Solarwinds: Headwinds For This Offering

Given these conditions and developments, I find it very easy to pass on this offering.

Growth is coming down rapidly, leverage remains sky high as the overall valuation remains very high, despite a cut in the IPO price.

Solarwinds has been brought to the market by its private equity owners who bought the business just two years ago.

Solarwinds (SWI) is an IT infrastructure management software company, a product of a buyout two years ago. The private equity owners are hoping to make a quick buck, as the valuation of the business looks high, especially given the expensive and high debt load, a reduction in the growth rates, and relative steep sales multiple.

Consequently, Solarwinds does not strike me as a great investment opportunity, as I find it rather easy to pass on the offering which looks like a vehicle designed to enrich past owners.

Make IT Look Easy

The paragraph header is the mission of the company as Solarwinds has been quite an established name in the industry, being founded back in 1999. The company is a provider of IT infrastructure management software, that is software to manage and monitor performance of IT systems.

Its scalable products can be used for both on-premise and cloud solutions, making it a beneficiary of simply growth across the entire IT sector. The name of the company might sound familiar to a few longer term investors. Back in 2009, the company went public, at the time as a provider of software service for on-premise networks.

Early 2016, the company was acquired by well-known tech investors Silver Lake and Thomas Bravo who paid $60.10 per share in cash for the shares at the time, corresponding to a $4.5 billion deal value. The company claims that ever since, it has become better positioned business, thanks to newer product additions, subscription-based models, and the potential of the cloud.

The Offering And Valuation Thoughts

Solarwinds sold 20 million shares at $15 per share, which is at the lower end of the preliminary offering range of $15-16, after this range has already been cut recently. The company is raising $300 million in gross proceeds in connection to the offering. Selling shareholders have offered another 5 million shares in the IPO.

With 305 million shares outstanding following the IPO, equity of the company is valued at little over $4.7 billion. That looks a lot like the valuation in early 2016, but the private equity firms have loaded the business with debt. Ahead of the offering, Solarwinds operated with $1.93 billion in net debt, a number which will fall to roughly $1.6 billion following the offering. Including this net debt, the enterprise valuation has risen to $6.3 billion.

It should be said that the company has delivered on rapid growth in 2017. Revenues grew by 55% in 2017 to $728.0 million on which the company reported an operating income number of $70 million, even after accounting for $67 million in goodwill amortisation charges. A great portion of this growth was actually driven by purchase accounting charges in connection to the offering.

Revenues did grow by 17% in the first half of the year to $398.6 million, as the results were no longer impacted by the accounting changes. Operating earnings tripled to $44 million, with amortisation charges flat at $33 million, for an adjusted EBIT number of $77 million.

Assuming the business does roughly $800 million annualised sales, it is not very cheap at 8 times sales, even as growth is resilient, but not that high. Seeing operating margins (+ amortisation charges) running at 20%, the business has potential to generate $160 million in adjusted EBIT, for rather high earnings multiples.

While the company reported a very "adjusted" adjusted EBITDA number of $380 million a year, that still works down to a leverage ratio of roughly 4.2 times EBITDA. Furthermore, assuming net debt of $1.6 billion and an effective cost of debt of 5% going forward, adjusted EBIT of $160 million will see half of that number go into interest charges. After applying a 20% tax rate on the remainder, I peg earnings potential at just $65 million a year, or at just $0.20 per share.

Not A Fan

The discussion above means that I find it very easy to avoid the shares. The company is a private equity "product" which means that it is saddled with debt, and worse, the valuation is simply very high. Furthermore, the 8 times sales multiple at which the company trades is not that appealing, given the top-line sales growth, as you can buy other software/cloud businesses at similar sales multiples while they report quicker growth. Note that second quarter sales growth slowed down to 15%, and preliminary third quarter sales are seen up by just 12%

Another cause of concern is that competition is stiff, but not just that. Primary listed competitors such as NetScout Systems (NTCT), IBM (IBM), and CA (CA) are not trading at huge multiples themselves. Of course, the latter has recently been acquired by Broadcom (AVGO), and while that deal marked a premium, the valuation was not that high. This in part relates to modest growth by the industry at large, as the company and sub-segments of the industry face real challenges, of course. This relates to its role within the wider technology segment, among others.

The discussion above means Solarwinds is an easy avoid for me, as I am passing on this offering, looking for a better alternative offering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.