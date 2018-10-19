Gol: Corporate Reorganization Has Shareholders Smiling

Gol plans to simplify its capital structure to then migrate to the “Novo Mercado” segment (more transparency and protection of shareholder rights).

Gol ADRs rise (+15.7%) on October 16 following the announcement of a major corporate reorganization that improves the long-term appeal of Gol's shares.

Gol shares take off as major corporate reorganization is announced

On October 14, Gol (GOL) announced plans for a corporate reorganization that could improve its competitiveness for the long-term. The company makes two major moves: i.) Gol (GOL) simplifies its capital structure to then migrate to a segment of Brazil’s stock market that complies with higher corporate governance standards; and ii.) Gol (GOL) incorporates its loyalty program. Management expects to complete the proposed reorganization in approximately 3 months.

Source: GOL Investor Relations

Following this announcement, Gol (GOL) ADRs soared (+15.7%) on October 16.

Gol’s goal: migrate to “Novo Mercado”

Simplification of Gol’s capital structure is a step towards migration to “Novo Mercado”, a listing segment in Brazil’s stock market of companies that commit to rigorous corporate governance practices. “Novo Mercado”’s greater level of transparency and protection of minority shareholder rights should produce significant positive impact on the value and liquidity of Gol’s shares going forward. Smiles (OTC:SMIFF) is already trading as a “Novo Mercado” stock.

“Novo Mercado” companies with ADRs traded at the NYSE* company industry “Novo Mercado” since Sabesp Sanitation 2002 CPFL Energia Energy 2004 Banco do Brasil Banking 2006 BrasilAgro Real Estate 2006 Embraer Aviation 2006 Gafisa Real Estate 2006 BRF Food 2009 Fibria Pulp & Paper 2010 Vale Mining 2017

*Excludes OTCs

There is enough evidence to support that this upgrade could create significant shareholder value. Since the “Novo Mercado” segment started in 2002, several of the older companies listed in Brazil’s stock market have made this move, including the most recent case of Vale (VALE). This transition generally starts with the consolidation of multiple classes of shares into a single class of common shares. Following acquisition of Gol’s common shares by Volluto, the company’s controlling shareholder, Gol (GOL) will convert its preferred shares into common shares at a ratio of 35:1.

The Smiles merger

Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (OTC:SMIFF) was established on July 2012 to manage the original frequent flyer program created by Varig (Gol’s predecessor) in 1994. Gol (GOL) currently controls Smiles (OTC:SMIFF) and provides joint back-office services under a service agreement contract that expires on 2032. With the intended incorporation, Smiles (OTC:SMIFF), spun off on April 2013, will be brought back in and the service agreement contract won’t be renewed. The announced deal was structured as a merger in which Smiles (OTC:SMIFF) common shares are to be exchanged for Gol (GOL) shares (preferred shares plus a new class of redeemable preferred shares - terms are to be determined by an independent committee in the near future). Gol (GOL) announced that if the reorganization is not approved as planned, it may consider alternatives for Smiles (OTC:SMIFF), such as a public tender offer like LATAM's (LTM) recent move to delist Multiplus, its loyalty program. It seems that Gol’s (GOL) shares appreciated at the expense of Smiles minority shareholders (stocks -38.8%; ~R$2.6 bn market value loss).

Like competitor LATAM (LTM), Gol (GOL) takes its loyalty program off the stock market and brings it back home. However, its move contrasts with LATAM’s public tender offer to Multiplus shareholders at a 12% premium over market price. Also, LATAM (LTM) already had Latam Pass, a second loyalty program that originated from LAN's LAN Pass that came with the LAN-TAM merger in 2012.

Gol smiles with Smiles

As an independent company, Smiles (OTC:SMIFF) grew at an impressive rate (CAGR of 22% from 2013 to 2017 in terms of mileage credits) into a multi-loyalty program with over 14 mn members. Leveraging on its platform, Smiles partnered with several other airline and non-airline partners, including banks, credit card operators and the travel & leisure segment, to act as a multi-loyalty program. It extended the frequent flyer program concept to various products and services, distributed on a single platform. Smiles has been attractive to investors seeking solid cash generation and dividend distribution with good growth prospects and a dividend yield of ~4-5%.

Now, Gol (GOL) shareholders will reap the benefits of Smiles (OTC:SMIFF). The loyalty program’s stable cashflow pattern contrasts with the volatile airline business that frequently struggles with exogenous oil prices and currency fluctuations, which pressure fuel and aircraft leasing costs.

Gol's management also sees some operational benefits of integrating the loyalty program business with its core airline business, such as cohesive decision making and improvements in the offering of products to Smiles (OTC:SMIFF) members, including Gol's airline tickets as well as products and services of Smiles (OTC:SMIFF) business partners. There might also be some significant fiscal benefits (Brazilian bank BTG estimates ~R$1.5 bn worth at NPV).

The independent loyalty program experience seems to be over

Airlines have served as incubators for independent loyalty programs that were originally conceived as in-house frequent flyer programs meant for improving customer loyalty. Several airlines, seeing a greater value in the sum of the parts than the whole, decided to carve out their loyalty programs and go public to raise much needed capital. This industry trend seems to have started with Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) when it spun off Aeroplan in 2005. Aeroplan impressive growth in terms of market value probably inspired other airlines to replicate this investment thesis.

In Brazil, LATAM (LTM) and Gol (GOL) are now taking their loyalty programs off the market, having carved out these business units back in 2010 (TAM's Multiplus) and 2013 (Gol's Smiles).

The stable cashflow of the loyalty programs should help the Brazilian airline companies now more than ever. Escalating fuel prices (Avg. U.S. Gulf Coast kerosene-type jet fuel spot price FOB per ba at US$2.19 in September vs. US$1.95 in January) have hurt the industry. Also, highly sensitive to currency fluctuations, they have suffered from a weak Real, Brazil's currency.

Source: BCB

Although recently, with investor capital largely reacting to a potential change in Brazil's political scene, Gol (GOL) benefits from a recovery of the Real, which is helping offset the company's many dollar-denominated costs (~50%) and debt. Gol might just have moved past turbulent skies.

