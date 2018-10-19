Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy?

With stocks selling off in October, high-quality income vehicles with a promising history of dividend growth are preferred investments. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one such income vehicle. The energy company is highly FCF-profitable and benefits from higher price realizations in its upstream business. Exxon Mobil also raised its dividend payout consistently during the dramatic energy downturn from 2014-2016, which points to a rising yield on cost going forward. Shares are reasonably valued, and an investment in Exxon Mobil yields 4.0 percent.

Buy The Drop

I think the drop is an excellent opportunity to gobble up shares of Exxon Mobil for a DGI portfolio. Exxon Mobil's shares have slumped in October, on the back of a widespread stock sell-off, which I think opens up an attractive buying window for dividend investors.

Source: StockCharts

A Play On Higher Energy Prices

Exxon Mobil benefits greatly from higher price realizations in its upstream business. In the second quarter of 2018, for instance, Exxon Mobil's earnings surged from $1.18 billion a year ago to $3.04 billion, largely on the back of higher price realizations. Price effects alone boosted Exxon Mobil's second quarter earnings by a whopping $2.38 billion, underpinning XOM's strong value proposition in a rising oil environment.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The good news is that oil prices remain in a bullish recovery scenario, suggesting that price realizations could continue to edge up going forward, at least as long as the U.S. economy is roaring ahead. Oil prices most recently broke through the $80/barrel price level, causing energy prices to climb to a three-year high.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Earnings And Free Cash Flow Upside

Exxon Mobil saw a major profit boost in the second quarter due to improving market prices for oil. Nonetheless, the energy company retains significant earnings upside in a rising oil environment.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Most importantly, Exxon Mobil has free cash flow upside, which should appeal to value investors. Free cash flow is the cash flow remaining after capital investments and is the cash flow that could theoretically be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

Exxon Mobil retains considerable FCF upside as well.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil pulls in the most free cash flow across a full market cycle when compared against its peers in the energy sector. Since Exxon Mobil is the company with the highest free cash flow (liquidity), the company is actually a rather low-risk bet for DGI investors.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Dividend Growth

A big selling point for Exxon Mobil is that the company managed to raise its dividend payout consistently during the last energy market downturn, thanks to its strong, recurring free cash flow.

Here's Exxon Mobil's 5-year dividend growth chart.

XOM Dividend data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil's ability to grow its dividend during market distress also strongly tilts the odds in favor of a rising yield on cost in the coming years.

Valuation

DGI investors currently pay just ~14.0x next year's estimated profits for Exxon Mobil's high-quality and growing dividend. This makes the company slightly more expensive than ConocoPhillips (COP) and Chevron Corp. (CVX).

XOM PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

I see very limited risks to the dividend, frankly. Exxon Mobil raised its dividend payout consistently over the last five years, arguably a very difficult time for energy companies. The company's huge free cash flow provides more than enough of a cushion to sustain the dividend during another downturn.

That said, though, Exxon Mobil is also a directional bet on higher energy prices. The higher oil prices climb, the better for Exxon Mobil and its shareholders. But this works two ways: An economic slowdown, or a U.S. recession, would likely be a negative catalyst for energy prices, which, in turn, would limit Exxon Mobil's upside potential.

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is a "Strong Buy" on the drop as the energy company maintains an excellent value proposition. Exxon Mobil, by far, is the free cash flow-strongest energy company in the sector, and it managed to raise its dividend at a time when oil prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than a decade. Exxon Mobil's shares are sensibly valued on the drop and offer income investors a 4 percent entry yield with a strong chance that the yield on cost will continue to rise going forward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.