Portfolios At Risk From Loss Of USD 'Exorbitant Privilege', Brexit, And U.S. Politics

Domestic political divides and total disregard for Federal Law by some states, together with rising animus - and, increasingly, outright violence - among political opponents concern us.

In our view, the simultaneous stock and bond sell-off we saw in the first half of October was indicative of concerns about the USD as a reserve currency and other geopolitical matters.

News this week that the Trump Administration and the Congress will apparently be taking a hard line toward the apparent murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, largely under pressure from the media and the progressive Left, rattled markets again Thursday after last week's sell-off.

A Risk to United States Dollar (USD) Hegemony

While the media and the president have focused on oil prices and US arms sales to the Saudi Kingdom, investors should be extremely wary that U.S. sanctions against the kingdom could trigger Saudi retaliation. Our biggest fear is that the Saudis would abrogate their 1974 agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia to accept USD for Saudi oil. As an alternative, Saudi oil could be priced in EUR, RMB, JPY, CHF, or GBP or some combination of those currencies or even a new oil-backed OPEC currency that has been proposed from time to time.

Although a change in the currency would not affect the price of oil (it would, presumably, cost the same, relatively, whether priced in USD, EUR, JPN or RMB), and there are several other reasons the USD remains the world's reserve currency, foreign governments would not need to hold nearly so many dollars in reserve to pay for oil, as Japan and China currently do. This, in turn, could reduce the United States' "exorbitant privilege" as the world's reserve currency, and thereby substantially boost interest rates as the demand and seigniorage value of the USD relative to other currencies is reduced.

The tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia, though, are just the most recent threat to the USD. Russian, Iran, and China have all endeavored to undermine the dollar's "exorbitant privilege" and particularly with respect to oil trading.

Vladimir Putin recently suggested that Russia would like to price its oil in a currency other than USD, though he backed off when everyday Russians - who can keep USD denominated bank accounts - expressed concerns about the threat. Nevertheless, a Kremlin spokesman said:

"More and more countries, not only in the East but also in Europe, are beginning to think about how to minimize dependence on the US dollar...And they suddenly realize that: a) it is possible, b) it needs to be done, and c) you can save yourself if you do it sooner."

The EU also announced at the end of last month it would create a task force to counter U.S. sanctions on Iran under the JCPOA "Iran Deal", as further discussed by fellow contributor Robert Kientz, here.

China has also long hoped to dethrone the USD as the world's reserve currency as they continue on what seems an unalterable course toward Thucydides Trap - the inherent competition for power and predominance between an existing power and a rising power that, historically, lead to inevitable conflict.

Finally, Venezuela, which is an OPEC member, has told India that would trade oil directly in INR. Just this week, Venezuela boxed out the USD entirely because of US sanctions; it will operate entirely on EUR and will no longer accept dollar payments for its oil.

A weaker dollar driven by holistic global market considerations, like substantially less demand for USD, will obviously adversely impact the US economy and threatens the Fed's ability to control rates in light of the need to finance the $21 trillion US national debt. Ultimately, it risks grotesque inflation.

A Panoply of Other Concerns

We have other concerns as well.

While the media has attributed the recent sell offs to rising bond yields and the possibility that President Trump's policies might open a trade war, we see the biggest threat to the market as the multilateral assault on the USD we discussed above; growing concerns about a "no deal" Brexit, as well as the durability of the Eurozone; and, associated, and increasing, concerns about the US political environment, particularly with mid-term elections coming up and debt concerns likely to target so-called "safety net" programs, like Social Security and Medicare.

Brexit and the Eurozone

Our concerns about a "No Deal" Brexit, were exacerbated by a warning earlier this month from the UK's Financial Policy Committee (akin to the US "Plunge Protection Team" in the USA) that there was some £41 trillion at risk in the EU/UK derivatives market if no deal is achieved. They said,

Absent action by EU authorities, EU rules create legal uncertainty about whether EU clearing members could continue to meet their ongoing obligations to UK CCPs (Central Counterparty Clearing House- Ed.) and about the consequences for UK CCPs of continuing to provide services to the EU. To ensure the safe operation of CCPs and avoid financial stability risks, particularly in a stress, the contracts EU clearing members have with UK CCPs will need to be closed out, or transferred, before March 2019. This will be costly to EU businesses and could strain capacity in the derivatives market. (Emphasis supplied.) They also hinted they may require UK banks to boost their reserves (and thus reduce funds for lending) in the event there is no deal.

We're also seeing continuing cracks in the EU, particularly among the PIGS (Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain) that should concern every investor.

Italy's current budget crisis is emblematic of the problem of monetary union without fiscal union. While this problem has, heretofore, been largely ameliorated by the wise counsel of former German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble, who provided "extend and pretend" loans to the PIGS without much anticipation that they could ever be repaid. But Schauble has left office and rising German nationalism makes it far more difficult for his successor, Olaf Scholz, to successfully walk the fine line between domestic German politics and the need to maintain EU monetary union. It was never anticipated that any member of the Eurozone would ever be able to leave, so investors face considerable uncertainty.

US Domestic Politics

Finally, we are concerned about the deficit and the debt given the domestic political atmosphere, particularly with mid-term elections coming up.

While it is mostly anticipated that the Republicans will hold both houses, the partisanship on both sides, and the willful disregard by some states of the Supremacy Clause, as well as the harsh, and increasingly violent, nature of individuals' personal political discourse, shows a division of Americans that we have not seen since the 1960's; it does not bode well for domestic political stability. That, combined with increasing support for a "democratic socialist" political agenda that would explode deficit should concern bond holders and ratings agencies.

Recommendations

Given all of these uncertainties, particularly with the seigniorage value of the USD relative to other currencies, we are recommending US investors to rebalance their portfolios - by at least 30 percent - to, first, to cash in the form of non-USD currencies (particularly CHF) or precious metals and to developed nation Asian equities and Australian equities. At least 50 percent of the remaining US portfolio should be hedged and all of it should be subject to stop loss orders.

Traders should let into the VIX as it is unlikely the political situation will settle soon, absent a 7 to 10 percent market decline (i.e., Dow 23,500 or thereabouts) and then a week or two of stability.

As the geopolitical situation stabilizes over the next 6 to 18 months, investors can cautiously leg back into the US equities market which - once it has evidenced more stability - as we anticipate it will permit greater and continuing USD returns once the politics settles out.

In the meantime, however, prudence dictates preserving USD value from the ongoing multilateral assault on its status as the world's reserve currency, European market uncertainty, and an increasingly caustic US political atmosphere. We see the seeming day-to-day "bounce backs" of the indexes as a string of "dead cat" bounces, with a declining trend line, until these other situations are resolved and small to moderate index gains can be sustained over a period of several weeks.

