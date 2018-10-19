PLDT May Benefit From Investment By Tencent

PLDT(NYSE:PHI) is the biggest telecom operator in the Philippines. It has not however been reaping the rewards of this status in a fast-growing economy. As my article in January detailed, the formerly State-owned conglomerate has been hit by conservative management and the imminent selection of a third telecom operator in the country.

Management reorganization is starting to produce better results this year. An investment recently announced by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) may do more to shake up the sleeping giant and push it further towards more profitable and more enterprising activities.

Company Performance

The stock price over the past year shows how PLDT has not been in line with the economy as a whole. It is illustrated below:

The other Philippines stock I write about, and which I have been recommending as a strong buy, is San Miguel (OTCPK:SMGBY). Its performance over the past year is illustrated below:

The two graphs are in stark contrast. I last wrote about San Miguel in September, laying out the reasons the stock price has gone up and why it should continue to do so. Both are major players in the strong Philippines economy and both should be thriving based on the strong economy.

GDP growth projections for the Philippines from the Asian Development Bank are as follows:

Both companies have been affected recently by the strong dollar policy of the Trump administration. This has hurt the confidence of investors in emerging markets. PLDT does have the disadvantage also that there is a general investment move away from telecom companies by investors. Many see such companies as needing big investments to improve infrastructure and spectrum, but at the same time not being in a growth sector anymore.

Despite this, PLDT should be doing better. A refocused management and the investment from Tencent may in time be seen as a turning point. Back at the end of 2016, the company had stressed the turnaround would be based around a management shake-up and an increase in capex. At that time, chairman Manuel Pangilinan had said they would appoint a new CEO in 2017. However, he has remained chairman and CEO since that time. The slow improvement in the company's performance has presumably convinced the Board that Pangilinan is the right person to transform the company.

The company is beginning to dispose of non-core assets, such as German company Rocket Internet, a very poor investment decision. They sold off 67% of their stake in May. The balance they still have is valued at about 5 billion pesos (US$95 million)

The company's valuation is attractive as detailed below:

Forward P/E = 11.60.

Price to Sales = 4.70.

Price to Tangible Book = 3.42.

Price to Cash Flow = 4.47.

On top of that it pays a dividend of 4.7% on a twice yearly basis. The dividend has been quite constant over the years as the illustration below shows:

Tencent

Vibrant and innovative, Chinese giant Tencent has been investing huge sums in China and overseas. A prime focus of its expansion plans worldwide is fintech, as I detailed in a recent article. Along with KKR (NYSE:KKR), they have taken a stake in PLDT subsidiary Voyager for a sum thought to be about US$175 million. PLDT will remain the largest shareholder in Voyager at about 40% but with the option to sell further shares in the future. The deal is the largest overseas investment in a Philippines technology company.

Loss-making Voyager's strengths are in its prepaid wallets, digital payments for retailers, and money transfers. It has a payment service called "PayMaya." It also has services such as a mobile wallet, remittance service ("smart Padola"), a loans service ("Lender) and a rewards portal ("Freenet"). With a growing young educated population in the Philippines, and with huge numbers of overseas workers making remittances, this should be a good business. However, it lost US$24 million in the first half of this year.

Indeed, PLDT's results for the first half of 2018 show total core income at 13 billion pesos (US$247 million) reduced to underlying core income of 11.7 billion pesos (US$222 million) after the net loss at Voyager of Pesos 1.3 billion (US$25 million). Otherwise the results had been quite promising. Service revenue, EBITDA and core income all showed improvements over the first half of 2017.

Tencent's "Tenpay" service in China should help the Voyager investment access the huge number of overseas remittances by overseas workers. These are thought to have totalled US$28 billion last year. KKR itself has a tie-up with U.S. payments outfit First Data (NYSE:FDC). Tencent and KKR previously invested in Indonesian outfit "Go-Jek" which has a big online payments business.

One major reason for Tencent's move is that perennial rival Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) had recently bought into Globe, PLDT's telecoms competitor in the Philippines. Their subsidiary Ant Financial bought into Mynt, which is Globe's fintech offering.

In fact, the moves by Tencent and Alibaba signal an increasing interest in the Philippines from Chinese companies. Another recent move saw Shanghai venture capital firm Gobi Partners investing in a new fund for Internet start-ups in the country.

PLDT Initiatives

The long-term strategic plan by PLDT is centred around what it describes as a "network and IT transformation" programme.

PLDT's move into investing into improving core assets has been seen particularly through its mobile arm, Smart Communications Inc. There has been a roll-out of LTE services and increased frequencies which were acquired last year from San Miguel.

This trend is shown by PLDT's capex. In 2017, this totalled 40 billion pesos (US$760 million). 67% of this went to investment in its mobile network. In 2018, capex is predicted to be 58 billion pesos (US$1.1 billion). Much of this will go into its fibre broadband network. The official figure for capex between 2018 and 2020 was stated by management earlier this year to be 150 billion pesos (US$2.85 billion).

The graph below from the company's 2017 earnings statement represents this:

Despite the increasing capex, PLDT has been improving its net debt position. At the end of June 2018, this stood at US$2.4 billion. This compares to US$2.8 billion at the end of 2017 and US$2.9 billion at the end of 2016, Net debt to EBITDA is a healthy 1.89x. The company states that only 7% of their total debt is unhedged. The short-term debt position is healthy: the quick ratio is 0.95 and the current ratio is 1.01.

The company has also been paring its workforce in an attempt to increase efficiency. This has led to some threats of strike action by PLDT employees.

The company has committed to doubling the number of LTE base stations and doubling its fibre and hybrid fibre broadband capacity this year. Wireless data traffic in the country is growing rapidly. The proliferation of mobile phones in the Philippines is leading to rapid rises in e-payments and online shopping.

These investments, it should be noted, follow criticism from the public and from government bodies concerning slow speeds in the country. PLDT has lagged behind Globe in the mobile market. A technical and cash boost to its mobile business will be welcome.

Conclusion

At the shareholders meeting in June this year, the Board was questioned on the company's performance. Chairman and CEO Pangilinan reiterated the company was now on the right path after its management shake-up. It blamed the difficult secular condition of the telecom market over the last couple of years and lacklustre management for the poor stock performance.

The disposal of poorly thought out investments or badly run subsidiaries should help PLDT's profitability. Hopefully, the more dynamic management drive will bolster this. Better performance has already begun to be shown in the performance in the first half of this year. That will help to secure the generous dividend payout. The dynamism of Tencent should help drive the fintech and online business. So there are reasons for optimism after a long period of stasis in the company's performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.