3 Reasons Why Stock Market Volatility Is Just Beginning

During the week of October 8, the U.S. stock market finally reacted to rising interest rates, and over a two-day period, it suffered the worst losses in months. October tends to be a volatile month in the equity arena with some of the worst corrections and even crashes occurring during the month. So far, 2018 has been no different, and many investors and traders are wondering if the selling that gripped the market on October 10 and 11 was a corrective move that will be a temporary blip on the longer-term charts, or if it is the beginning of a much more significant and profound correction in share prices.

Stocks compete with bonds for capital flows. When fixed income yields rise, it tends to cause investment dollars to flow from the equities to the debt arena. The U.S. Federal Reserve, in response to strong economic data, has hiked the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points eight times since December 2015. Another rate hike is coming at their December meeting which will put the short-term rate at 2.25-2.50%. The tightening cycle and switch from accommodation to a more hawkish approach to monetary policy is the result of GDP growth with has increased to over 4% and unemployment which is at the lowest level since 1969 in the United States.

Moreover, the rate of inflation has risen to the Fed’s 2% target rate, and it seems that nothing else matters to the central bank. President Trump unleashed a Twitter storm after the last hike in September saying the Fed is going too fast and that their tightening activities are “crazy” and threatening many of his administration’s fiscal stimulus policies including tax and regulatory reforms. He has also expressed concern that the central bank is undermining his strategy to level the playing field in international trade by widening the gap between U.S. rates and yields in Europe and Japan. At the same time, with the mid-term elections in November and the President’s fondness for using the stock market rally as a validation for his policies, a sudden selloff as voters go to the polls next month is an unwelcome event. However, Chairman Powell has resisted taking on the President who appointed him to the position saying that data rather than politics will continue to drive the Fed’s monetary policy decisions.

The biggest winner over the recent weeks may be Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is no longer attracting the Tweets from the President as the Fed is now in the crosshairs of the leader of the free world.

The handwriting was on the world for a correction in the stock market. Rising rates are increasingly weighing on the prospects for more gains in stocks, and during the first week of October, a technical sign flashed that there was danger ahead. That sign lifted the price of iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXX) which is a trading, rather than an investment vehicle.

A sign during the week of October 1- A bearish reversal

The stock market told us what was coming during the first week of October. First of all, the bond market came under increasing pressure, and on October 3 it fell to a new low. Then, stocks began to display weakness.

As the weekly chart highlights, the E-Mini S&P 500 contract put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern during the week of October 1. The contract made a higher high than the previous week and then closed below the prior week’s low. The reversal turned out to be a powerful signal for the market as accelerated selling hit stocks on October 10 and 11.

Stocks took one on the chin during the week of October 8, but the market has trained participants always to buy the dip as it has been one of the most successful strategies in all market for a very long time.

Stocks crack, but its earnings season

Rising rates put intense pressure on stocks on October 10 and 11. Economic data points to the ninth hike in the Fed Funds rate at the December FOMC meeting. Short-term rates will rise to 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year, and the committee provided guidance that the market should expect another three increases in 2019. Moreover, the ongoing program of allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll of the central bank’s swollen balance sheet continues which is putting pressure on all maturities along the yield curve. Rising rates are bad news for stocks, but last week a continuation of impressive earnings stopped the selling in the stock market, at least temporarily.

While stocks displayed weakness coming into the earnings reports, corporate tax reform and the administration’s reduction of regulations on corporations continued to bolster earnings in the third quarter. Corporations are making money hand over fist in the current tax and regulatory environment and as the President’s chief economic counselor and ex-CBNC contributor, Larry Kudlow, is fond of saying, “Profits are the mother’s milk of stocks and the lifeblood of the economy.” The earning reports during the week of October 15 were enough to stop the selling as buying returned to the stock market.

Meanwhile, there are three compelling reasons why selling could return to the stock market during or after the current earnings season.

Reason one- The Fed will not back down

After the Fed hiked rates at their September meeting and the stock market began to crack during the week of October 8, President Trump took to Twitter and the airwaves to say that he thinks the Fed has gone “crazy” when it comes to tightening credit. The President expressed his displeasure with the central bank on many levels. He believes that rate hikes are working contrary to the administration’s initiatives to stimulate the U.S. economy via tax and regulatory reforms. Additionally, higher interest rates have caused strength in the U.S. dollar versus the euro and other world currencies. The dollar index has risen from lows of 88.15 in February to highs of 96.865 in August and is trading closer to the highs these days than the lows. A higher dollar makes it more difficult for U.S. multinational corporations to compete in the global environment which presents a unique challenge these days. The administration has been pursuing protectionist policies to level the playing field and create fairness and reciprocity in trade with partners around the world. Higher rates that increase the value if the dollar can diminish the impact of the trade initiative. The most significant issue for the President has been a crack in the stock market which he has long viewed as a validation of his economic policies. With the mid-term elections next month, a falling stock market is the last thing the ruling Republican Party wants to deal with these days.

Meanwhile, the Fed is an apolitical body, and while the President appointed Chairman Powell, he is unlikely to fold to any pressures from the Oval Office during his term. Economic data has validated the Feds approach to monetary policy. GDP grow at over 4%, the lowest level of unemployment since 1969, and inflation at the Fed’s 2% target rate are factors that point to a continuation of rate hikes regardless of the protests from the President. The bottom line is that the Fed will not back down or capitulate under pressure from the administration and the Fed Funds rate will rise, barring any unforeseen events, at their December meeting.

Reason two- QT is a rote exercise

While the FOMC determines short-term rates, market forces determine the path of least resistance for medium and longer-term interest rates. However, the wake of the global financial crisis changed that game dramatically over the past decade. Momentary stimulus in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis caused the Fed to dig deep into their monetary policy toolbox, and they pulled out a strategy of QE which allowed them to buy longer-term government securities which inserted a put option under the bond market. The Fed’s balance sheet swelled to $4.5 trillion, and as the economy began to improve, the Fed put a rote program of just the opposite in place starting in late 2017. These days, as the legacy of QE rolls off the Fed’s balance sheet it puts a steady pressure on the bond market which together with strong economic growth is putting upward pressure on rates along the yield curve.

The bond market competes with the stocks market for capital flows, and the environment of rising interest rates is a bearish weight on the equities asset class. Companies will need to raise their dividends which dilute earnings, and while tax and regulatory reforms continue to support revenues, expectations for corporate profits have risen to levels that could become unsustainable over the coming weeks and months. Moreover, the ongoing trade dispute with China and sluggish European growth have caused “dark clouds to gather” over the global economy according to the International Monetary Fund.

Reason three- Events on the horizon- Forget investing and trade VXX

The stock market will face events over the coming weeks and months before 2018 comes to an end. The election in Brazil could change the complexion of the largest economy in South America at a time when the emerging markets have experienced severe problems. The IMF recently increased their bailout package for Argentina from $50 to $57 billion to avoid economic disaster.

In Europe, Italy continues to be a financial and political torn in the side of the EU and the ECB and Brexit is an ongoing unprecedented factor that could upset the global economic landscape. In Asia, the trade war between the U.S. and China will remain at the center of the international stage as Presidents Trump and Xi meet in Argentina in November. While it is possible that the two leaders will realize that an agreement on trade is in each nation’s best interests, it is possible that the trade dispute continues to escalate into a full-scale trade war.

On November 4, severe sanctions will take effect on Iran which could lead to retaliatory measures that could potentially impact the flow and availability of crude oil to the world. Most recently, allegations that the Saudi Royal Family could be responsible for the brutal murder of a Washington Post journalist in Turkey may affect relations between the Kingdom and nations around the world.

In November, the U.S. will go to the polls in the mid-term elections that threaten the continuation of the Republican majority in both the House of Representative and Senate. A political swing will have significant ramifications for the President’s agenda during the second half of his first term in office.

In December, the Fed will increase the Fed Funds rate once again, and the only thing that could stop them would be an unforeseen event or weak economic data which does not seem to be in the cards for the U.S. economy considering the fiscal stimulus provided by the administration’s policies.

The stock market will face all of these factors over the coming weeks, as well as the many unforeseen issues that always seem to pop up. Therefore, the volatility in the stock market during the week of October 8 could just be the start of a period of increased price variance in equities as well as in markets across all asset classes. Markets action reflects economic and political events, and there are more than a few on the horizon during the weeks ahead. Volatility creates a nightmare for passive investors but sets the stage for a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term ETN product (VXX) is a highly liquid trading instrument that allows market participants to position for increase price variance in the U.S. equity markets. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return. The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return (the "index") is designed to provide access to equity market volatility through CBOE Volatility Index® futures. The index offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects the implied volatility of the S&P 500® at various points along the volatility forward curve.”

The VXX holds positions in the first two active months of VIX futures contracts, and the product tends to increase in value during corrective moves in the stock market. VXX often acts as a short-term put option on equities. As we learned last week once again, stocks tend to take the stairs higher and the elevator to the downside.

As the chart shows, VXX spiked to highs on October 10 and 11 as selling gripped the stock market. The product moved lower on October 16 as buying returned. VXX suffers from time decay, so it is only appropriate for intraday or very short-term positions.

The highly liquid instrument has net assets of $1.06 billion and trades an average of over 40 million shares each day.

Volatility in the stock market that took the price of the equity asset class lower on October 10 and 11 could be the start of a very rocky period. VXX is a tool that will respond to higher price variance as it tends to rally during sharp downside corrections and dip during recoveries.

