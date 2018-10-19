Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 9.7%-Yielding Top-Shelf Tech BDC

The BDC has considerable NII-upside during the current rate hiking cycle, making it a preferred income vehicle to invest in.

Hercules Capital is a top-shelf income vehicle for dividend investors to consider on the drop.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop based on a very convincing value proposition. The business development covers its dividend with net investment income and has considerable net interest income upside in a rising rate environment, thanks to its large floating-rate debt investment portfolio. Shares are very sensibly valued after the October market correction, and an investment in HTGC comes with a dividend yield of 9.7 percent.

Hercules Capital's shares have dropped ~7 percent over the course of the last two months, potentially opening up a buying window for contrarian-minded income investors. Though shares are no longer oversold, I consider HTGC to be a promising high-yield stock to scoop up on the drop.

Source: StockCharts

Hercules Capital - Portfolio Snapshot

Hercules Capital is a unique business development company in the sense that it largely invests into high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in innovative sectors such as tech, life science, and renewable technologies.

At the end of Q2-2018, Hercules Capital's debt investment portfolio was valued at ~$1.6 billion. The majority of Hercules Capital's portfolio consists of floating-rate senior secured debt.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

One of the most attractive features of an investment in Hercules Capital is that the company has considerable net interest income upside during the current rate hiking cycle. The Fed has raised short-term interest rates three times in 2018 and is on track to lift rates once more in December, which serves Hercules Capital very well. Each 25 basis point increase in interest rates improves the BDC's NII by $3.5 million or $0.04/share.

Source: Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital has seen a strong increase in portfolio assets and associated portfolio income in the last couple of years. The BDC's total investment income and net investment income have both risen at an annual compound average growth rate of ~16 percent from 2011 to 2017.

Source: Hercules Capital

Portfolio Quality

Hercules Capital has a very well-performing investment portfolio. For one thing, Hercules Capital's portfolio yields have remained fairly stable over the last couple of years.

Source: Hercules Capital

Secondly, Hercules Capital has strong portfolio quality as far as its non-accruals are concerned. Non-accruals are essentially non-performing loans where the borrower has failed to make timely interest payments.

Hercules Capital's non-accruals as a percentage of total investments at fair value stood at 0.0 percent in Q2-2018, unchanged from the previous two quarters. As long as Hercules Capital maintains strong portfolio quality, it is one of my preferred BDC investments, alongside Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) and TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX).

Source: Hercules Capital

Read also: "This 7.8%-Yielding SWAN BDC Is A Strong Buy Again"

Read also: "This 7.7%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Should Be In Your Income Portfolio"

The Dividend Is Sustainable

Hercules Capital managed to cover its quarterly dividend payout of $0.31/share with both net investment income and distributable net operating income in the last twelve quarters, on average.

Hercules Capital pulled in $0.31/share in NII and $0.33/share in DNOI, on average, in each of the last twelve quarters.

You can see Hercules Capital's dividend coverage for each of the last twelve quarters in this chart right here:

Source: Achilles Research

Hercules Capital is currently not growing its dividend payout, which could change as interest rates rise and the BDC's NII grows.

HTGC Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Hercules Capital's shares sell for a premium to net asset value and have done so for a while, thanks to the BDC's strong portfolio quality and stable dividend. Today, income investors pay ~1.25x NAV for Hercules Capital's dividend stream.

Source: Hercules Capital

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The investment thesis hinges on an increase in short-term interest rates and a continuous improvement in net interest income which, in turn, could trigger a dividend hike. An economic slowdown, on the other hand, would most likely lead to an increase in loan defaults and could foreshadow a deterioration in Hercules Capital's credit quality/non-accruals. Investors have an obligation to monitor Hercules Capital's credit quality and dividend coverage stats going forward in order to protect themselves against the possibility of a dividend cut during an economic downturn.

Your Takeaway

I see Hercules Capital as a "Strong Buy" on the drop. The business development company has top-notch portfolio quality and maintained stable portfolio yields over time. Hercules Capital further is a preferred income vehicle to invest in during the current rate hiking cycle due to the company's positive interest rate sensitivity. Dividend coverage ratios could also improve as NII grows in a rising rate environment which, in turn, could result in a dividend hike. Shares are sensibly valued given the value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC, MAIN, TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.