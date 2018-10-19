Orchard Therapeutics Begins U.S. IPO Process In Volatile Market

ORTX is seeking public capital at a volatile and challenging time for IPOs.

The firm is advancing an ambitious pipeline of treatment candidates licensed from GlaxoSmithKline.

Orchard Therapeutics aims to raise $175 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $175 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing new autologous gene therapies for rare, immune deficiency diseases and neurometabolic disorders.

ORTX wants to go public in the U.S at a volatile and challenging time for IPOs, so management may need to adjust its expectations accordingly.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more from management on the IPO details.

Company & Technology

London, England-based Orchard Therapeutics was founded in 2015 to improve the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases by designing autologous ex vivo gene therapies.

Management is headed by President and CEO Mark Rothera, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Chief Commercial Officer of PTC Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics has developed a gene therapy approach which seeks to modify a patient’s own (autologous) hematopoietic stem cells [HSCs] into a gene-modified drug product, for treatment through a single administration.

The company’s lead drug candidate, Strimvelis, is a commercial-stage gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency, or ADA-SCID, a life-threatening inherited disease of the immune system.

Orchard Therapeutics is also developing five lentiviral product candidates in clinical-stage development and several other product candidates in preclinical development.

Management expects to make near-term regulatory submissions for approval of three drug candidates. Those include OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID, OTL-200 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy, and OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

(Source: Orchard Therapeutics)

Investors in Orchard Therapeutics include Driehaus Capital Management, Foresite Capital, ArrowMark Partners, Agent Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Deerfield Capital Management and Temasek Holdings, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by iHealthcare Analyst, the global primary immunodeficiency disease market is projected to grow to $7 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing therapies for immunodeficiency diseases include:

Baxter International (BAX)

Bio Products Laboratory

Biotest (BIO.BE)

CSL Behring

Grifols (GRFS)

Financial Status

ORTX’ recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: ORTX F-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $48.8 million in cash and $105.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ORTX intends to raise $175 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing its ordinary shares.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see this element in a future filing, as it is typical in the current environment for an existing investor to ‘support’ a life science IPO in this manner.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the ongoing development of our product candidates, including completing registrational trials and submitting for regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe for OTL-101 for ADA-SCID, OTL-200 for MLD and OTL-103 for WAS, establishing clinical proof of concept for OTL-102, further progressing OTL-300, OTL-201 and OTL-202 and advancing our preclinical programs; to fund the ongoing commercialization of Strimvelis in the European Union and to expand our marketing and sales infrastructure in key markets, including the United States and Europe, in preparation for the potential commercial approval of OTL-101, OTL-200 and OTL-103; to fund the design, construction, and operation of our own manufacturing facility, including the necessary laboratory and manufacturing equipment, to support our long-term capacity needs for our product pipeline; and to fund ongoing business development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available at this time.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.