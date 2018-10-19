Sirius XM Teams Up With Amazon - Smart Speakers Will Help Drive Growth

Sirius XM (SIRI) announced today that the company has partnered with Amazon (AMZN) to offer the satellite radio service to existing and new customers buying smart speakers known as Echo. The deal also gives new Sirius XM subscribers who activate a six-month subscription a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. The initiative is referred to by Sirius XM as its "Bring Us Home" campaign. The Sirius XM service has been a substantial hit in the car, but despite loyalty, there has not been rapid growth in the home. The partnership with Amazon and its highly popular Echo smart speaker line can make transition into the home virtually seamless as well as voice controlled.

"The products that Sirius XM and Amazon offer, and that consumers love, truly go hand in hand," said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, Sirius XM. "Amazon is an unquestioned leader in delivering the products people want to their homes, and the extraordinary popularity of their Echo devices, and excitement for its latest Echo Dot, are the latest examples of that. As a leader in audio entertainment, Sirius XM's unparalleled bundle of programming makes listening through those devices more enjoyable. With an Echo device, the Sirius XM streaming service is easier than ever to use in the home. This marks the beginning of a collaboration between our two companies that will empower us both to serve new and existing customers better as we bundle our products and offer exceptional value for their purchase."

The smart speaker revolution has been gaining traction for a few years now and is expected to grow to massive levels in the years ahead. Amazon's Echo system is among the biggest players in that space. Consumers simply speak to the virtual assistant, Alexa, to select the content that they want to hear. Sirius XM has been at the forefront in automobiles for years and has been looking to expand more deeply into the home. This deal should be celebrated by Sirius XM investors because it makes the service even more valuable to its existing customers and could compel new customers to step up to the satellite radio plate.

This deal also is very exciting for the prospects of a merged Sirius XM and Pandora (P) story. With more options to provide potential consumers, a combined Sirius XM and Pandora could capture a substantial share of in-home audio entertainment that goes beyond simply music. For consumers who want talk programming, news, and sports, as well as music, the choice is Sirius XM. Those seeking a less expensive all-music solution will opt for Pandora. In the end, the coffers of Sirius XM will grow with either choice.

To understand the possibilities of the smart speaker market, I will take readers back in time.

In the beginning there were two satellite radio services, Sirius and XM. These services were at each other's throats and attempting to create a paradigm shift in audio entertainment. XM inked an exclusive deal with GM (NYSE:GM), while Sirius inked deals with Ford (NYSE:F) and Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). These deals were expensive. Sirius and XM had to subsidize the auto makers in order to install satellite-capable radios and antennas. Hardware is expensive, and there was no guarantee that consumers would adopt the product. As time passed, the concept of satellite radio took hold. Even then, Sirius and XM were very financially challenged. The cost to subsidize radios and to acquire customers was massive. Eventually the two satellite radio providers merged, the subsidies got more realistic, and payments from the growing subscriber base were enough to turn the company into a profitable one.

Now let's look at smart speakers. There is no hardware to subsidize. These products are driven by software. An impressive 50 million smart speakers have already been sold. That is potentially millions of added new trial subscriptions for Sirius XM. Think of the Amazon relationship as the GM deal that XM inked. Now consider that Sirius XM will likely be looking to cut a similar deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and its smart speaker next. Between those two players, about 90% of the smart speaker market will have ties to Sirius XM that go beyond simply having an app that works with the service. This deal could potentially make Google step up to the plate. A consumer looking to buy a smart speaker may be compelled to add the one that gives a free service to a valued entertainment platform like Sirius XM.

The bottom line is simple. Just as the vehicle penetration rate has about reached its peak, Sirius XM is now jumping into the smart speaker market in a big way with a model that has already proven to be successful in cars. In the auto market, Sirius XM is able to convert about 40% of the free trial subscriptions into paying subscriptions. I do not see the same conversion rate in smart speakers, but the fact is that even at 10% conversion, the program can pay for itself very quickly. Why a lower conversion? Well, for starters, there are over 30 million people that already are subscribers. They will simply use the service in their home now with more convenience.

The other aspect of this that will be interesting to watch is whether or not the new vehicle conversion rate increases. A free Echo Dot for a six-month subscription will make the product more attractive. It also helps Amazon, because people will be tempted to use other Amazon services such as Prime.

Over the past year, we saw smart cell phone carriers bundle things like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Pandora, and Hulu with their plans. It does have an impact. Sirius XM is a natural potential player in that realm as well. This is a much bigger and bolder move than many will realize, and it will add to both the top and bottom line faster than many realize as well. I anticipate that the company will give more flavor on this deal in the near future, and expect analysts to be keen on the numbers that can be delivered. This is just getting started. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.