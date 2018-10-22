Lumber Halves In Value - Weyerhaeuser Revisited

In 1993, the price of lumber futures that attempt to trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange traded to an all-time high of $493.50 per 1,000 board feet. By 2009, the price fell to lows of $137.90 in the wake of the U.S. housing crisis which caused real estate prices to tank and new home building to grind to a halt.

After a rally to just under the $400 level in 2004, the price of lumber went on the defensive. In late 2015 and early 2016, many raw material prices fell to multiyear lows. Crude oil plunged to a low of $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in February 2016. Copper, the bellwether commodity that tends to diagnose the health and wellbeing of the global economy fell to its lowest price in years at $1.9355 per pound. Gold, silver, base metals, energy, and many other raw material prices fell to lows at the time, and lumber had recently made its journey to the downside hitting a low of $214.40 in early 2015.

Meanwhile, the price of Weyerhaeuser shares (WY) has been making higher lows and higher highs since the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis in the United States. The price action in the stock has a positive correlation with the price of lumber as WY operates like a real estate investment trust with timberlands as their assets.

Commodities prices took off to the upside following their 2015 and 2016 lows and lumber was no exception. In fact, lumber outperformed most other raw material markets as the price more than tripled between 2015 and May 2018.

All-time peak in May

An almost perfect bullish storm took control of the lumber market in 2016, 2017 and into 2018. Low historical interest rates led to a boom in new home construction as the U.S. economy experienced sustained growth. Tax reform and the prospects for infrastructure rebuilding pushed the price of lumber futures past their all-time high from 1993 at just under the $500 per 1,000 board feet level.

As the long-term quarterly chart highlights, the price exploded to a high at $659 in May 2018 which was over three times the level at the September 2015 bottom in the wood market. The lumber futures arena is not a liquid trading market as daily volumes, and open interest is low compared to other commodities. However, the price of lumber is a significant benchmark for the demand for industrial commodities and has a high degree of correlation with the U.S. housing market.

Meanwhile, the bullish ride in lumber came to an abrupt end as the prospects for higher interest rates turned the buying to selling in the wood market.

A two for one sale in October

Lumber took an express elevator to the upside in 2017 and through the first four and one-half months of 2018, but since then the price fell off the side of a very bearish cliff.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the commodity that more than tripled in value over twenty months, halved in value in just five months. The price of lumber plunged to a low of $316 and settled on October 19 at $325.90 per 1,000 board feet on the active month November futures contract.

Seasonality going into the winter months which is a slow time for construction in the U.S., rising rates and waning demand for new homes turned the perfect bullish storm into an ideal bearish tornado that erased gains and sent the price of wood back down to the lowest price since January 2017.

The trajectory of the move to the downside has been so fierce that weekly historical volatility has risen to over 60%.

WY outperforms on the downside, but it underperformed on the upside

Weyerhaeuser Company is based in Seattle, Wash., and is one of the world's leading private owners of timberlands. WY has been around since 1900 and owns or controls 12.4 million acres of U.S. property and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. WY is also one of the leading manufacturers of wood products. The company is a REIT or real estate investment trust. However, while most REITs depend on property prices for sale or lease in the residential, commercial, or industrial real estate markets, WY's fortunes are tied to the demand for and price of wood.

As the chart shows, while lumber rose from $214.40 in September 2015 to $659 in May 2018 a gain of over 207%, WY's share price moved from lows at $22.06 in February 2016 to a high of $38.39 in June 2018, an increase of 74% over the period. WY lagged the move in the lumber futures market as it underperformed the price of those two by fours as they appreciated. On the downside, the price of lumber fell to recent lows at $316, down 52% below the May high. WY has dropped to lows of $27.68 per share as of October 19, a decline of 27.9%. WY underperformed the wild lumber market on the way up and outperformed on the way down.

WY has a market cap of over $21.5 billion and trades an average daily volume of 3.788 million shares. WY is correlates with the price action in the lumber futures market, and its shares are back to a level not seen since June 2016. While lumber faced a perfect storm of selling since May, WY is now at the center of not only the price action in the wood futures market but a potential for carnage in the stock market which recently cracked to the downside under the pressure of rising interest rates. Higher rates sent lumber lower, and now they are doing the same to stocks. WY got a head start as the stock began to decline in June when many other equity prices continued to climb to higher highs.

Three reasons why lumber could continue to give investors painful financial splinters

Most experienced traders will tell you that trying to pick a bottom in a market that is falling off the side of a cliff is never a good idea and is like attempting to catch a falling knife. Falling knives tend to shred those who put a bid in a market, and that is the first reason why lumber and WY are very dangerous given their current price trends. The second reason is that the factor that ignited the selloff continues to be a prevailing theme in markets across all asset classes. Lumber and WY were the first to react to rising rates, and there are no signs that they are not on course for even lower levels in the coming weeks and months. Finally, we are coming into the winter season, and any long positions in lumber could give buyers financial splinters as the weak season for demand us upon us over the coming months.

Three reasons to buy scale-down

When the price of a commodity halves in value over a short period, it is always a good idea to put in on your radar. The price correction in the lumber market was not only ugly but it also created carnage in the market. Lumber went from a commodity that builders had concerns over supplies to a two-for-one sale in five short months. The first reason that lumber and WY could become interesting long-side plays is the trajectory of the move to the downside. The second reason is that they were the first to react to rising rates, which increases the potential that they will be the first to find bottoms. The economy in the United States continues to strong with GDP growth of over 4% and unemployment at the lowest level since 1969.

Moreover, tax reform continues to increase profits for companies and earning for those who can afford a new home. Therefore, the current economic environment could mean that demand for wood and new homes will experience a bounce during the spring of 2019. Finally, when it comes to WY, this company has been in business since 1900. The decline in the price of the stock has boosted the dividend yield to 4.88% which is still an attractive rate compared to fixed income instruments. On a scale-down basis, WY will pay holders of the shares while they wait for a price rebound in the months ahead.

I am not overly bullish on the price of lumber and would not be caught dead buying a contract of the futures that trade on the CME. However, WY is starting to look attractive at the lowest price since June 2016, and the dividend is above the market's average. I plan to be a scale-down buyer of WY stock if the carnage in stocks continues to take the price of the shares lower over the coming days and weeks.

