NVR: Earnings Confirm Traders' Worries

NVR (NVR) had been one of my biggest homebuilders holdings as of a few weeks ago when the stock crashed through my stop-loss. The market has been under tremendous pressure from weakening homebuilding indicators like building permits and housing starts. NVR confirmed these worries by revealing very slow new orders growth and negative operating homebuilding income. In the end, mortgage income and a lower tax rate saved the bottom line from contraction. However, in the end, it's the bigger trend that matters. And I am afraid that the pressure on NVR will remain high going forward.

Sales Are Fine, New Orders Are Not

Third quarter adjusted EPS came in at $48.28. This is slightly higher than expectations of $47.62 and 27% higher compared to Q3 of 2017. It's also the third consecutive EPS beat since Q4 of 2017.

Sales including homebuilding and mortgage banking totaled $1,852 billion versus expectations of $1,781 billion. Year-on-year sales growth hit 11%.

So far so good, but the most important numbers are new orders. Third quarter new orders came in at 4,302 units which are up from 4,200 in Q3 of 2017. This translates to a 2% growth rate which is 4 full points lower than the new orders growth rate of Q2 of this year. Moreover, the average sales price came in at $374,0000 which is 2% slower compared to the prior-year quarter.

Settlements increased to 4,754 units which is a 14% growth rate. Backlog of homes increased by 10% on a unit basis and 7% on a dollar basis to $3.66 billion.

That said, the graph below perfectly captures what is currently going on. The graph compares both building permits growth in the Northeast region as well as the US market as a whole. I chose to display Northeast building permits because it is the company's main market as the map below shows.

Building permits in the Northeast region contracted 0.29% in Q2 (on average). And that's only because the first months of the second quarter were rather strong. Most recent data shows that growth is actually slowing even further. August, for example, saw a total building permits contraction of 3.9% while the Northeast contracted 6.4%. It's extremely tough to grow new orders in such an environment and it is no surprise that NVR was not able to show accelerating new orders growth. On the other hand, it is actually quite impressive that we still got a 2% growth rate.

If you want to know more about building permits, feel free to read my most recent article about the homebuilding industry.

The bottom line is that homebuilding income decreased by roughly $2 million. Mortgage banking income soared to $25.51 million which pushed total EBIT to almost $250 million. Adding to that, the company reported an effective tax rate of 21% which is down from 33.7% before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Shares outstanding decreased to 4,056 from 4,263 in Q3 of 2017. Share buybacks are a very big topic which I discussed in my previous article.

All things considered, there is one question on everyone's mind.

What's Next?

NVR is not a company that spends a lot of time communicating with (potential) shareholders. The company does not offer an earnings presentation nor an earnings call. Personally, it does not bother me at all. NVR does what it does best: focusing on shareholder value by buying back shares and being a great tool to track the homebuilding industry.

And that brings me to my outlook. My NVR expectations are 100% based on my outlook of the homebuilding industry in the US. Slower building permits will inevitably result in lower share prices of homebuilders as the graph below suggests. Building permits growth is as bad as it was back in 2011 given that the downturn in 2016 was less severe.

There is no way that NVR is going to escape this trend. And traders seem to agree. The stock is down almost 5% while I am writing this. Traders continue to run for the hills. However, note that NVR has a return on assets of roughly 20%. No competitor comes even close. The reason behind this is the company's focus to work exclusively with options on land instead of having a large number of lots for future projects. This is a trend that is currently quite mainstream in the business, but NVR did it first and will be the leader for the next few years and beyond, in my opinion.

The stock has erased most of its 2017 gains in a downtrend that accelerated in September.

My plan is to sit and wait. It's as simple as that. Even strong homebuilders like NVR are being sold. Despite having a PEG ratio of 0.70. Traders are massively discounting future growth even though NAHB housing market sentiment seems to be bottoming. This could be one of the signs that building permits might actually be less bad than most traders think. Note that I discussed this too in greater detail in my homebuilding outlook article.

This company becomes interesting once building permits start to improve again. At that point, we will see a return of traders who will cause a massive rally of homebuilders like NVR. If that happens indeed, I will make NVR my biggest homebuilding stock again. However, for now, the smartest thing to do is to sit and wait.

I'll keep you updated!

