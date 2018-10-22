Owens Corning: Massive Value In A Toppy Market, 60% Upside

While the market is still elevated, many subsectors have still been experiencing persistent pain this year. Perhaps no group has been hit harder than homebuilders, and by extension, the general building materials industry. Despite continued optimism from builders like Toll Brothers (TOL) and KB Home (KBH) that comes through within builder confidence surveys, the majority of investors continue to lean bearish. Reasoning for that includes late cycle market fears, rising rates, and higher commodity costs. I see both sides of the argument, but in my mind underlying sentiment has fallen too far. Given my balanced view on the macro behind housing, I think taking a cautious approach here makes sense. Rather than putting capital directly on a homebuilder or on one of the more levered plays, going for a larger and more structurally sound target is the way to go.

Owens Corning (OC) itself is down nearly 50% from its late January highs. After hefty misses on the bottom line in both Q1 and Q2, many investors seem to be pulling margin weakness forward despite management’s firm guidance into the back half of the year. This is a company that has had a track record of meeting its guidance and trouncing earnings estimates; before this bump in the road, Owens Corning had beaten on the top and bottom line going all the way back to Q3 of 2014. With expectations reset much lower, I expect a much easier path towards beating expectations heading through 2019. Shares are a solid buy at these levels, and my price target of $80.00/share points to 60% upside at current prices.

The market continues to worry about new home purchases and affordability. NAHB forecasts, for instance, point to a 30 year fixed mortgage rate of 5.21%, up 122bps from 2017. Single family home sales, while still expected to trend positive, are down from prior expectations. The industry is facing higher rates, lower sales, and tighter margins on new builds. Given the steepness of the declines in share prices, the market is even more bearish. In my opinion, the market has this all wrong in punishing these firms so harshly.

Quick Business Overview

Founded in 1938, Owens Corning has been a member of the Fortune 500 for more than half a decade. However, that legacy has not been free of controversy. In 2000, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, eventually relisting on the New York Stock Exchange in 2006 after the subsequent reorganization. That might appear to be poor timing given the housing bust, but Owens Corning navigated the Great Recession with (relative) ease and has been a standout outperformer of the S&P 500 since returning to public trading. The current executive team here is long-running but has no major ties back to those financial issues; CEO Michael Thaman and CFO Michael McMurray have held their respective roles for eleven and six years respectively. Operationally, Owens Corning holds three distinct business lines: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites.

Roofing. Within this segment, the company sells laminate and strip asphalt shingles and associated roofing supplies. This is the highest margin segment and the greatest contributor to earnings, generating nearly 45% of EBITDA last year. The Roofing business is heavily reliant on U.S. residential repair and remodeling activity (80% of sales), making the segment non-reliant on new home construction. While homeowners have a tendency to defer maintenance past their useful life in times of distress, that really is not the case with roofing. You can squeeze a few more years of life out of your carpets – a leak in the roof is an entirely different story.

Within this segment, the company sells laminate and strip asphalt shingles and associated roofing supplies. This is the highest margin segment and the greatest contributor to earnings, generating nearly 45% of EBITDA last year. The Roofing business is heavily reliant on U.S. residential repair and remodeling activity (80% of sales), making the segment non-reliant on new home construction. While homeowners have a tendency to defer maintenance past their useful life in times of distress, that really is not the case with roofing. You can squeeze a few more years of life out of your carpets – a leak in the roof is an entirely different story. Insulation. Batts, loose-fill insulation, foam sheathing – Owens Corning sells it all. The company’s Pink Fiberglass product is universally known for its color… so much so that Owens Corning was the first to trademark a color in the 1980’s. Surprisingly the company sells a lot of its product internationally and to commercial customers. Only a fraction of sales is tied to repair business, so the Insulation segment tends to have more volatility than Roofing does.

Batts, loose-fill insulation, foam sheathing – Owens Corning sells it all. The company’s Pink Fiberglass product is universally known for its color… so much so that Owens Corning was the first to trademark a color in the 1980’s. Surprisingly the company sells a lot of its product internationally and to commercial customers. Only a fraction of sales is tied to repair business, so the Insulation segment tends to have more volatility than Roofing does. Composites. Utilizing some of the core competencies it has within insulation (fiberglass), Owens Corning also sells glass fiber materials. Composites end up in pipe and roofing shingles (intersegment sales), but it also acts as a diversifier for Owens Corning. Sales to end market applications in boating, aviation, defense, and industrial containers are not immaterial.

Margins overall have been in a steady uptrend for years; adjusted EBIT margin has doubled over the past decade (Source: September Investor Presentation, Slide 10). Cost reduction per unit has been nearly universal throughout all three segments and Owens Corning has utilized its free cash flow generation and merger and acquisition (“M&A”) discipline to add roughly $2,000mm in acquisitions to the balance sheet since 2016. In 2019, those acquisitions will contribute EBITDA of roughly $300mm, generating rates of return in the mid-teens. Coming off $650mm in EBITDA in 2015, the majority of growth has been organic and not acquisition driven.

Tale Of Two Data Sets

Owens Corning is working to break its association with housing. To a large extent, I think it already has. The Roofing segment, for instance, really is more exposed to the repair/remodel and weather patterns than it ever will be with new builds, for instance. This stable, cash generative profile has helped the company navigate even the 2007 to 2009 downturn relatively unscathed:

*Source: Owens Corning, Q3 2018 Presentation, Slide 26

Insulation is not as robust in this way (most residential sales are related to new build), and I will concede that a significant amount of sales still rely on the ebb and flow of the residential market. In my view, it is very easy to get into the situation of “right company, wrong time” when it comes to firms with very strong ties to macroeconomic themes. Whether it be just broad market selling by association or driven by the ETF-centric nature of the investing landscape, even companies with more mild links to prevailing consensus like Owens Corning get lumped in with the rest. That creates opportunity, but investors do have to be careful to not get ahead of that. Think of this like the oft-quoted Benjamin Graham statement: “In the short run the market is like a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine”. Yes, buying unfairly treated companies in the long term might be a solid strategy, but it never hurts to have some patience and try to get in the elevator on the bottom floor versus halfway down. I think Owens Corning buyers today still have to make a call on directionality in the housing market. Shares will in all likelihood head lower or stagnate if the housing market turns negative once again. To buy today, investors have to make the call that 1) The bears are wrong and 2) There are immediate catalysts on the horizon to prove the bears wrong.

To lay out the bull/bear case in broad strokes, I’ve highlighted the major drivers behind each case below. In my view, the negative side of the equation focuses quite a bit on costs and forecasted demand impact associated with that. At a very high level, the United States being late cycle (we are in the longest running economic recovery in history) weighs as well. On the other side of the trade, those that lean positive cite overall sentiment, the absorption of costs into the marketplace, and the position of new build rates versus historical averages.

Rising labor costs, particularly in skilled trades, and cost inflation (lumber, wallboard, concrete)

Heavy increases in median home pricing despite no increases in real wages

Rising interest rates and a late-cycle environment taking the wind out of new builds

Meanwhile, positives include:

Homebuilder sentiment remains at highs

Builders cite no problem passing along costs to home buyers

Many affordability measures still show strong coverage in most markets

Home replacement rate remains below long-term averages (1.5mm housing starts key level)

The IHS Market Engineering and Construction Cost Index (“ECCI”) recently reported the 22nd straight month of pricing inflation in the headline index. Directionally, survey participants expect this trend to continue over the next six months overwhelmingly. Tight labor is a challenge, with most subcontractors citing tight labor supply as a major challenge in completing jobs. Homebuilders are using less workers per home now than they ever have, indicative of working current employees to max efficiency and employing technological innovation where they can (pre fab). Human labor is not the only cost; pain is present throughout the commodities complex in lumber, steel, and concrete. While lumber costs have fallen off a cliff from the $600+/ton highs in May, current levels are still around 2007 levels. This has created a tough market for new home construction, especially in the lower price brackets when it comes to affordability (call back to my Front Yard Residential (RESI) Top Idea which leverages this dynamic).

Pricing power is a question that has been beat to death with management teams in the construction sector. Near-term margin degradation given this environment is to be expected, but the continuation of that structural decline assumes pricing action is not taken. I’m sure most CEOs and CFOs are tired of hearing the “So what is your pricing power like?” question:

As you recall from last quarter, asphalt and transportation inflation was a headwind for Roofing. Given recent price actions, we have now covered inflation and expect margin improvement for the remainder of the year. In Insulation, we've made significant progress with multiple price actions across our portfolio and have announced another one for August. “

CEO Michael Thaman, Owens Corning, Q2 2018 Conference Call

As I shared in the prepared comments, we were able to capture price in the vast majority of our communities in the quarter. And if you link the sales rate to our gross margin guidance, we've been able to keep prices ahead of any cost increase. There's still pressure on cost, umber did peak, it's come down a little bit and random lines that take some time to flow through. So, there's pressure on cost but so far we've been able to raise price adequately to expand our margins some while covering the cost.

CEO Jeff Mezger, KB Home, Q2 2018 Conference Call

As you've seen, we've been much more aggressive and – or much more frequent in our pricing actions over the last nine-month period. So, that's part of the part of the reason that I think we've been successful at keeping this price/cost relationship in check.

CEO Frederick Lynch, Masonite International, Q2 2018 Conference Call

Gross margin compression was almost wholly universal across the general building construction space. It takes time to implement cost increases and the breadth of inflationary pressures took many executives by surprise. However, it is also pretty much universal that these costs will be passed along to the end market buyer. Credit Suisse noted this is a recent investor note in late September for Owens Corning:

The favorable industry dynamics noted above [regarding insulation pricing] point to improving profitability for Owens Corning and IBP. Specifically, we are optimistic on both companies’ ability to leverage the current pricing environment to offset inflation and increase profitability in 2H. That said, we acknowledge the increased multiple compression as we move through time, as reflected in both companies valuation.

Moving away from costs, bears then point towards home affordability. While the market might absorb costs, demand might not necessarily stay flat alongside higher prices – and certainly is not likely to if consumers are already pressured. According to ATTOM Data Solutions, Q2 2018 was the worst quarter for home affordability since Q3 2008. Increasing mortgage rates – with the spectre of Federal Reserve hikes driving mortgages even higher – coupled with weak real wage growth has meant rising home prices continue to put purchases out of reach of many buyers, at least relative to the past several years.

Waning buyer pocketbook size has not slowed purchase activity or resulted in higher inventory thus far. With six months of inventory, the current supply of homes for sale remains incrementally below the long term average and median since the U.S. Census Bureau began tracking the data in the 1960’s. On the new build side, housing starts, which rebounded from a nine-month low in July, came in at around 1.2mm units. This is well below the 1.5mm long-term average. While I agree that – at the minimum – further home price appreciation from here will be hard fought, the expectation is for acceleration in real wage growth later this year:

*Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Nominal Wage Growth Forecast

This kind of growth in consumer purchasing power has been hard to come by in recent years, but is an inevitability given the low unemployment rate. While members know that I am skeptical on 2019 GDP growth forecasts, I do think we will see some of the balance of power shift from the employer to the employee over the next several quarters. At the end of the day, investors are faced with a pretty simple decision when it comes to housing: Is this a top, or is this more of a mid-cycle environment? If it is the former, shares are overpriced still incrementally. If it is the latter, then shares have material upside. In my opinion, we’ve fallen a bit too far and there will be some reversion upcoming.

Diversification Out Of Residential Housing, My View on Q2 and Takeaways Going Forward

Historically, Owens Corning has tended to trade at lower multiples than companies more exposed to the commercial or industrial markets. NCI Building Systems (NCS) is a pretty good comp that is an example of this over the past five years despite Owens Corning holding a much better margin profile. Post 2008, residential real estate exposure is viewed as a taboo of sorts. A large part of the run-up in the valuation from $35/share at the beginning of 2015 to peaking at close to $100/share early in 2018 has been the company’s strength in execution on asset acquisitions outside of the residential space. Much of the recent fall has been in the form of multiple compression versus any real impact on short-term earnings forecasts as the market continues to value the company against firms that are going to be more exposed to a downturn in residential markets.

Further reducing cyclical exposure to residential housing will go a long way towards moving Owens Corning into being a peer leader on valuation multiples rather than a laggard; the acquisitions of Pittsburgh Corning for $560mm and Pacroc ($1,000mm with currency conversion from the Euro) are examples of this. Both acquisitions priced in the low double digits (10-11x EBITDA) and were funded with debt. Interestingly to me, part of the deal funding was done via 4.4% Senior Notes due 2048; thirty year maturity. Yes, those bonds have tanked since issuance (in my view at least partially due to higher interest rates), but I think it is telling that the bond market was willing to price thirty year debt at what was (at the time) only a 150bps premium to an equivalent Treasury Bond.

Pro forma for those deals, more than half of Insulation segment revenue is now generated from commercial and industrial customers. While I’m not a fan of the increased international exposure, there are limited options here. Owens Corning already dominates the markets it operates in within the United States. It just makes more sense to stretch its legs and get scale in Europe and China than it does to fight tooth and nail for incremental market share at home. That has carried through into composites. Owens Corning recently entered into a joint venture (“JV”) with Chongqing Polycomp International (“CPIC”) to bring its expertise in glass fiber products into China. While this discussion has been dominated by housing, this JV is all about exposure to the growing Chinese (and really global) wind energy market. By cooperating to build a manufacturing facility with 110,000 metric tons of capacity online by mid 2019, Owens Corning is going to grow its exposure significantly to the Asian renewables market. Owens Corning has already been a major supplier and this gives it a foothold in the local market to reduce cost.

More On The Recent Earnings Driven Sell-Off

Q2 earnings were interpreted as a disaster. Owens Corning missed earnings estimates substantially due to margin weakness. While the insulation business came in well ahead of expectations, weak demand in composites and roofing sent longs running to push the sell button. Insulation is viewed as the middle step child – the Roofing segment is the stable, cash generating business and the Composites segment is the growth driver. Seeing both falter really broke the momentum. I don’t believe the news was all bad, however. Hidden within results was strong progress in delevering the balance sheet after the Paroc acquisition. Free cash flow was robust, supporting some share repurchase activity. With $3,955mm in net debt (inclusive of unfunded pension liabilities) and $1,400mm in consensus EBITDA estimates for this year (basically in line with management guidance of $950mm in EBIT, the company is on track for $430mm in D&A charges this year), leverage is only 2.8x. This is the below the peer average, and really at the standard level that most companies these days tend to target (2-3x). I view this as investment grade, but ratings agencies remain divided. Moody’s still has the company rated as Ba1 (one notch below investment grade) while S&P rates Owens Corning unsecured debt as BBB, the equivalent of two notches higher. Crossover bond status certainly has not hurt debt pricing; the medium-dated maturities (2024 and 2026) trade <5% yield to maturity.

Despite the Q2 miss, I thought the fundamentals remained intact. As management highlighted on the call, some near term operational problems (a Composites segment melter failure and some operational headaches at a US mineral wool facility) will fall off later in the year. Perhaps most importantly, pricing increases that have been implemented will be successful in mitigating asphalt inflation and higher freight costs. The insulation market, which was in great shape already, retains a strong outlook. Investment banks have cited strong demand for insulation due to tight capacity. Industry utilization appears to be running in excess of 90%, leading to many on the sell-side hiking contribution from the segment in the back half of the year.

With pricing increases behind it, I expect roofing to be stable year over year in 2019. Composites will have easy comps and insulation remains extremely robust. There is a lot of organic growth upside next year, with sell-side estimates currently looking for more than 12% growth. That’s big, with most of that coming from higher margins rather than an acceleration in sales (mid-single digit growth expectations). I’ve been a big fan of the company’s longer term efforts to seek out value-enhancing growth by investing in new products and moving internationally, hopefully breaking the market’s restraints that view the company through the lens of housing starts. The acquisitions of Paroc and Pittsburgh Corning were well-timed and at healthy multiples, tying the company into less cyclical markets. While the company will always be “cyclical", these efforts will significantly mitigate the volatility.

Risks

Number one - and something that has caught me off guard in other positions - this year is multiple compression. Pretty much every building materials supplier has seen their trading multiples compress to levels not seen since 2007-2009. As the market resets its expectations and perceived risk, whether right or wrong, there could be further stock price pressure.

While EBITDA margin and falling demand are obvious concerns, weakness in the Roofing segment would be a major red flag for me. The inability to pass along costs, especially for consumers that already have a hard time digesting $10,000 (or more) jobs, could be a major negative. The repair/remodel side of the Asphalt business is massive and consumers could be very unwilling to take on more costs. Today, the average American homeowner is better off financially than they were several years ago. Liquidity is starting to come back into home equity lines of credit ("HELOC") market to fund these expensive jobs with debt. That might not be true a couple years down the line. While I think the Roofing segment should be more resistant than discretionary ticket items in the remodel , if the money is not there it is not there.

I view a downside view for 2019 as the company trading at 6x EBITDA with earnings results coming in at $1,400mm. This would be a 12.5% miss on my expectations and would mean further multiple compression to unheard of levels. Under such a scenario, Owens Corning would trade at about $40.00/share (using net debt, underfunded pension liabilities, and share count as of Q2 2018).

Free Cash Flow Machine, Historical Valuation Multiples

Owens Corning prints money, generating substantial free cash flow. I see $650mm of it this year off of $1,380mm in EBITDA. With interest costs only running around $130mm annually, there is a lot of coverage here. That kind of cash flow is putting the company into the now rare 10%+ free cash yield territory. While near-term uses of that cash will be dedicated to delevering the balance sheet, share repurchases are on the table at these prices and I expect the management team to be aggressive in trying to close this low valuation gap where it can. This is a relatively rare opportunity for Owens Corning to put a dent into the float.

Historically, Owens Corning has traded at between 8-12x EBITDA inclusive of pension costs. As a cyclical, the company is going to appear cheap at the peak of a cycle and expensive at the bottom. Even when valuing the company at a pretty healthy discount to this historical range – 8x my estimate of $1,600mm in 2019 EBITDA – Owens Corning is a $12,800mm company. Pro forma for the $3,955mm in net debt at the end of Q2, that puts the fair market cap at $8,845mm. That is 60% upside, or $80.00/share.

Investor Takeaways

In a market more focused on growth (see the technology and consumer discretionary sectors), value picks remain out of favor. Fundamentals don't matter until they matter. Timing the shift into value is tough, but with the market increasingly looking toppy, that transition is probably close.

Even when taking a pretty pessimistic view on construction growth (or contraction) and on likely realized margins versus my own, I think the value is there at Owens Corning. As an entrenched player with a rock solid balance sheet and dominant market positions, the company is poised to make it through whatever is on the horizon. Fixed income investors, whom often take the long view, see no concerns here after pricing thirty year debt as cheap as they have earlier this year. I think the risk/reward is extremely favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.