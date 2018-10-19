The Leading Foreign Asset Manager In China Makes Further Progress

The private investment industry has more than quadrupled in less than four years, where high fees are still acceptable to investors.

This makes its China private investment business more advanced than any other foreign asset manager.

Hong Kong's Value Partners has launched its fourth hedge fund product in China, with its first private equity fund to be launched in a few months' time.

Forget BlackRock (BLK), forget Invesco (IVZ), forget T. Rowe Price (TROW); investors wanting the best exposure to China's burgeoning hedge fund and private equity industry should look at Hong Kong-based Value Partners (OTCPK:VPGLF).

I won't bore you with a history of the firm (you can read that on its website), but I will say that it's an Asian-focused asset manager that specializes in Greater China strategies for its institutional, high-net-wealth and retail investor clients. Think traditional active manager that dips its toe into the hedge fund industry.

Breakdown of Value Partners' AUM by client type. Source: Value Partners investor relations

On Thursday, it announced its fourth hedge fund product for Chinese clients, ahead of the launch of its first private equity product. This puts it ahead of every other foreign asset manager in China in terms of the number of products launched.

Fund name Launch date Value Partners China New Era Select Fund (Hedge fund) 12th January 2018 Value Partners China Zhongbi Fund (Hedge fund) 18th July 2018 Value Partners China Fengtai Fund (Hedge fund) 7th August 2018 Value Partners China Golden Treasure Fund (Hedge fund) 21st September 2018 VP-CEG China Education Fund (Private equity fund) Expected early 2019

Private investment funds launched in China by Value Partners. Source: Asset management association of China, Value Partners investor relations

The state of China's private investment industry

Broadly speaking, we can split China's private investment industry into three categories:

Hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital; and other (real estate funds etc.).

Since 2015, the industry enjoyed staggering growth, rising from $420bn to $1.9tr. 2018, however, has seen slower growth, a lot of which can be attributed to the performance of domestic equity and bond markets. This is particularly true of the hedge fund industry. However, the one constant throughout is that AUM of (and, therefore, demand for) the private equity and venture capital industry has been growing. China's rich want alpha in a form that hasn't been previously available to them.

China's private investment industry AUM. Source: Asset management association of China

Meeting demand for foreign brand names

The above chart appears to contrast my bullishness over the company and the opportunity in China. However, there are some caveats to be made. First, foreign managers, both in terms of numbers and AUM, represent a minute proportion of the overall industry which has long been plagued with fraudulent behavior and managers running away with investors' capital.

Value Partners perhaps provides an indication that there is greater demand for foreign-branded hedge funds products than for domestic equivalents. Not only is it launching funds at an unprecedented rate in China, but it is meeting demand.

That is the reason why we need to keep launching - we hit the 200 limit and we have to do another fund. King Au, Value Partners CEO (said prior to the launch of its fourth fund)

What entry into the market means for the top- and bottom line

The majority of hedge fund products in China are sold to high-net-wealth investors as opposed to institutions. This is because institutions will only ever work with the biggest domestic hedge funds. This is positive for Value Partners. Out of the different client groups it serves, high-net-wealth investors will pay the highest fees.

In the past two half-year reports, the firm has seen its management fee revenue grow quicker than its AUM. This shows that the firm is generating more revenue from its AUM, implying a greater focus on higher-paying clients such as high-net-wealth investors.

Management fee and AUM growth rates. Source: Value Partners investor relations

The expansion of its China hedge fund and private equity business should allow this trend to continue, making it one of the few asset managers globally not suffering from the fee squeeze in the industry.

