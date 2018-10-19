ZTO Express: Unprecedentedly Undervalued On The Basis Of 3 Valuations

Investment thesis

Cayman-based ZTO Express (ZTO) is a rapidly growing Chinese express delivery provider with its shares trading at extremely attractive price levels. Over the last years, the company has built robust operations in the PRC covering 96 percent of China’s main cities with ambitions for an expansion to overseas markets.

Corporate profile

Founded in 2002, ZTO Express has gradually grown into a $10 billion express delivery and logistics company with extensive partnerships with key Chinese e-commerce players such as Alibaba (BABA), Pinduoduo (PDD) and Cainiao. Today, the company’s business includes over 3800 direct, 5700 indirect network partners, 16000 employees and 75 sorting hubs and a fleet of over 4200 trucks.

Highly scalable network partner model

The company operates a highly scalable network partner model which is based on three unique values – shared success, trust & accountability and innovation & entrepreneurship. This partnership model facilitates serving China's geographically fragmented and dispersed consumer and merchant base, which may otherwise be hard to reach.

Source: ZTO's SEC filing

Founder as a CEO

Several studies have already found that companies with their founder in the role of the CEO or have other considerable influence on the business tend to substantially outperform their lacking-founder peers. Two years ago, global management consulting company Bain & Co. analyzed a few hundred founder-led companies and identified three elements that set these companies apart - a business insurgency, a front-line obsession and an owner's mindset.

And ZTO Express is a good example of a company that has all these qualities. ZTO Express's key person is Mr. Meisong Lai who founded the company and served as its chairman of the board of directors since 2013 and CEO since the company’s inception.

Valuation

Plugging-in ZTO's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be greatly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 30 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 27 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$63.5. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$40.34 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Based on a different valuation technique commonly -called as the Peter Lynch earnings line, ZTO's shares also look very attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 23 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to hit US$53.7, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of approximately 25 percent.

Lastly, in light of the revenue variation of ZTO's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, ZTO's shares appear also solidly undervalued. According to my model, assuming 30 percent annual revenue growth, an annual equity dilution factor of 5 percent, a price-to-sales PS ratio of 5x, the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly US$29. This suggests a potential annualized rate of return of more than 20 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key risks

The company’s business growth and success are highly dependent on the development and emergence of new retail in China.

The company’s business is significantly reliant on Alibaba’s ecosystem.

The company faces risks associated with its partner network, employees and personnel.

The company’s environment is highly fragmented and competitive with key players including SF Express, STO Express, YTO Express, Yunda Express as well as Best Express.

A failure to improve and protect the company’s technology systems from potential cyber attacks may result in a considerable damage to the business.

The company faces non-negligible third-party risks as some of its operations are outsourced.

The company faces various regulatory and environmental risks.

The company may fail to maintain its corporate culture.

The results of the company’s operations are subject to seasonal fluctuations.

The company faces risks associated with international expansion and the formation of strategic alliances.

The bottom line

To sum up, ZTO Express is an outstanding company with strong leadership and vision. The company’s shares currently fluctuate at prices which are exceptionally reasonable with respect to the company’s long-term intrinsic value estimates. The company is led by an experienced management with a compelling vision. Taking all the company’s characteristics and numbers together, I believe ZTO Express is an unprecedentedly undervalued business which will not stay at its current level for too long.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZTO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.