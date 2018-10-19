Schlumberger: Buying The Fear

Near the peak of an eventual upcycle, I believe SLB will be worth $90/share as revenues and margins continue to grow.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported the results of its third quarter on October 19th, ahead of the opening bell - but it did not make much of a splash.

I tend to play close attention to CEO Paal Kibsgaard and his team's insightful comments about the oilfield service space to gauge the health of the industry. This time, the narrative seems to have been very much aligned with general expectations, including headwinds in North American production that should linger for another year and a half, coupled with a more upbeat view on the international business that seems to have left its worst days behind.

On the 3Q18 results, I believe that the $90 million revenue miss was less than concerning. Every key segment, from drilling to reservoir characterization to production, saw flat to modest sequential growth in the quarter, indicating broad-based strength despite the anticipated North America issues.

Schlumberger seems to be benefiting from a slow but progressive improvement in the global oilfield service industry, supported by the improved supply-demand dynamic that followed the painful, four-year long downcycle. The recovery seems to be both protected on the downside, to some extent, while capped on the upside as a result of the company's geographical and horizontal diversification - a feature that I find desirable, considering the volatility of the energy space that can be gut wrenching.

On the profit side, I was encouraged to see pre-tax op margin expand 36 bps and 15 bps sequentially and YOY, respectively, despite top-line growth that failed to reach double-digit territory for the first time since at least 3Q17 (see chart above). The improved profitability is, in my view, the often forgotten benefit of the multi-year oil bear that has forced service operators to function much more efficiently. Once North America manages to fend off the short-term challenges associated with the onshore production bottlenecks and the international business stabilizes further, I expect to see pretax margins expand into what I hope to be the high-teen levels, at least.

See below my summarized P&L.

On the investment case

I finally bought a few shares of SLB this Friday at around $59 apiece, following what I consider to be a solid third quarter that met a stock that I believe is under-appreciated - see chart below, suggesting an enticing long-term PEG of 0.7x. Supporting my decision, aside from fundamentals that I continue to find robust, is my understanding that SLB has been perhaps unduly penalized (down 20% YTD while crude oil is up 15%) as a result of challenges associated with North America production that are expected to play out over the next 12-18 months. I believe the headwinds have been properly priced into stock, while I firmly believe that the landscape will improve by the end of next year or early 2020.

Short term-biased investors and traders, therefore, might justifiably be skeptical of Schlumberger's prospects over the next couple of quarters. Long-term players like me, on the other hand, might benefit from buying what I consider to be a high-quality name for a low price that reflects subdued investor sentiment - in other words, buying the short-term fear.

I continue to believe that, near the peak of an eventual upcycle (i.e. an environment that combines high crude oil prices, depleting global reserves and healthy supply channels), SLB should see revenues grow at a robust clip and margins expand further. Under those assumptions, I estimate that shares might eventually be worth $90, suggesting a market value gain of over 50% from current levels.

