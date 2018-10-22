Western Digital Continues To Crash - What's Next?

Western Digital's shares are very inexpensive, the long-term growth outlook is compelling, and investors get a big dividend on top of that.

Demand growth and lower capital expenditures by NAND manufacturers will lead to improved NAND pricing in the future, and demand for storage devices will continue to grow.

Thesis

Western Digital (WDC) has been impacted by worries about demand trends for data storage devices. The company's share price has dropped by almost 50% from the 52-week high which was set in July.

Western Digital remains highly profitable, though, and it is unlikely that the company will shrink perpetually. The very low valuation Western Digital is trading at right now could allow for substantial share price gains and attractive total returns, even in a low-growth scenario.

Western Digital is a data storage device manufacturer that produces hard disk drives and solid state drives (HDD and SSD), and which is also selling 3D NAND flash memory. With its products, Western Digital addresses different markets, including enterprise storage and personal computing.

Both Western Digital's revenues and its share price have seen major ups and downs over the last decade, although revenues clearly are in an overall uptrend, whereas share price movements have been more erratic.

Over the last three months, the hardware IT sector as a whole saw declining share prices, especially those companies that have exposure to the NAND market saw their share prices drop substantially. This does include Western Digital and also companies such as Micron (MU).

The belief that NAND prices will fall substantially over the coming years has pressured the share prices of companies with NAND exposure due to the belief that lower NAND prices will lead to declining margins for manufacturers. Analysts have repeatedly warned about an oversupply situation, or about a flash memory price crash.

Market participants have already reacted to the supply-demand situation that is seemingly shifting into the wrong directions. Both Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL) have announced that they postponed expansion plans, which will lead to less new supply coming to the market in the foreseeable future.

At the same time, demand for memory chips should continue to grow, as several major long-term trends drive data volumes at a strong pace. This includes cloud computing, the Internet of Things, autonomous driving, and smart homes. The rising amount of technology that we use for entertainment, e.g. through (mobile) gaming and augmented or virtual reality hardware, leads to a growing demand for memory chips as well.

Even if NAND prices fall substantially during the next couple of months, it seems highly likely that prices will rise towards a higher level over the coming years, as new supply will be restricted due to lower investments, while demand continues to grow due to a multitude of growth drivers.

In the very unrealistic scenario where NAND prices fall and do not recover ever again, Western Digital would still not be forced out of business, as NAND memory makes up a relatively small portion of the company's total revenues. Western Digital's position in HDDs and SSDs is immune to NAND price changes, and Western Digital will benefit from growing demand for HDDs and SSDs over the coming years.

Source: Western Digital presentation

Western Digital offers high-capacity storage drives with up to 14 TB of data storage capacity, and on top of that Western Digital offers SSDs with up to 15 TB of storage capacity.

These products are highly attractive for cloud computing companies that require immense storage capacities. On top of that, these products can also be used by other enterprise customers, for data centers, deep learning, etc.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, and other trends lead to exponential growth in the amount of data that is stored, and at the same time, the value of data continues to grow as well. This means that Western Digital's customers will be keen on spending cash on top-tier hardware products that will allow them to capture the value that is created by analyzing these massive amounts of data.

Source: cbronline.com

Data center capital expenditures are growing around the globe, especially hyperscale data center spending is growing at a massive pace. The top spenders, including Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB), are ramping up their investments into data centers consistently, which will be a major demand tailwind for Western Digital and other suppliers of storage products.

The strength of the global economy, including in the US, makes it easier for companies to increase their investments as well. Higher profits by US and foreign corporations give them the financial flexibility to invest in new technologies and to increase their capital expenditures, which should be beneficial for Western Digital and its peers.

All in all, it seems likely that Western Digital will not fall off a cliff. The company will likely benefit from growing demand for its products, and NAND flash prices should normalize due to lower capital expenditures by NAND manufacturers. It seems likely that Western Digital will be able to record positive sales growth rates over the coming years.

Strong profits, high cash flows, and a very inexpensive valuation

The strong demand trends have allowed Western Digital to grow its revenues substantially during the last fiscal year, and thanks to operating leverage and a lower share count, Western Digital's earnings per share grew at an even more compelling rate during the last couple of quarters.

Source: Western Digital presentation

During Q4, Western Digital has recorded a 23% earnings per share growth rate, for all of fiscal 2018 the growth rate was even stronger, at 60%. Revenue growth and positive operating leverage were factors, but Western Digital also benefited from lower interest expenses:

Source: Western Digital 10-K filing

The company has reduced its long-term debt by ~$2 billion over the last year, which has led to a decrease in Western Digital's interest expenses. The total debt level of $11 billion is not low, but since Western Digital holds a $5 billion cash position on its balance sheet, its net debt is just $6 billion. Relative to the cash flows that Western Digital generates the net debt position of $6 billion does not seem large:

Source: Western Digital 10-K filing

The company generated operating cash flows of $4.2 billion during the last four quarters, which means that its net debt totals just 1.4 times its annual cash flows. When we account for capital expenditures, including for joint ventures, Western Digital has produced free cash flows of $2.7 billion during the last four quarters.

For a company with a market capitalization of just $16.7 billion, that is a very strong cash generation, shares trade at a trailing free cash flow yield of 16.2%. With these massive free cash flows, Western Digital can pursue several things, including paying its dividend (which yields 3.6%), buying back shares, and paying down debt.

As Western Digital's dividend payments total just $600 million a year, Western Digital could spend $2.1 billion a year on buybacks and paying down debt, assuming cash flows do not grow or decline going forward. If management splits the available cash flows in half, the company could pay down $1.05 billion in debt a year, which would reduce Western Digital's net debt to zero in less than six years.

At the same time, Western Digital could also repurchase about 19 million shares a year as long as shares trade at the current price, which would result in an annual share count reduction of more than 6%. It could be in shareholders' interest for Western Digital to prioritize share repurchases as long as shares remain very inexpensive, as Western Digital could buy back more than 12% of its share count a year if debt reduction is postponed.

WDC EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Profit estimates for this year and for next year have declined slightly over the last couple of weeks, but the analyst community still sees profits of more than $11 per share during fiscal 2019 (current year) and fiscal 2020, and profits of $12.40 during fiscal 2021.

Based on a share price of $56, Western Digital is thus trading for just 5.0 times this year's earnings right now, with positive earnings growth rates being forecasted for the coming years.

WDC EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

The long-term EPS growth rate that analysts are forecasting right now is 13%, which is higher than it was most of the time over the last five years. Due to the positive demand trends for storage hardware and the potential in NAND flash storage, coupled with the positive impact of buybacks, the 13% earnings per share growth rate seems achievable.

Western Digital's business is cyclical, and NAND will likely be a headwind over the next couple of quarters, but nevertheless, shares look like a good value right here. Investors can buy shares of Western Digital at 5 times this year's earnings, profits will likely grow slightly during 2020 and substantially beyond 2020, and on top of that, there is a dividend yielding 3.6%.

Final thoughts

Western Digital's share price has slumped almost 50% over the last couple of months, based on worries about the NAND market. Due to lower capital expenditures by NAND manufacturers and due to growing demand, this will not be a long-term headwind, though.

Western Digital is highly profitable, generates massive cash flows, debt levels are shrinking, and shareholders get a juicy dividend while waiting for the long-term growth drivers to play out. For investors who can stomach the cyclicality and high volatility, Western Digital could be a compelling investment, I believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.