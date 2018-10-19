Euro - To Big Risk For Such A Small Prize

The euro is already suffering considerably and things could get even worse if Italy fails to show any willingness to push back with its spending plan.

Several EU officials already expressed their dissatisfaction with the proposed spending increase that would lift the budget to 2.4% of GDP in 2019.

The yield on 10-year Italian debt reached 3.73% in Thursday's trading while the spread versus German Bund widened to 3.33 percentage points. Financial Times reported that the bond sell-off accelerated after the European Commission presented Italy with a letter that raised concerns about the country's draft budget that failed to comply with the EU rules. The commission has asked Rome to respond by Monday. The euro is already suffering considerably and it could get worse if tensions between Italy and the EU escalate.

Chart 1: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, and BTP/Bund spread

Source: Reuters

For the past five months, we have witnessed repeated waves of upward pressures on Italian yields as the new government took power. The coalition's draft budget, which was sent to Brussels on Monday night, proposed a significant rise in public spending. Crucial measures include the unconditional basic income of 780 euros for citizens and pensioners living below the poverty line (cost of around EUR10bn), flat tax introduction, earlier retirement, and increased public investment activity. In addition to the already planned EUR38bn that the state plans to invest over the next 15 years, the government is planning addition EUR15bn increase in spending over the next three years. The new government is targeting a deficit of 2.4% of GDP in 2019.

The European Commission is apparently not very happy with developments in Italy as can be seen from the comments of several EU officials. The EU commissioner Moscovici stated:

The rules are there. If it (the overall deficit) is 2.4 percent, it's possible that the structural deficit will not be within the bounds of the EU stability and growth pact".

According to Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis, the planned increase in the deficit violates the contractual obligations. Finally, European Commission president Juncker hinted recently that Brussels will reject Italian budget by stating:

There is a gap between what was promised and what is being presented today. We are going to have a virtuous debate with our Italian friends who know that their level of public debt is too high and that the draft budget does not fully respect the recommendations of the eurozone ministers."

The EU Commission now has to formally review the draft budget and, if necessary, demand adjustments and a lower deficit by 30 November. However, commission's stance is expected to be known by the end of this month as was recently announced by EU officials. The EU can't force Italy to change spending targets as the possibilities for sanctions are too weak. The EU can issue warnings and impose financial sanctions of up to 0.5% of GDP on countries that oppose the recommendations. The maximum sanction of 0.5% of GDP is probably not sufficient to scare Italy. In nominal terms, it is the amount of about EUR9bn which is below the planned expenditure for citizens living below the poverty line.

Italian minister Salvini already stated several times that the Italian government does not feel bound by the EU fiscal rules. In this respect, it seems like further dispute between Italy and the EU is inevitable in the coming weeks and the market made it clear how it feels about that as spread between Italian and German yields widened to the highest level since April 2013. Volatility is expected to remain high in the coming weeks given the forthcoming review of the European Commission and S&P's and Moody's rating report.

The euro is already under pressure due to developments in Italy and things could get even worse if Italy fails to show any willingness to push back with its spending plan. Italy is the second most indebted eurozone economy (measured as % of public debt in GDP) and recent developments show that the debt issue is back on the agenda in the eurozone. Contrary to the situation in 2011 when yields were low around the globe, the US dollar now offers attractive yields for the investors. Although German Bund remains a euro-denominated safe heaven, the euro is at risk because investors are more likely to turn to higher yielding US asset as growing tensions are putting a question mark over the eurozone stability. In addition, it remains unclear to what extent a crisis in Italy can affect the ECB's ability to normalize monetary policy. I, therefore, expect that the US dollar will be in demand in the coming months. The euro has too little to offer at present and if tensions escalate, I wouldn't be surprised if the EUR/USD falls below 1.12 mark.

