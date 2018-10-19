Commodities Recap For The Week Of October 19, 2018

The story of this week:

Sugar and Coffee Offer A Lesson in Commodities

Sometimes, commodities offer rare opportunities for investors and traders when they reach the top or bottom end of their pricing cycles. In May, lumber traded to its highest price in history at $659 per 1,000 board feet. However, with interest rates rising it was only a matter of time until the price of wood reflected rising mortgage rates and a decline in the demand for new homes. Since May, the price of illiquid lumber futures that trade on the CME dropped like a stone. The star of the commodities market became a red-headed stepchild, and on Friday, October 19, the price was trading at less than half the value in May closing at $325.90 on the active month November futures contract. I would never recommend a short position in the lumber market, but a stock like Weyerhaeuser (WY) that correlates well with the price of wood was a candidate for a short when lumber reached the top end of its pricing cycle.

Commodities tend to rise to levels where output increases, demand falls, and inventories rise leading to price tops. At the same time, they tend to fall to prices where production declines, demand increases, and inventories start to drop. Demand for raw materials is a function of demographics. At the turn of this century, there were six billion people on our planet. Today that number stands at over 7.5 billion, an increase of over 25% in less than two decades. Therefore, demand dynamics are screaming that more people, with more money, are competing for finite raw materials on our planet. While demographics do not have a day-to-day impact on commodities prices, they do tend to lift both the top and bottom end of the pricing cycles for most raw materials.

In September, two commodities reached the bottom end of their pricing cycles as the prices of sugar and coffee fell to their lowest prices in over a decade. Sugar plunged to 9.83 cents and coffee to 92 cents per pound. The two commodities have something in common; Brazil is the world’s leading producer of both sugarcane and coffee beans. Weakness in the Brazilian real pushed prices to their lows, and trend-following shorts in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange likely exacerbated the downside action in the sugar and coffee markets. However, it appears that the two soft commodities reached unsustainable levels on the downside and over recent weeks, both have posted impressive gains.

The weekly chart highlights that nearby ICE sugar futures rose to a high of 13.95 cents over the past week, an increase of 41.9% in less than one month.

The price of nearby ICE coffee futures rose to a high of $1.2550 over the past week, a rise of 36.4% over the same period. Sugar and coffee settled at 13.89 cents and $1.2210 per pound respectively on Friday, October 19. Both soft commodities remain near their recent highs.

Investors and traders who do not venture into the highly leveraged world of the futures arena have alternatives to take advantage of price moves that reach the top or bottom end of their price cycles. In sugar, SGGB and CANE tracked the price of the sweet commodity, and BJO did an excellent job for those looking for a recovery in the price of coffee.

On a macro level, the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF product (DBA) also moved higher as it holds positions in the sugar and coffee markets and they were among the leading performers over recent weeks. The fund summary for DBA states:

“The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the “index”) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities (“index commodities”), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.”

DBA’s top holdings are:

As you can see, DBA has around a 10% exposure to sugar and coffee. DBA has net assets of $543.76 million and trades an average of over 530,000 shares each day making it a liquid ETF product.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, DBA rallied from lows of $16.85 at the end of September to its most recent high at $17.82, a rise of 5.8% over the past three weeks. DBA settled at the $17.55 level on Friday, October 19. While the BJO, SGGB, and CANE ETF products offered far better returns over the period, DBA provides an alternative that is more diversified when it comes to the performance of agricultural commodities.

The lesson of lumber, coffee, and sugar is that investors and traders who pay attention to commodities prices that reach the top or bottom of their pricing cycles can enhance their returns. While many factors determine the path of least resistance for prices in each raw material market, the pricing cycle has a significant impact that can give rise to profitable opportunities.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 0.55% gain on the week and retains recent gains

Silver moves 0.10% just high since the last report as the precious metal is sleeping

Platinum posts a 0.48% loss for the week, and was trading at a $392.70 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moves 0.86% higher on the week and closes at the $1070 per ounce level on Friday

Copper drifts 0.80% lower on the week

December iron ore futures moved 1.56% higher since October 12

The BDI moves 3.30% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal gains 4.05% on the week following natural gas and despite losses in crude oil

Lumber posts a 1.81% gain on the week but remains near the recent low at $316 per 1,000 board feet

December NYMEX crude oil continues to slump moving 2.87% lower

December Brent crude oil moves 0.81% lower but has support from events in Saudi Arabia and the coming sanctions on Iran

The premium for Brent over WTI in December closes the week at the $10.50 up $1.40 on the week

Gasoline falls 1.64%, and heating oil moves 1.09% lower since last week on the December futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread in December recovers 5.91% while the December heating oil crack moves 4.09% higher as products offer support to crude oil

Natural gas remains above its breakout level and gains 2.82% on the November futures contract on the week. The EIA reported an injection of 81 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on October 12

Ethanol moves 3.08% lower on weakness in crude oil and corn

November soybeans move 1.24% lower on the week as the oilseed rejects the $8.90 per bushel level

December corn falls 1.81% on the week after it fails at just below $3.80 per bushel

CBOT wheat posts a 0.48% loss on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 1.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 5.5 cents from last week in a sign of weakness for the wheat futures market

March sugar gains 6.27% on the week as the recovery continues and the price trades to just under 14 cents per pound

December coffee rises 4.76% since last week’s report and closed at over $1.2210 per pound and trades as high as $1.2550 on Friday before profit taking takes it lower

Cocoa moves just 0.09% higher on the week

Cotton declines by 0.57% on the week

FCOJ futures fall 3.23% on the week as November futures fall below the $1.40 per pound level

Live cattle gain 0.52% since last week on December futures

January feeder cattle down 0.67% since the previous report

December lean hog futures move 6.18% lower on the week

The December dollar index futures contract moves 0.56% higher as interest rate differentials provide powerful support for the greenback

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 137-27 down 0-17 for the week as the implosion in bonds threatens equity markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,444 on Friday, October 19 up 104 points on the week but volatility continues. The VIX moves 1.32 lower and was trading at 19.99 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,416.90 Friday up $136.48 or 2.17% since last week

Ethereum moved higher to $203.93 up 3.33% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $17.75 per share, down 8 cents since last week’s report on strength in agricultural commodities but weakness in crude oil

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.42 billion and trades an average daily volume of 376,938 shares. The fund summary for GSG states that it holds a “diversified group of commodities futures.” DBA, the agricultural ETF outperformed GSG and other diversified commodities ETF and ETN products as weakness in energy weighed on their performance.

