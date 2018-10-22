Natural Gas Stalls At The Highs: The Season For UGAZ And DGAZ Has Arrived

Passions run high in the natural gas market. If you doubt the opinionated stance of some of the bulls and bears out there, just read the comments on any of the natural gas articles published on Seeking Alpha.

There is an ongoing war between bulls and bears in the energy commodity. Those that believe massive reserves of natural gas, falling production costs, fewer regulations, and improving infrastructure will send prices lower profess their short orientation to the market with almost a religious fervor. The bulls who point to increased demand from power generations and the flow of U.S. LNG around the globe are equally fanatic at times. When the price of the energy commodity falls to levels where the shorts feel validation, they tend to rub the faces of the other side of their trades into the mud, or better yet, the sand used for hydraulic fracking. When the price rallies, the bulls do the same to the bears. At times, it is almost comical to read some of the pieces on Seeking Alpha and other sites where half the market takes a victory lap while the other half licks their collective wounds.

I am an agnostic when it comes to the volatile natural gas market. Given the price variance, the energy commodity can be one of the best and most liquid venues in the futures and ETF/ETN markets for profitable opportunities. While volatility has declined from the years when the price of NYMEX futures rose above the $10 per MMBtu level in 2008, and above $15 in 2005, liquidity has grown by leaps and bounds. The expansion of the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation for natural gas has improved opportunities and the ease of entering and exiting positions for those who have discipline and are looking to capture some attractive price moves on a percentage basis.

Over the past few weeks, the bulls are in control of the market, but not all of the bears have not thrown in the towel.

We are now at the beginning of the season where natural gas volatility will increase, and that is a good reason to put the short-term triple leveraged UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products on your radar.

The break to the upside holds, so far

Natural gas futures broke out to the upside in late September on the daily and weekly charts.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of natural gas broke above its technical resistance at $3.064, the mid-June high in late September and again on October 1 and has not revisited that level.

Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, the energy commodity has moved above resistance at $3.053. Daily volumes have been increasing, and open interest remains above the 1.6 million contract level indicating more activity in the natural gas futures market as the winter withdrawal season and peak time of the year approaches.

On the daily chart, natural gas moved from a low of $2.747 per MMBtu on September 14 to its most recent peak at $3.368 on October 9, a rise of 62.1 cents per MMBtu or 22.6% over the period.

Source: Barchart

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) moved from $54.67 to $96.98 as natural gas moved from low to high, a rise of 77.4% or more than triple the move on a percentage basis in the natural gas futures market. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

UGAZ gets its leverage from the futures and options markets which makes it decay over time. The product recently underwent a 1-10 reverse split, so it is only appropriate for short-term positions in the natural gas market. However, it has been a highly effective product in catching the rally that took the energy commodity from its low to its most recent high.

On Friday, October 19, nearby NYMEX November natural gas futures were trading at the $3.24 level, off the highs. At the same time, UGAZ declined to the $88.91 level, 8.3% below its recent high. While UGAZ outperformed its triple leverage since October 10, the longer natural gas sits around the current price, the higher the chances it will begin to decay and lose value. UGAZ is a highly liquid product with net assets of $317.6 million and an average of over 1.3 million shares trading each day.

It is too late for inventories to rise to a reasonable level

On Thursday, October 18, the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories in storage rose by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 12.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stockpiles of natural gas now stand at 3.037 trillion cubic feet, 16.5% below the level last year at this time and 16.6% below the five-year average.

Last year, stockpiles peaked at 3.79 bcf going into the peak season of demand in November. This year, they will go into the withdrawal season at the lowest level in years. To reach 3.4 tcf, we will need to see an average injection of 90.8 to 121.1 over the next 3-4 weeks, as withdrawals will begin sometime in early to mid-November depending on the weather conditions.

To reach 3.2 tcf, the injections will need to average 40.8 to 54.4 bcf each week. Injections tend to trail off at the end of the shift to the withdrawal season, and it seems likely that we are going into the winter of 2018/2019 with the lowest level of inventories in many years.

Reserves and futures infrastructure will not meet this year’s demand if its colder than average

While inventories are at the lowest level in years, reserves and production continue to rise. Massive supplies of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States are enough to meet requirements for decades. Quadrillions of cubic feet of the energy commodity have resulted in record production. At the same time, expanding infrastructure when it comes to more storage facilities and an expanded pipeline network will allow for increased stockpiles in the years ahead, but that may not help the natural gas market over the coming months. Necessity is the mother of invention, so the increase in supplies has caused an expansion in the demand side of the fundamental equation for the natural gas market. Power generation now requires an increasing amount of natural gas at the expense of coal.

Additionally, shipments of LNG around the globe have increased demand as technological advances have expanded the addressable market for the energy commodity. Outside of the pipeline network, natural gas now travels by ocean vessel to regions of the world where the price is higher. Therefore, the natural gas market has expanded dramatically on both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation over recent years.

When it comes to the winter season of 2018/2019, the availability of supplies is at the lowest level in years, and Mother Nature will be the arbiter of the path of least resistance of its price over the coming weeks and months.

A decline below one trillion cubic feet could be explosive

Right now, the weather forecast for the first half of November is for mild temperatures across the United States which could weigh on the price of the energy commodity before the cold winds of winter begin to blow and cause demand for heating to rise and stockpiles to decline.

The complementary product to UGAZ is the Velocity Shares 3X Short Natural Gas ETN product (DGAZ). The fund summary for DGAZ states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the opposite (inverse) of this GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

DGAZ is the inverse of UGAZ and is a favorite for those betting on lower prices, but its leverage results in the same risk of decay making it a short-term product that provides a turbocharged result during periods when the price of natural gas declines.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DGAZ was trading around the $14 per share level on Friday, October 19. Like with UGAZ, reverse splits in DGAZ are the norm rather than the exception. DGAZ has net assets of $502.58 million and trades over 7 million shares each day. While the higher volume than UGAZ is a result of the lower current share price, the net assets in the product reflect a skew to the bearish side by those positioning for the next move in the price of the energy commodity.

Meanwhile, the last time that inventories of natural gas fell below the one trillion cubic feet level was back in 2014. During that cold winter season, stockpiles fell to a low of 824 billion cubic feet, and natural gas rose to a level that was double the current price on the NYMEX futures market.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, in February 2014, the price of natural gas reached a high of $6.493 per MMBtu as stocks fell below the one trillion level. Interestingly, at this time of the year in 2013, going into the winter season, total stockpiles were at 3.655 tcf, 618 bcf above the current level. Therefore, if the weather conditions over the coming months turn out to be colder than average, watch out because a decline in stocks to below the one trillion level could have an explosive impact on the price of nearby NYMEX futures and could cause a huge short-term up move in UGAZ and move to the downside in DGAZ. When it comes to trading the triple-leveraged products, timing is the most significant factor.

The forward curve remains low, is it mispricing?

The forward curve in the natural gas market reflects the massive reserves and expanding infrastructure for the energy commodity. The price of a commodity at any time is always the right price because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent market.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve for the natural gas futures market shows that the highest price for the coming winter season is at $3.38 on the January futures contract as of October 19. The prices for the peak season in 2020 and 2021 are at or below the $3.029 per MMBtu level. The highest price on the curve is in January 2030, more than a decade into the future, at just $3.559 per MMBtu. In February 2018, the price of nearby futures rose to a high of $3.661 which is higher than the current price eleven years into the future.

The term structure in the natural gas futures market displays a bearish bias because of reserves and expanding infrastructure. However, the temperatures over the coming months will impact the nearby price and cause lots of volatility in the natural gas futures market.

Warmer than average temperatures over the coming weeks could cause the price of decline to $3 or below on the nearby NYMEX futures contracts. At the beginning of the winter season of uncertainty when it comes to the weather and what Mother Nature has in store for the market, buying a dip could offer plenty of rewards given the low level of stockpiles and overwhelming bearish sentiment in the market. UGAZ and DGAZ are great short-term trading tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena on NYMEX. Timing is everything in life, and when it comes to these leveraged ETN products, it will determine financial success or failure. Remember not to overstay your welcome in profitable positions in UGAZ and DGAZ as there is nothing worse than getting the direction right and losing money because of the decay that is always a factor when it comes to the prices of these volatile instruments.

The season of volatility in the natural gas market has arrived, and the price is now above the $3 level. Fasten your seatbelts and get ready to trade. We could be in for a bumpy ride. While long-term fundamentals favor lower prices in the future, the low level of inventories this year could make the short-term picture a different story.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.