

I am excited about the chance for US-based investors to have access to better cannabis companies that they have had access to in the past. US-based investors already had access to the excellent Canopy Growth, but I am excited for those investors to also have access to Aurora and Aphria, both of which are attractive investments in my view. This will give US investors the opportunity to see more potential gains from the Canadian and global cannabis markets as cannabis continues to move towards legalization around the world.

Aurora will trade on the NYSE early next week and existing OTC ACBFF holders (including me) will not need to do anything to see our shares converted into NYSE:ACB shares.

Aphria has filed to trade on the NYSE as well. Given experiences from other Canadian cannabis companies, I expect it to take ~one to three weeks for them to begin trading on the NYSE.

Neither Aurora nor Aphria will suffer from the low-float bubble that has made Tilray shares too costly to be investable (in my view). Both shares should move normally on the NYSE with proper floats.

Based on a relative valuation, I do not recommend investing in Tilray but continue to like each of Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria.

Happy investing!

