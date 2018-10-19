Conifer Holdings: This 6.75% Baby Bond Opened Trading On The Nasdaq

Comparison with all the fixed-rate term securities that pay a fixed rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B4 Conifer Holdings, Inc. - the prospectus.

For a total of 880,000 notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $22M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Conifer Holdings, Inc. 6.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 (CNFRL) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.75%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/30/2021 and is maturing on 09/30/2023. Despite the fact it has opened trading on the NASDAQ on Wednesday, October 17, CNFRL has not traded a single note. The last reported price of the newly issued baby bond when trading on the OTC was $25.00, which results in a 6.75% Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.62%.

The Company

Conifer Holdings, Inc., incorporated on October 27, 2009, is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. The Company operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. Within the two insurance segments, the Company offers a range of insurance products. The Company is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies. The Company is authorized to write insurance as an excess and surplus lines (E&S) carrier in approximately 40 states. The Company is licensed to write insurance in over 30 states as an admitted carrier and it offers its insurance products in over 50 states. The Company's subsidiaries include Conifer Insurance Company (CIC), White Pine Insurance Company (WPIC), Red Cedar Insurance Company (RCIC), American Colonial Insurance Company (ACIC), American Colonial Insurance Services (ACIS) and Sycamore Insurance Agency, Inc. (SIA).

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CNFR:

Conifer Holdings does not pay any dividends for its common stock. With a market capitalization of around $49M, CNFR is the fifth smallest company in the 'Property & Casualty Insurance' sector.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Conifer Holdings, Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a positive Yield-to-Call, in the 'Property & Casualty Insurance' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Again, the main group:

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds of this offering will be approximately $20.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. We have agreed with Elanus, the lender under the Loan Agreement, to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the redemption of a portion of the existing subordinated notes under the Loan Agreement. Following the completion of this offering, we intend to refinance the remaining outstanding indebtedness under the Loan Agreement with Elanus on an unsecured basis.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond CNFRL. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

