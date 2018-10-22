Get Ready To Be Contrarian On Chinese Stocks In November: Put YINN On Your Radar

When U.S. President Donald Trump first met China’s leader President Xi, it appeared that the two got along swimmingly. However, on the campaign trail, and at given every chance, the U.S. President took the leadership of the United States to task for allowing China unique advantages in trade at the expense of the U.S.

In 2018, President Trump put his words into action when he slapped China with tariffs to level the playing field and create an environment of “reciprocity and fairness” when it comes to trade between the two nations.

Instead of sparking a new era of negotiations and compromise, the Chinese retaliated on a tit-for-tat basis. The first $50 billion in tariffs caused an equal response. Another $200 billion in protectionist measures caused the Chinese to slash domestic interest rates and devalue their currency to gain an advantage on the global playing field. Since the spring of 2018, the trade dispute between the U.S. and China has escalated along with the rhetoric. All the while, President Trump expressed his fondness and respect for President Xi. However, the leader of the U.S. did not let his personal feelings get in the way of fulfilling his pledge to take on the Chinese on the trade issue.

When it comes to economic conditions and the stock markets in the U.S. and China, so far, China has suffered more when it comes to the impact of protectionist policies. However, China has time on its side as U.S. policy can change from election to election and administration to administration. At their party congress in October 2017, President Xi cemented his position as the leader of the world’s most populous nation. The Chinese take a five-decade approach to policy, while the U.S. horizon is a fraction of that.

On Thursday, October 18 Chinese stocks got pummeled. When markets move appreciably lower, it is always a good time to put them on your radar. I have been watching the action in the FXI which is the Large-Cap ETF for the Chinese stock market. On Friday, China said that GDP rose by 6.5% and while export data was bullish, it is likely that they represent a rush of shipments ahead of tariffs. GDP growth of 6.5% for the world’s second-largest economy is still impressive, but below market expectations and the numbers we saw in past years when the Chinese economy was growing at a double-digit percentage pace. The trade dispute is weighing on Chinese stocks, and the market is negative about the potential for an agreement over trade. However, a contrarian view often yields the most significant returns in markets and that is why I am putting the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X ETF product (YINN) on my radar these days.

Chinese stocks have underperformed- The FXI versus the SPY

In 2018, U.S. share prices have outperformed the action in the Chinese stock market.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights, even after the recent correction in stocks in the U.S., the futures contract has posted a gain so far in 2018. The contract closed 2017 at 2,668.25 and was trading at the 2,766 level on Friday, October 19 an increase of 3.7% on the year.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) closed 2017 at $46.17 and was trading at $39.38 on October 19, a loss of 14.7% so far in 2018. Chinese shares have underperformed U.S. stocks this year, and they have been deteriorating since June when the spotlight on trade got brighter.

China’s stock market is getting the short end of the stick in the trade dispute

The main reason why Chinese stocks are faring worse than those in the U.S. is that the Chinese economy is more dependent on U.S. consumers and the trade dispute is causing more economic hardship in Asia than in North America.

At first, the Chinese went tit-for-tat with U.S. tariffs, and the impact stung sectors of the U.S. market. China is the leading consumer of American soybeans, and the trade issue caused the price of the oilseed to drop to a decade low in July. China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. crop each year, but the trade dispute caused them to cancel shipments for 2018 and 2019. China has been buying their bean requirements from Brazil, the world’s second leading producer, and U.S. farmers have suffered under the weight of the protectionist wave.

However, the Chinese are struggling to keep up with the next tranche of $200 billion in U.S. tariffs as China exports a lot more product to the U.S. than vice versa. Therefore, when it comes to matching dollar on trade, the U.S. has the upper hand. Meanwhile, China continues to have other tools in its protectionist toolbox to retaliate. The devaluation of the yuan via slashing domestic interest rates expands the trade dispute to a battle over currencies. China is the world’s leading owner of U.S. government debt securities which could have significant ramifications on interest rates if the trade dispute turns into a prolonged trade war. Moreover, China controls a vast majority of the world’s supplies of rare earth metals and could restrict sales to the U.S. of the commodities that are required for the production of many technological products.

Escalation- What’s the next step?

President Trump has moved the needle on trade with many other partners around the world with his threats and protectionist measures. A deal is close when it comes to the European Union. The U.S. came to terms with Mexico, and an eleventh-hour deal with Canada avoided a trade war with the neighboring countries. The U.S. and South Korea agreed to a deal and negotiations are ongoing with Japan. However, the dispute continues to escalate with China. Most recently, when President Trump rolled out a 10% tariff on another $200 billion in Chinese goods flowing into the United States, he said that the rate would go to 25% if there is no progress on trade by the end of 2018. At the same time, President Trump upped the ante by telling China he is ready to roll out tariffs on another $257 billion of goods if China dares to retaliate. If the President moves forward with the next tranche, it will cover the entire trade imbalance and all products flowing from China to America.

The trade dispute continues to escalate, and the rhetoric has ramped up over recent weeks. Negotiators for China and the U.S. have made little if any progress in the current environment. However, most recently there was news that the two men who could strike a deal by sitting down and developing a mutually agreeable and beneficial framework would meet next month.

A perfect media play- Escalate and then meet in Argentina

President Trump has been a disruptive force in both U.S. and world politics. The world has never seen an American leader quite like the current President. Donald J. Trump won the election because of his skill in manipulating the media and keeping the spotlight squarely focused on his campaign. The old saying goes that no press is bad press, and for good or bad, President Trump dominated the news cycle during the campaign and throughout his Presidency. It could be that his strategy with the Chinese is to escalate to the point that is far beyond where he is willing to compromise. The President can take a victory lap on any deal that even lightly improves the U.S. position on trade with the Chinese. When it comes to President Xi, a trade deal that occurs as the result of compromise could launch a recovery in the Chinese economy and stock market which would be a welcome event in the world’s most populous nation.

The two leaders will meet in Argentina in November. Since the spring, I have been writing that while the U.S. was taking a hard line on trade with all partners around the world, China has the critical opponent in the issue. Moreover, I opined that a settlement of the trade dispute would come as the result of a direct meeting or summit between Trump and Xi which is now on the schedule for next month.

Time will tell if the meeting in Argentina results in a deal or if it is the first step towards a new and improved trade agreement between the two nations with the world’s leading GDPs. While Jack Ma said that a trade war could last “two decades.” I continue to believe that it is in the best interest of both nations to come to terms and work together to achieve shared economic and political goals.

YINN is the turbocharged way to play FXI from the long side, and it’s a bet on a resolution

The markets that fared the worst this year on the back of fears of a trade war between the U.S. and China are likely to experience the most dramatic recoveries and volatility. If it begins to look like the two sides are working towards and ultimately achieve a compromise that leads to a new framework and deal, we could see some dramatic moves in markets.

In the world of commodities, soybean futures were sold down to a decade low on the back of the trade issue as they fell from over $10 to $8 per bushel. The oilseed could explode back to its previous price level if China begins purchasing the oilseed from the U.S. once again.

In the world of stocks, Chinese equities stand to benefit the most from a deal between the U.S. and Chinese leaders. We are likely to see an increase in price volatility in Chinese stocks as the November meeting approaches, and if a deal results, we could see an explosive move.

While the FXI is a candidate for a significant recovery, the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X ETF product (YINN) is a turbocharged bullish play on the Chinese stock market via the FXI that is only appropriate for short-term trading or investment purposes. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index consists of the 50 largest and most liquid public Chinese companies currently trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("SEHK"). The fund is non-diversified.”

The top holding of the YINN ETF is a leveraged position in the FXI ETF. Since YINN achieves its return by using the leverage of futures and options positions, it suffers from time decay over time which can eat away at the value of the ETF. Therefore, it is only appropriate for very short-term forays into the Chinese stock market on the long side.

Source: Barchart

Since its most recent peak at $43.63 on September 26, FXI fell to lows of $38.49 on October 18, a decline of 11.8%. Over the same period, YINN fell from $25.18 to lows of $17.02, a drop of over 32%. On a short-term basis, YINN is likely to post a turbocharged triple result when compared to FXI on the upside. YINN could be the perfect product to put on your radar as the trade dispute between the U.S. and China comes to a head in November when the leaders of the nation sit down and explore an avenue that avoids a prolonged and painful trade war.

Right now, a long position in Chinese stocks is a contrarian approach in the current environment. However, this could change quickly in the weeks ahead, and YINN could be a useful product to employ if a trade deal is on the horizon.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.