European Vs. American Banks In 2018: A Tale Of 2 Very Different Animals

Healthy, well capitalized, banks on one side. Troubled, struggling, banks on the other side.

More than any other year over the past decade, 2018 demonstrates the impossible task the ECB is dealing with.

2018 is a reflection of the very different monetary systems and policies in the US and Europe.

Background

On one hand, we have the US - master of the (investment) universe and the greatest power, ruling the world. Having full control over its monetary system and the most in-demand currency (UUP) worldwide allows the Federal Reserve to take decision, freely and independently, when necessary and as it deems suitable.

On the other hand, we have Europe - a continent that is struggling to stem the many holes it has in both the political and financial systems. With a unified monetary system, the ECB has a "mission impossible" type of task to cater the very different needs of the Eurozone's 19-member countries.

*The Eurozone consists of Austria (EWO), Belgium (EWK), Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France (EWQ), Germany (EWG), Greece (GREK), Ireland (EIRL), Italy (EWI), Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands (EWN), Portugal (PGAL), Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain (EWP).

It's no wonder then that while European Banks (EUFN) are bleeding, their American counterparts (XLF) flourish.

In this article, we will show you just how much.

Different Regions

One doesn't have to do a doctorate in order to see how wide is "The Great Divergence" between the two regions. Mr. Market does it very clearly for us.

Below, you can find the 2018 YTD total returns (in USD terms) of the world's leading economies/largest countries (using the MSCI Country Equity ETFs), split into two parts:

1. Europe

As you can see, not a single country managed to deliver positive total returns thus far this year.

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) -4%

iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) -5.6%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) -8.7%

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (EWO) -8.9%

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN) -9.3%

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) -10.8%

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF (EWK) -11.8%

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (EWP) -13.9%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) -14.1%

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI) -15.1%

Unsurprisingly, it's Italy that is at the bottom of the list.

2. US and the rest of the world

Only the US market is in the green in 2018. All other regions are in the red.

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY) +5.1%

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW) -2.3%

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) -3%

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) -4.9%

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) -7.8%

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) -8.9%

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) -17.4%

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY) -19.1%

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) -20.3%

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) -23.1%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) -29.1%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) -30.2%

Interestingly, the "tigers of Asia" are performing much worse, on average, than the "eagles of America", even if we are excluding the US.

Different Monetary Policies

The ECB moved to negative rates in June 2014 and remains there today, and its balance sheet keeps rising. Even as QE bond purchases halved to €15B per month, total assets rose by €7.8B to €4,632.9B.

The ECB balance sheet now equates to 41% of the Eurozone GDP!

The Fed has already hiked rates eight times since December 2015.

Furthermore, the even longest period in US history of easy money - defined by negative real rates, i.e. Fed funds minus inflation - is now over.

Different Banking System

Here are the total returns of American vs. European banks since the ECB adopted negative rates, almost 4.5 years ago:

US Financials (XLF): +57%

European Financials (EUFN): -15%

Anyone still wish to dispute the argument of higher rates/yields being a huge positive for banks?

As a matter of fact, European banks are so weak that the European Financials ETF (EUFN) closed at an 18-month low, down 25% from its January high.

Different Banks

European banks total returns in 2018:

Credit Agricole SA (OTCPK:CRARF, OTCPK:CRARY) -16.2%

Societe Generale SA (OTCPK:SCGLF, OTCPK:SCGLY) -16.7%

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) -17.7%

Barclays PLC (BCS) -20.2%

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY, OTCQX:BNPQF) -21%

UBS Group AG (UBS) -21.5%

Banco Santander SA (SAN) -25%*

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) -25.2%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) -28.6%*

UniCredit SpA (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCRY) -29.7%**

ING Groep NV (ING) -32%

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) -42.4%***

*Previous relevant articles:

**Previous relevant articles:

***Previous relevant articles:

Average (Median) total return: -25% (-23.3%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) +3.4%

BB&T Corp (BBT) -0.8%

US Bancorp (USB) -0.8%

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) -3.1%

Citigroup Inc. (C) -6.4%

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) -8.1%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) -10%

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) -10.6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) -10.8%

Morgan Stanley (MS) -10.9%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) -11.8%

State Street Corporation (STT) -17.2%

Average (Median) total return: -7.3% (-9%)

JPM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The monetary systems in the US and in Europe are operating on a completely different modus operandi. While the former is already deeply sunken in a tightening mode, the latter is only about to end its QE program (and it's highly doubtful they can keep up with it for a long period.)

The divergence in monetary policies has a tremendous effect on the performance of the respective banks. While on the west side of the Atlantic Ocean, we meet healthy-flourishing banks, on the east side of the Atlantic Ocean, we meet troubled struggling banks, some are on the verge of collapse.

There's no better way to see this divergence than by putting two of the US largest banks - JPMorgan (JPM) and Citi (C) - against the bank that used to be the largest in Europe (DB) before the subprime crisis.

In 2003, there was a point where DB market-cap was higher than that of JPM. 15 years later and JPM market cap is circa 16x bigger than that of DB.

During most of 2009, the market cap of DB was higher than that of C. 9 years later and C market cap is more than 7x bigger than that of DB.

Need I say more?

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, C, BAC, MS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.