Have A Look At F5 Networks

Over the past twelve months, the shares of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) are still up about 45%, but have been eviscerated since the end of September. They have dropped about 15% in the past twenty trading days. I think the recent volatility in the share price is noise, and I think shares likely represent good value at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business itself. I’ll make an appeal to authority and I’ll conclude with an options strategy that I think presents a much lower risk way of “playing” this company. Before getting into the analysis in detail, though, I should point out that this company is going to report earnings in five days. My risk appetite may be greater than the average investor (i.e. I’m willing to buy before earnings announcements). For more cautious people, I recommend holding off until after the earnings announcement. Such a course may miss some of the upside that I think is coming, but will also miss out on a great deal of risk.

Background

F5 Networks is a global provider of software defined application services that ensure fast, reliable, and secure delivery of applications and data. They offer hardware and software systems, software only services, and, increasingly, cloud based subscription services. The company sells to large (Fortune 1000) businesses in a diverse set of industries, including technology, telecommunications, transportation, education, healthcare, and various levels of government.

The company seems to be successfully moving from being a provider of load balancers to cloud and security services.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial history of this firm suggests that this is a growth company. For instance, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~7%, and net income is up at a CAGR of about 8.7%. The fact that net income growth has outstripped revenue growth is a very good sign in my view, as it demonstrates some scalability here. Additionally, the growth seems to be intact given that the first nine months of 2018 continued to see revenue and net income gains over the same period a year ago, up 3% and 12% respectively.

In addition, management has bought back shares at a fairly aggressive rate over the past 5 ¾ years, resulting in a drop in the share count of about 21% since 2013.

In regard to the capital structure, the company has no debt to speak of, but currently sports about $943 million in current liabilities, $736 million of which is deferred revenue. At the same time, the company has just over $1 billion in cash and short term investments.

Based on all of that, I would suggest that F5 Networks is in a fairly strong financial position.

Source: Company filings

Will the Future Resemble the Past?

It’s all well and good to talk about how wonderful the past was, but investors are understandably more interested in the future, especially given that the company must pivot from its core application delivery controllers to Cloud and security. The point has already been made that this is a relatively competitive landscape, but I’d make two observations. First, F5 stock is less expensive than every competitor in the space. Second, in my view, the revenue potential from Cloud and internet security are such that there’s room for multiple players to grow dramatically. For instance, although the company doesn’t disclose customer numbers, they have won a number of net new customers for their security offerings. Third, the fact that the company has grown revenue in the age of the Cloud suggests to me that they’re capable of successfully competing in this space. Thus, on a risk-adjusted basis, I think F5 is superior to its peers.

The Stock

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. A wonderful business like this one can be a terrible investment if you pay too high a price for it. In order for an investment to be great in my view, it must have F5’s financial profile while trading at a very decent price. In my view it is currently trading at a decent price, as per this chart:

Source: Gurufocus

Although the shares are trading near the low end of their range on a price to free cash basis, they aren’t the least expensive they’ve been in a while. That said, I’ve circled the times that the stock has been this inexpensive, and we can see that subsequent returns were quite favorable. This obviously isn’t a guarantee, but it helps me to sleep at night knowing that when other investors went long at these valuations, they ended up doing alright.

Appeal To Authority

The fact is that not all investors are created equal. Some, because of training and/or temperament, are simply better at this than the rest of us. Some institutional investors have access to information that the rest of us don’t. For that reason, when such people buy a certain company, we would be wise to at least sit up and take notice. With that in mind, I’d point out that Joel Greenblatt has recently purchased an additional 4,062 shares, bringing the total that Gotham owns to 88,740. This may not prove anything, but I take comfort in the fact that I’m on the same side of the trade as an investor of this quality.

Options to the Rescue

At the moment, the January put with a strike of $155 (i.e. 8.4% below the current price) is being bid at $3.80. That means that if an investor sold this put, one of two things would happen between now and the 3rd Friday in January. If, as I expect, the shares simply climb in price from here, the investor pockets the premium only. In my view, this isn’t a terrible outcome and is a decent payment for 5 minutes of work. On the other hand, if the shares languish from here, the investor will be obligated to buy at a net price of $151.80 (i.e. 10.3% below the current price). In my view, the risk-return for this three month option strategy is reasonable, obviously. That said, I must also caution investors that I believe the market in general is morbidly overvalued, and stocks in general have more downside than upside. Thus, a put writer must understand that all companies, good and bad, will likely fall in price in the event of a market route.

Conclusion

For my part I obviously think there’s good value here, and for that reason I’ll be writing the puts that I reference in this article. I’m also comforted being on the same side of the trade as someone like Joel Greenblatt. The company is successfully pivoting to a Cloud, security business, as demonstrated by the ongoing growth in revenue. Finally, perhaps most importantly, the stock itself is trading at a reasonable valuation. All of this is driving my decision to sell puts. For investors who are more cautious, I recommend waiting for the next earnings announcement next week. Although I think the shares represent good value, I think the market is quite capricious at the moment, so there’s little risk in waiting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FFIV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling some of the puts referenced in the article by close of business Monday