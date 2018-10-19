Mexican Peso: I Continue To See Upside Against The Greenback

The Mexican peso has seen significant gains against the U.S. dollar this year.

Back in July, I expressed my view that the Mexican Peso could see a rise against the greenback going forward, owing to:

structural reforms in Mexico having a positive impact on the economy rising exports from Mexico reflecting growing peso demand

Since then, we saw the MXN/USD continue to trade in more or less a stationary manner, with the pair trading at 0.053 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Surprisingly, the news that NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement) had been renegotiated between Canada, Mexico, and the United States had surprisingly little impact on the peso when compared to the previous rise we saw in July, and the currency has continued to remain rangebound against the dollar.

That said, the Mexican peso has continued to remain the most attractive carry currency this year, and has been the only one to outperform the greenback by more than 1.5%.

Following the NAFTA deal, the Mexican central bank decided to leave interest rates on hold at 7.75%. As an emerging market currency, the interest rates being offered on the peso are understandably more attractive than that being offered on developed currencies such as the dollar or the euro, and as a result the peso still remains attractive in this regard.

However, with interest rates continuing to remain on an upward trajectory in the United States, it could soon be the case that Mexican rates no longer entice investors to hold the peso.

That said, high interest rates in Mexico have been necessary to combat rising inflation, which recently hit a 6-month high of 5.02%, and has generally been at higher levels than we have seen earlier in the decade:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

If inflation levels continue to climb, then it is highly possible that the Mexican central bank may choose to raise rates further in the interest of returning inflation to a long-term target of 3 percent. In this regard, I do not foresee that interest rates in Mexico will decrease any time soon, and while rates are rising in the United States, we are unlikely to see rates rise above 5% for some time (which has not been the case since 2007):

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Moreover, even before the renegotiated NAFTA deal was reached between Mexico and the U.S., exports from Mexico to the United States continued to remain strong, growing by 10.1 percent in August according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Coming back to the MXN/USD, the rally in the greenback can only last so long. With fears regarding an overvaluation of the U.S. dollar, we have been seeing gold reserves rise as countries such as China attempt to protect themselves against a dollar devaluation. In this regard, I anticipate that the Mexican peso will continue to rise further should we see continued export growth and a significant interest rate differential between Mexico and the United States.

To conclude, I continue to take a bullish view on the MXN/USD, and anticipate that we could see a rebound to a 0.055 level as we did earlier in 2018.

