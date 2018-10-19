Fonar: Buy In Slowly, But Buy In

Given that the market is likely overpriced, I think investors would be wise to build a position in this name over time.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Fonar Corp. (FONR) are down about 29%, and I think the shares now represent great value. I specifically recommend that investors build a position in this stock gradually over the next six months, by purchasing a third of a position immediately, a third in early January, and the balance in March, 2019. My desire to buy in slowly relates to a desire to possibly take advantage of a market that is poised to drop, and thus put great companies on sale. I’ll go through my logic below by looking at the financial history here, and the stock itself. Given the projected size of the MRI market in 2025, and given the valuations, this is too compelling a company to pass up. It’ll remain compelling for some time in my view, (hence the drive to buy in slowly), but over the longer term I think investors who buy at these levels will be glad they did.

Background

Founded in 1978, Fonar is involved in designing, manufacturing, and selling MRI scanners. In addition, HMCA, a subsidiary of Fonar, provides management services to diagnostic imaging facilities. The company’s primary product is the Stand Up MRI, which allows patients to be scanned in the weight bearing state. The MRI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of just over 8% to 2025 , which should continue to provide the company reasonable tailwinds in my view.

It’s worth noting that in 2018, and 2017, fully 11% and 10.5% respectively of total revenues were derived from contracts with facilities owned by Dr. Raymond Damadian, who is also President and principal stockholder of Fonar (he owns 122,402 shares). I don’t see a disconnect between Damadian’s interests and shareholder interests at the moment, but investors should be aware of the concentration here.

Financial Snapshot

I think it’s reasonable to characterize this as a growth company, given that over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 3.5%, and net income is up at a whopping CAGR of 13.7%. In addition to the fact that this seems to be a growth company, I like the current state of the capital structure. Long term debt has declined massively over the past five years (at a CAGR of about 94%), and the company now has about 64 times more cash and short term investments on the balance sheet than it has debt outstanding. Thus, I’m not concerned about a credit or a solvency crisis here.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Fonar is no exception. The company has diluted shareholders over the past five years, given that share count has grown at a CAGR of about .9%. This is not enough to steer me clear of the name, but I would like to see management enter a significant buyback

The Stock

I’ve said many times before that an excellent business can be a terrible investment if we overpay for it. Thus, to be a good investment, a company must demonstrate both growth characteristics such as these, and trade at a reasonable valuation. With that in mind, I present the following chart.

I’d like to make some observations about all of this. First, at ~9 times free cash flow, the company’s shares are inexpensive relative to the overall market. Second, although they’re cheaper than the market, they are currently not as cheap as they have been in the past. I’ve circled the areas when the shares were trading at this level in the past. I’d say that subsequent returns from these levels were acceptable, but didn’t blow the doors off the way they did for investors who purchased at a price to free cash flow of ~6.

Conclusion

I think Fonar will grow its business nicely into 2025, and I think the stock is trading at a decent valuation. My only concern is that it’s not near the bottom of its rang valuation range. For that reason, I’ll be buying in, but I’ll be buying in relatively slowly here. I think I might get an even better entry price over the next six months by, so I’m going to buy a third of the position immediately. While the shares may suffer some short term weakness from here, I believe that at 9 times free cash flow they are too much of a bargain to pass up. I think investors would be wise to follow suit: buy in slowly, but buy in. We should be prepared to buy this growth business at an even cheaper price if the market swoons, but we should also have some exposure immediately.

