Xilinx: Overcoming The Fears Of The Overheating Cycle

Although Xilinx cannot be considered as a company trading at a discount, the share price seems attractive from the perspective of its income-based ratios.

The transformation from an FPGA vendor to an FPGA-as-a-Service provider will unlock sustainable growth opportunities for the company in the long term.

As fears increase around the overheating cycle of the semiconductor industry, analysts have seen the need to review their buying recommendations considering the uncertainty that has been created by the increase in tariffs, the rising interest rate, the decreasing PMI, and indicators that show a slowdown in the supply chain within the industry.

Unlike other semiconductor companies, the estimates of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) seem to show mixed signals that have created confusion among minority investors. On one hand, there are cuts in the company's estimates, as a significant drop is expected in the semiconductor industry, while other firms have increased the target price of Xilinx's shares and restated their buying recommendation.

Looking closely at the reasons for these decisions, we see that these recommendations are based on different time horizons, with short-term catalysts against long-term ones. Although it is estimated that the semiconductor industry will suffer a "soft landing" sometime soon, we believe that this difficulty will be quickly compensated for by medium- and long-term trends.

Current Trends And The Medium-Term Effect

By defining better the fears that weigh in the semiconductor industry, we see that many of these fears are linked to the memory segment, both DRAM and NAND, as the increase in inventories and rising pricing pressure are affecting companies such as KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

These uncertainties have spread throughout the industry as analysts put special attention to the supply chain, a future indicator of a possible deceleration in demand. Although every deceleration in the semiconductor industry is different, Xilinx's position in the communications market will be a factor that softens the negative effects in the medium term. Communications market revenues are expected to increase in the coming quarters as a result of the lifting of the denial order on ZTE Corporation (OTCPK:ZTCOY), while an increase in early 5G deployment activity in Korea will boost growth during the first half of 2019.

We believe that the most important catalyst in the medium term comes hand in hand with 5G wireless technology. Xilinx has already started to market its new product RFSoC (radio frequency system-on-a-chip) of 16nm this year, as its customers are beginning to formulate early 5G infrastructure strategies. These products offer a reduction in energy consumption between 50% and 70%, and a reduction in space for future deployments of 5G, cable, and wireless backhaul applications. Xilinx RFSoC is seen as essential components in the 5G architecture, both in the fronthaul and backhaul, offering end-to-end solutions.

The company estimates that the communications serviceable-available market will grow at an annual rate of 9% over the next five years. We estimate that Xilinx will capture much of this growth as technologies such as MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) increase the IC radio content and demand more RFSoC. This medium-term trend will partially offset a possible deceleration in other markets, in case analyst fears materialize, considering that the company receives up to 30% of its revenues from the communications market.

Additionally, the company has introduced a new category of products called ACAP (adaptive compute acceleration platform), highly integrated multi-core heterogeneous compute platform, which extends far beyond the capabilities of traditional FPGA (field-programmable gate array) of Xilinx. The company seeks to capture the recent trend of telemetry and monitoring networks with its FPGA and ACAP offerings, as networks become more and more intelligent.

The Data Center Opportunity And Long-Term Catalysts

Looking toward the long term, management has recently adopted a strategy centered on three pillars. Its growth strategy is to displace ASICs (application-specific integrated circuit), ASSP (application-specific standard parts), and traditional FPGAs with next-generation electronic systems or ACAP. The idea of ​​executives is to focus on enabling "the adaptive intelligent world" with an emphasis on three main elements:

Data center first

Accelerate growth in core markets

Drive adaptive computing

Xilinx is stepping up its efforts with key customers in the data center market, transforming the company from an FPGA vendor to an FPGA-as-a-Service provider. This transformation began with the introduction of its 28nm products, recently extending them with 16nm products such as MPSoC and RFSoC.

The data center strategy has made significant progress so far this year, and the FPGA-as-a-Service has been adding important key companies such as Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), Baidu (BIDU), and Huawei. The new family of 16nm products has seen strong demand during the first quarter of 2019, growing by 76% compared to the same period last year.

Although revenues from the data center market represent only 20%, the company expects the serviceable-available market to grow at a 67% CAGR in the next 5 years, driven by an exponential growth of big data analytics.

On the other hand, we consider that the most disruptive pillar of this new strategy comes from its new category of adaptive computing (ACAP), which can adapt to the needs of a wide range of applications and workloads such as video transcoding, database, and data compression, while also offering artificial intelligence tools for search and inference, machine vision, genomics, storage, and compute and network acceleration.

Although the benefits of Xilinx ACAP products will not be material until after 2020, we believe that the innovative power of the company has raised it as a leader in the space, in contrast to its most important competitor, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Altera.

Quick Valuations

In general, we believe that Xilinx will witness a series of new trends that will boost the demand of its core markets during the coming years. We estimate that the demand for FPGA will increase in the long term, supported by its unique characteristics. The company is a market leader in the FPGA, with a 60% share, showing a technological advantage over its closest competitor Intel's Altera for some years.

Trends coming from artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), 5G connectivity, autonomous vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT) will create new opportunities for the programmable-logic devices of the company. We believe that Xilinx is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunity derived from these trends, easily generating a CAGR between 12-13% over the next 5 years.

The company has reviewed its expectations for the fiscal year 2019, and now executives expect revenues to be in the range of $2.8 billion and $2.9 billion, with 15% revenue growth at the midpoint. With this growth rate in mind, we see that the company seems attractive from an income-based ratios perspective. A quick analysis of the EV/revenue ratios shows that the price of shares does not yet reflect the expected growth of the company, both from the short and the long term.

Although Xilinx cannot be considered as a company trading at a discount, we believe that the long-term trends explained above, along with the company's superior portfolio of products, should be sufficient reasons to give the company's shares higher multiples.

The price of the shares seems to show the determination of investors for the company, especially during the increase in volatility in the overall market this past week, showing the momentum of its shares.

