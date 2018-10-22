AbbVie, Inc.: A Great Dividend Growth Stock On Sale

Humira will continue to be the best selling drug in the world through 2023, and the pipeline is loaded.

Investment Thesis

AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) sells the world’s best-selling drug Humira. According to EvaluatePharma, Humira sales will not be topped until 2024, when U.S. biosimilars will begin to emerge. We have had our doubts about the company being a one trick pony, in fear they would go the way of Gilead Sciences (GILD) did for a number of years, but after taking a deeper dive into the pipeline, and seeing the dividend growth, we have flipped our take on the blue-chip dividend stock. In addition, with the stock trading near yearly lows and at only 10x forward earnings, we feel this high-yielding blue-chip is a bargain.

A Quick Look At Recent Earnings Results

Year-to-date, ABBV stock is down 8%, while the S&P 500 is up about 3%. One would think ABBV may be performing poorly, but in fact it’s the complete opposite. In AbbVie’s recent Q2 earnings, the company met or beat consensus estimates. Adjusted EPS of $2.00 was 41% higher than prior year and 1% higher than consensus estimates of $1.98. Revenue of $8.28 billion grew 19% from prior year and was in-line with what analysts had expected for the quarter. In addition, the company raised the 2018 EPS guidance range for the remainder of the year from $7.66 - $7.76 to $7.76 - $7.86, which was in-line with the $7.81 analysts expected for the remainder of the year. Overall, it was a pretty solid quarter for the company.

Here is a quick snapshot of the quarterly results:

ABBV Q2 2018 YOY Change Revenue $ 8,278 19.2% US Sales $ 5,459 17.5% Int’l Sales $ 2,819 22.7% Gross Margin % 76.6% (130)bps Operating Margin % 33.4% (500)bps Net Income $ 1,983 3.6% Adj EPS $ 2.00 40.8% Humira Sales $ 5,185 9.9%

All in all, the company had a quality quarter, but a slowdown in growth for Humira sales and an issue around a recent acquisition drug, Rova-T, sent the stock in a tailspin. Taking a deeper look at the high-level metrics, one of the first items ABBV investors look for are Humira sales, and rightfully so, as the drug made up 63% of total sales for the period. In fact, 85% of total sales for the period was made up of only three drugs: Humira, Imbruvica, and HCV. Humira sales grew 10% on the year, its slowest growth to date, which we will go into further detail below about the outlook for Humira sales going forward.

An important metric to keep an eye on with pharmaceutical companies and dividend payers is free cash flow, or FCF. Free cash flow is used to cover the dividend as well as fund the R&D department. FCF through the first half of the year grew over 40%, which in turn has led to further dividend increases. Over the course of the last year, ABBV has hiked their dividend 50% from prior year.

A Core Group of Drugs With A Clear Leader

Humira has been the company's bell cow for a number of years and continues to be the best selling drug in the world. As stated above, the drug makes up over 60% of total revenues at ABBV. As seen in the chart above, Humira sales grew 10% in the most recent quarter to a record $5.2 billion. Through the first half of the year, annualized Humira sales have reached $19.8 billion, meaning growth is expected to be around 7-8% on the year. Management believes Humira sales will peak in 2020 at around $21 billion per year.

Though growth is expected to slow for the drug, sales will continue to climb and management believes Humira will remain a key part of the company’s cash flow story through at least 2025, which is when biosimilars have had a chance to be used by consumers.

Let's take a look at a couple other drugs the company's sells not named Humira. The company’s second largest selling drug, Imbruvica is supposed to reach peak annual sales of $7.5 million by 2020 according to EvaluatePharma. This will certainly help when Humira starts to really slow down, but the drug still accounts for less than what Humira brought in through the first half of this year. Imbruvica is co-developed with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This drug saw sales of $850 million in Q2, and has grown 37% through the first half of the year.

The company’s third best-selling drug is Mavyret or HCV, a hepatitis C drug. This drug has seen positive momentum and has allowed the company to close the gap in the Hepatitis C space on rival Gilead (GLD). GlobalData expects Mavyret to catapult AbbVie ahead of their rival by the end of this year. Year-to-date sales of HCV have outpaced Imbruvica, as it will look to be the company’s second largest sales producer by the end of the year. Sales through Q2 have grown 288% to $1.9 billion.

ABBV Has A Loaded Pipeline

As we alluded to earlier, the company’s growing free cash flow has helped fund the busy research and development team, which is key in the pharmaceutical space. The company’s R&D team has been active, as they currently possess the second largest potential drug pipeline, in the pharmaceutical industry, of $21.2 billion by 2024. Two of the leading drugs in the pipeline are Elagolix and Rova-T.

As it is well known, Rova-T has run into FDA issues in their early testing phase, which has been a major concern for investors as of late, and rightfully so, as ABBV paid $9.2 billion to acquire Stemcentrx in 2016. The sole reason behind this acquisition of Stemcentrx was to gain access to Rova-T. Though the drug is still in the testing phase, it does pose a big risk in terms of a write-down to the Stemcentrx acquisition, so that will be something we will definitely be keeping an eye on.

Elagolix is another drug the company has in their pipeline used to treat endometriosis, which recently received FDA approval and is estimated to have peak annual sales of $1.2 billion, according to EvaluatePharma. Upadacitinib is an immunology drug that recently wrapped up phase 3 testing and based on the positive results, the company is expecting to receive FDA approval sometime next year. This drug is expected to bring in peak annual sales of $6.5 billion, according to company management.

These pipeline drugs are just a few that ABBV have up their sleeve, so the company is well stocked with potential gems, but as we have seen with Rova-T, things can go south quickly. Here is a look at the pipeline and potential launch dates.

Current Trading Levels Offer Big Upside For Long Term Investors

Since the beginning of July, the healthcare industry as a whole has hit its stride, with the Health Care Select SPDR ETF (XLV) up over 10% during that period. ABBV has underperformed the XLV during that same period with a negative 3% return. The stock is down over 7% on the year. Selling pressures from failed Rova-T trials to political comments from the White House attacking the prices on certain drugs, has led ABBV to a lackluster performance. However, as you can see from the results above, the company is firing on all cylinders. What does this mean for investors? Now may be one of your best opportunities to scoop up some shares of this high-yielding blue-chip pharmaceutical company.

Currently, the stock trades at a forward P/E of just 10x, while the industry as a whole is near 17x forward earnings. Let’s take a look at how ABBV compares to some of its closest rivals:

As you can see, ABBV is at the bottom, but if you were to compare metrics, they would be blowing a lot of these companies away. Obviously, a company like JNJ is in a different growth cycle, being they have been around for over 100 years, but you guys get the point, ABBV is trading at a deep discount. The four-year average P/E for the company is around 15x.

Another way we like to value certain stocks is based on their dividend yield. First, let’s take a quick look at the dividend yields for those same companies shown above:

As you can see, ABBV happens to have the most generous dividend of the six companies by a decent margin at that. In addition, ABBV has grown their dividend at an average rate of 13% since inception. The increase in the annual dividend combined with the drop in the stock price has ballooned the yield well over 4%. For comparative purposes, AbbVie’s dividend yield has hovered around 3.4% since inception, suggesting the stock is undervalued. The dividend is well covered as well, as the company currently has a payout ratio of only 57%, which indicates further dividend growth in the future, as long as cash flows remain strong.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the FAST Graphs chart:

Investor Takeaway

The drug industry is one of the most competitive industries around, with numerous companies vying to uncover the next Big Drug. That being said, the industry does provide protection against a recession, with a wide-moat due to the necessity of many of their products. Due to the nature of the industry, many risks are present based on failed tests or pipelines not coming to fruition, but the opportunity is plentiful. As such, based on the risks, we recommend that when investing within the industry, you stick to industry-leading, blue-chip dividend stocks, likes that of AbbVie.

AbbVie maintains a well-respected management team and sports the #1 selling drug in the world and one of the largest pipelines in the industry. In addition, with the stock trading at historic lows from a Forward P/E perspective combined with a high-yield and ample free cash flow to fund the growing dividend in the future, we believe the stock has big upside in the long run.

