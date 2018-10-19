United Continental: The Growth Story Continues To Unfold

I suspect that traffic could have been even a bit better, if not for inclement weather in the last month of the quarter.

I have been recently defending that United Continental (UAL) is the story of growth among the Big 3 U.S.-based airline peer group. The company's 3Q18 results, delivered October 16th, suggest that the company continues to perform robustly as expected, fueled by healthy levels of passenger traffic and solid cost management practices.

Credit: Skift

To be fair, the reported numbers fell just a bit below my more aggressive expectations, despite my beliefs that the quarter had been "in the bag" ahead of the print. Revenues of $11 billion was short of my estimate by about $120 million, while $3.06 in EPS failed to reach my predicted $3.10.

Regarding the former, the miss vs. my projection does not seem to have been primarily associated with traffic, but with unimpressive cargo and ancillary services that I find less of a concern. RPM (revenue passenger miles) for the quarter, 7.2% higher YOY, largely met my 7% growth expectations issued before the most recent traffic update report. With all of the company's top 10 global hubs well outside the area of damage of hurricane Florence, which hit the East Coast in September, I did not expect United to experience much of an impact from inclement weather in the quarter. It is, however, possible that traffic could have been a few bps better in 3Q18, if not for the storm season.

On the per-unit performance, I was encouraged to see PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) rise 5.8% YOY, surpassing my projections by about half a percentage point. This is an important improvement over my early year expectations that United, faced with low-cost competitive challenges and the need to expand more aggressively at the main hubs and across higher-yield cities, might need to give up some pricing power.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the cost side, fuel caused a bit more of a drag than I had been expecting: Up about 42% YOY vs. my 40% projection, primarily driven by a 36% increase in per-gallon prices that I did not anticipate to be so steep. On the other hand, compensation and other operating expenses, on aggregate, fell below my expectations, suggesting operational diligence was crucial in helping to support earnings. The end result was a pre-tax margin of 9.6% that largely matched my expectations and aligned with management's pre-earnings outlook.

My thoughts on the stock

Following a messy start to the year, it's impressive to see United perform as well as it has over the past several months. Both traffic and per-unit revenue appear to be very healthy, and growing at the fastest pace among legacy carriers. Not to be outdone by its peers, United also is doing a good job at managing the costs that are within its control (i.e. ex-fuel, mostly), causing analysts to bump their current-year EPS consensus estimate by 50 cents in the past 90 days.

For this reason, I continue to find UAL a solid stock to own. However, considering multiples that have rebounded strongly since the first quarter (when sentiment was clearly not on United's side, see graph above), I fear that the stock might be more fully valued than names like Delta Air Lines (DAL) - which continues to be my favorite full-fare airline stock in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.